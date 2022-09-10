ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Victory Gardens Theater will stop producing its own shows and has dismissed its staff

By Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

The board of directors at Victory Gardens Theater has voted to transition the long-lived Chicago theater away from producing its own shows and will instead be a presenting organization, a move that included the dismissal of its staff. It promises to use its space and other resources to support other Chicago theaters with a compatible mission.

The change was decided this week and may not be permanent and has not yet been full fleshed out. It was outlined to the Tribune by a spokesperson for the board of directors and follows weeks of turmoil at the 47-year-old, Tony Award-winning theater following the suspension and then dismissal earlier this summer of artistic director Ken-Matt Martin.

The spokesperson acknowledged that the exit from producing meant that the theater this week dismissed its remaining nine full-time staffers and nine part-timers, a decision it said was made due to “operational realities.”

That staff had been at war with the racially diverse board in recent weeks, taking over the theater’s social media channels, calling for its employer to step down, accusing board members of “toxic behavior” and advocating for the reinstatement of Martin and the hiring of a new executive director.

The group, composed of front-of-house staff, stagehands and administrative staff, also filed papers on Aug. 3 with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize, seeking representation by the International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 2. In statements, they have charged that their dismissal was due to “union-busting” and they have been given widespread support from the leadership of other theaters across the country, many of whom have repeated the charges in their own published reports.

“The Victory Gardens Board of Directors’ patterns of toxic behavior have made it impossible for this Black-led, mission-centric organization to succeed, leading to the loss of its leadership, the resignation of all resident artists, and a joint plea from staff and artists for the Board’s resignation and the reinstatement of Ken-Matt Martin as artistic director,” the group said in statements online .

In its own statement, the theater’s board of directors said that the theater was dealing with “the reality of two challenging years amid the pandemic with canceled or abbreviated seasons, low audience turnout and staffing gaps as more and more workers have left the nonprofit theater.”

During the 2021-22 season, some of the performances at the theater played to just a handful of patrons. A 2022-23 season was never announced by Martin.

One of the theater’s biggest donors, Steve Miller, a supporter who had retired the theater’s outstanding mortgage on the Biograph, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave., left the board after the exit of former executive director Erica Daniels, an administrator known among other things for her fundraising prowess and audience cultivation.

The board spokesperson said that the board had no intention of closing the historic Biograph or retiring the Victory Gardens name and that details of what “support” for other groups meant would be forthcoming, but that it could include renting out the space at cost or offering other forms of support. Eventually, the spokesman said, the theater, which is not insolvent, hoped to return to producing its own work.

Much of the media coverage on the controversy has focused on the board’s intent to acquire what has often been described as an “adjacent building” — a vacant storefront that is part of the Biograph building but was carved out as a commercial condominium during the restoration financing in 2004. The current board had hoped that the outlay of about $250,000 could result in an income stream for the theater, and also prevent the arrival of a new ground-floor tenant with a use incompatible with live theater. The staff and many in the protesting artistic ensemble have described the purchase as unwise, given the maintenance needs of the building, although such decisions generally are the province of boards of directors.

Under this new plan, the board spokesman acknowledged, new operational employees will need to be hired at some point, likely a challenging task given weeks of high-profile conflict. It was also unclear, prior to the release of a detailed plan, what would happen to the theater’s education programs, many of which have attracted individual and foundation funding.

The historic marquee still contains no shows, although it was illuminated Friday night for the first time in weeks.

Chris Jones is a Tribune critic.

cjones5@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret Chicago

Chicago’s Award-Winning 13th Floor Haunted House Is Back With Its Most Intense Experience Yet

Looking for a real thrill this Halloween season? The world-famous 13th Floor Haunted House has reopened to the public to add some fuel to your nightmares! Remember when haunted houses were simply makeshift stages at your neighbor’s? Some of the parents would string up a few cotton cobwebs, black curtains, and maybe one of the dads would dress up as a vampire and do that one laugh? Well, those days are long gone. Not only is the world itself a more terrifying place to be, but haunted houses have gone to hell and back to scare the absolute bejesus out of you. Rated as one of the Top 5 Haunted Houses in the U.S.A. by USA Today, 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago has officially returned from the grave for its terrifying ninth season in Chicagoland and its most intense haunted house experience yet. Set amongst forty-thousand square feet of fun at 5050 River Road in Schiller Park near the Rosemont entertainment district, the new site features two all-new, scary-as-hell exhibits entitled Outcast Carnival and All Hallows Eve that reportedly takes the fear-inducing experience to levels that 13th Floor has never gone to before.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
WGN TV

See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago Bears honor Hyde Park rum bar

14 Parish Restaurant and Rhum Bar is named a Small Business All-Pro 14 Parish owner Racquel Fields talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about her Caribbean-influenced restaurant — the only all-rum bar in Chicago. (The sugar-cane sourced liquor is also spelled “rhum,” which is a nod to a particular process: Rum is made from molasses, a product of sugar production, while Rhum Agricole is made directly from freshly pressed sugarcane juice.) Fields says the partnership with the Bears means increased exposure for her business via advertising, online promotion, and an in-stadium presence.
CHICAGO, IL
Affricity

Why did the skyline of Chicago turn out so much better than that of New York?

