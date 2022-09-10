WAIMEA, Hawaii — Nikki Montenegro, a student at Hawaii Preparatory Academy and junior project manager at Keahole Center for Sustainability, was struck by the amount of plastic she saw on local beaches and while diving along the shoreline. She had an idea for a project that has since been commended by Gov. David Ige and was recognized by the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce with a Pualu Award for Business Innovation. The award recognizes businesses and organizations that work together in providing business leadership and community service.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO