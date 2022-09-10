30-30-30 with the NEOPMA

MECHANICSVILLE, MARYLAND (September 1 st , 2022) – The 2022 Superchargers Showdown, September 30 th through October 2 nd, is shaping up to be one of the most memorable yet! This event will bring highly talented racers from the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA). The theme of the event is 30-30-30. 30 years, $30,000 to win, and a special 30+ car field!

The NEOPMA will be making their return to Maryland International Raceway (MIR) with some of the fastest Pro Mods in the country. This year’s Superchargers Showdown is more than just the season finale for the club; it also marks 30 years of racing for the long-standing association. Club owner John Mazzorana is putting up $30,000 to win for Pro Mod racers running with the NEOPMA that weekend to celebrate! And while $30,000 to win is no joke, how about payouts going back to 16 cars and over $45,000 in event purses for just NEOPMA racers?

Mazzorana is not afraid to put up big money to honor those who race with his club, as he did something similar just five years ago while celebrating this 25th anniversary at the same event. He put up $25,000 to win at that event, bringing some of the best and closest racing of the year. This year’s event is expected to bring out some of the best in the business to fight for that large prize. And in commemorating the 30-year feat, the NEOPMA will be doubling the size of the competition and having a 32-car field for the Superchargers Showdown. Over 30 cars have already pre-entered for the event and are looking forward to evening more!

The NEOPMA allows any and all Pro Mod racers to take their shot at the 32-car field. Racers from the NEOPMA, NHRA, PDRA, Mid-West Pro Mod Series, and all other forms of Pro Mod racing are invited to take their shot at standing with a $30,000 check in the winner’s circle. Whether a part of the club or not, the NEOPMA is ready for both regulars and newcomers.

The last time the NEOPMA Kevin McCurdy took the win over Fred Scriba at the Pro Challenge / IHRA Sportsman Spectacular was on August 20th. Mike Decker Jr currently holds the points lead over Kevin McCurdy in what is shaping up to be another tight fight in the championship.