John Kenne: Better architects. Go to the Chicago School of Architects foundation for more. The Great Chicago Fire of 1871 also gave a blank slate to restart. Caryn Green: Of course that's a matter of personal preference and I'm not sure you'd get everybody to agree. But a couple factors could give Chicago the edge — our geography — the lakeshore makes for a very graceful backdrop for the line of towers hugging its shore, and our history. After the Fire wiped out downtown, visionaries took the helm in rebuilding the city according to a plan, notably Daniel Burnham, Louis Sullivan; indeed the Chicago school of architecture gave rise to the highrise! Enjoyed the question!
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Boards Of Directors#Labor Relations#Theaters#Board Of Directors#Performing#Musical Theater#Victory Gardens Theater
CBS Chicago

Victory Gardens Theater fires 18 workers; staff say they were trying to unionize

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The future of a venerable Chicago theater is in doubt, after 18 employees were fired.The staff members say they were let go after trying to unionize. Without them, the fabric and the future of the famed Victory Gardens Theater is a big question mark.The marquee at Victory Gardens Theater was blank on Friday, with no coming attractions; a season cut short, because the staff was cut loose."Sadly, I don't think there'll be a future for the theater. I think that what they're trying to do is end Victory Gardens," said  former marketing manager Bo Frazier. Victory...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side Chicago church provides funds for those wanting a Christian education for their children

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.We all know a private education is an expense many families can't afford, but now an incredible offer from a South Side school: free tuition.CBS 2's Shardaa gray explains how it's possible."We don't want you to decide between groceries or rent and a quality Christian education." That's the message Pastor John Boston the second wants South Side parents to know. "When you decide to register and take that leap, we're going to do everything we can to make sure you have access not just to reading, writing and arithmetic, but to value-based character-building education that...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Is anyone hearing Chicago’s screams?

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/12/2022): On this episode, John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Matt Rosenberg to discuss the work at WirePoint.org and the ‘unraveling’ of Chicago. Plus, Kasso reacts to this news story about a violent mugging in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood and wonders if everyone hears screams the same? Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
suburbanchicagoland.com

Former Alderman, State Senator Jeremiah Joyce author’s book on Chicago politics, race and more

Former Alderman, State Senator Jeremiah Joyce author’s book on Chicago politics, race and more. Former Chicago Alderman and State Senator Jeremiah Joyce has written a compelling book that offers insights not only into Chicago politics but into life growing up in early Chicago, the Irish community, and race relations called “Still Burning.” His stories add depth to what we already know and insight into the context for Chicago’s political history.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

London House Chicago Will Host Its Annual All-Day “Forever Summer Party” Next Week

Summer is coming to an end and with it rooftop season. Those blissful warm evenings are giving way to chilly nights which means it’s time to see out summer with something special before we begin frolicking in all the fall fun. Luckily enough, London House Chicago is hosting its annual “Forever Summer Party” offering guests the chance to celebrate summer 2022 while enjoying unmatched sweeping views of the Magnificent Mile downtown area and the Chicago River from its iconic rooftop. The all-day soiree will kick off at 11 am on Wednesday, September 21, up on the esteemed luxury lifestyle hotel’s 22nd floor and finish at midnight. Save the Date: Wednesday, Sept. 21 for our Forever Summer Event. Enjoy all day drink features, 25% off lunch from 11a-2p, Live DJs, swag bags, and more! #ItStartsHere #LHRooftop pic.twitter.com/IMANRx2tJV
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Malcolm X College offering course on how to become 911 dispatcher

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've ever wanted to be a 911 dispatcher, there's a class for it at the City Colleges of Chicago, and you can apply now.Malcolm X College is teaming up with the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) to offer an "Introduction to Emergency Management" course.It will be night class taught by OEMC staff from Oct. 4 through Dec. 1.The course will teach students about 911 dispatch center operations, emergency management, traffic management, 311 city services, and the qualifications to become an OEMC employee. The course will include roleplaying and simulation of the basics of 911 center operations.The class costs $385, but tuition can be waived for eligible Chicago residents through the Future Ready Program. Students must be 18 or older.There are limited spots available, and you can apply at ccc.edu.
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Cop ran stop sign without lights or siren, creamed bike rider in Humboldt Park

Content warning: This post includes a video of a bike rider being struck (but not seriously injured) by a police officer. Update 9/12/22: After the publication of this piece, Police News Affairs responded to Streetsblog’s question about whether the officer could potentially face disciplinary action, simply stating, “There is an open investigation into that incident.”
CHICAGO, IL
In These Times

The Strike that Started the Red Wave

This Thursday night, join us live online to celebrate 46 years of muck-racking, truth-telling journalism at the In These Times anniversary celebration, featuring Adam McKay, writer and director of "Don't Look Up." RSVP to watch live for free. On Sept. 10, 2012, I joined thousands of my fellow public school...
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Amtrak suspends some Chicago routes; man charged with knocking over MLK statue

Amtrak suspends some Chicago routes ahead of possible strike. Amtrak is canceling some of its long distance routes from Chicago ahead of a possible freight rail strike. Amtrak is suspending routes between Chicago and San Francisco, Los Angeles and the Pacific Northwest. Company officials say the adjustments are necessary to avoid stranding passengers. Amtrak operates nearly all of its trains on tracks owned and operated by freight railroads.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy