Cast your vote for the Week 3 Player of the Week!

Below are the candidates for the third week of the prep football season. Voting will close Monday at midnight. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie. There are also changes to the Player of the Week voting pertaining to the top overall vote getter that you can read about here.

In order for a player to be eligible or nominated, the stat keeper or coach must report all scores and statistics. Scores can be reported to Tylerjackson@lootpress.com and Rustyudy@lootpress.com.

Below are the candidates for the Week 3 Award.

Brycen Morriston, Nicholas County – Morriston was 4-of-4 passing for 107 yards and a touchdown, picking up an additional 100 yards and three more touchdowns on the ground in a 71-7 win over Wyoming East.

Ty Nickell, Greenbrier West – Nickell toted the ball 18 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns as Greenbrier West improved to 3-0 with a win over Pocahontas County. He also collected two tackles as the West defense pitched its third shutout of the season.

Adam Richmond, Shady Spring – Richmond was huge in Shady’s win over Summers County, carrying the ball 19 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns. He also hauled in two passes for 17 more yards.

Cody Harrell, Midland Trail – The area’s leading receiver padded his lead in that category, hauling in seven passes for 167 yards and a touchdown as Midland Trail picked up a 31-8 win over county rival Meadow Bridge.

Trip Roles, Meadow Bridge – The rare POTW candidate from a losing team, Roles intercepted three passes and recovered two fumbles for the Wildcats Friday in their contest against Midland Trail. He did all of that while moving from defensive end to corner back due to an injury within the Wildcat ranks.

Khamrin Proffitt, Princeton – In a game where neither offense could get going, it came down to the defenses and Princeton’s Kham Proffitt delivered. He racked up 16 tackles including six tackles for a loss as the Tigers outlasted Oak Hill 20-17 in triple overtime. For good measure he was also the lead blocker on Brodee Rice’s game-winning touchdown. “Khamrin Proffitt walked up to the coach and said ‘Put me in and I will lead block for him. We are going to score and win this game.’” Rice said after the game.

Ian Cline, Greenbrier East – After a quiet start to the season Cline erupted against Robert C. Byrd turning 25 carries into 249 yards, three touchdowns and a 42-14 win. He was also explosive in the passing game, hauling in four passes for 94 yards and a fourth touchdown, brigning his scrimmage yards to 343 on the evening.

Logan Cook, PikeView – Cook made the most of his opportunities when presented with them. He turned eight carries into 103 yards, scoring a touchdown on a 24-yard run and picking up 25 yards on a fourth down run in the third quarter. His contributions helped PikeView earn a 14-0 win over Liberty.

Judah Price, Independence – In a sentence likely to be reused throughout the season, the Independence all-stater rushed for a new season-high, turning 18 carries into 226 yards rushing and three touchdowns. For good measure he also converted four two-point attempts.

