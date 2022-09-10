ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Take 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the New York Lottery’s “Take 5 Midday” game were:

05-10-12-36-39

(five, ten, twelve, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Frog 104

Lucky New York Lottery Player Wins $1 Million Powerball Jackpot

One lucky lottery player in New York is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket. Is it you?. The winning numbers for Monday, September 12 Powerball drawing were:. The two winning tickets matched the 5 Powerball numbers but missed the Powerplay. One was sold in Westchester County at Lucky Trading on Main Street in New Rochelle. The second winning million-dollar ticket was sold in Texas.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

New York SNAP Benefits Recipients to Receive Maximum September Benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - All New Yorkers enrolled in the SNAP benefits program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This will bring in roughly 234 million dollars in federal funding into the state's economy. Those households already near or at the maximum benefit level, which is...
ALBANY, NY
PIX11

Tickets for PICK 10 jackpot sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winning tickets for Saturday’s $500,000 PICK 10 jackpot were sold in Brooklyn and on Long Island, state lottery officials said Monday. The lucky tickets were sold at Tang’s Amber Mini Market on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn and Lakeville Stationery on Lakeville Road in North New Hyde Park, officials said. To win […]
BROOKLYN, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2,000,000 Sold

NEWBURGH – The New York Lottery announced one second-prize ticket for the September 2 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Newburgh. The ticket is worth a guaranteed $2,000,000. The ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less, located at 59 North Plank Rd. The winning numbers for the Mega Millions...
fox5ny.com

NY storm triggers flooding in Queens

NEW YORK - A fast-moving line of storms through the NYC region prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings and even a brief Tornado Warning in Brooklyn. The NY Tornado Warning was posted around 4:45 for coastal Brooklyn, near Breezy Point. There were no reports of an...
QUEENS, NY
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York State

New York is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, New York state was home to dozens of them.
THIELLS, NY
The Associated Press

The Huron Debuts Residences on Prime Waterfront in Greenpoint

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Today Quadrum Global, a global real estate development and investment firm celebrated for the Arlo Hotels, officially unveils The Huron, an iconic two-tower condominium development located at 29 Huron Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by the esteemed Morris Adjmi Architects (MA), The Huron features 171 refined studio to four-bedroom for-sale residences with stunning views of New York City and more than 23,000 square feet of private outdoor space among 67 residences. Sales and marketing will be led by SERHANT. New Development, Ryan Serhant’s multidimensional brokerage built for the marketplace of tomorrow. Residences come to market this Fall and occupancy is slated for late 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006118/en/ Primary Bedroom at The Huron in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. (Photo: Business Wire)
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Showers, Storms Push Out as Colder Temps Expected to Take Hold of Tri-State Area

Showers and storms will push out of the area by early to mid-evening Tuesday after severe Severe thunderstorms pummeled the tri-state area overnight as most people slept, triggering booming thunder and a brief tornado warning in Brooklyn and Queens as windswept rain pelted streets and sidewalks. Scattered storms were expected...
QUEENS, NY
Gothamist

CityMD unleashes wave of surprise bills for COVID-19 tests

An exterior view of a CityMD Urgent Care facility on March 24, 2020. New Yorkers are starting to receive surprise bills for COVID-19 tests taken as far back as the early days of the pandemic. Some New Yorkers and Jerseyans are fighting charges of hundreds of dollars for tests they thought would be free. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Need Work? This Company Has 4,130 Jobs to Fill in NY — and Makes Offers in 25 Minutes

Looking for a job in the New York area? If a seasonal gig is your style, this one's for you. UPS said Tuesday it expects to hire more than 4,130 seasonal employees in the New York area ahead of the holiday rush. Nearly 80% of those jobs don't even require an interview, and the digital-first hiring process -- from filling out an online application to getting an offer -- now takes just 25 minutes for most people, the company says.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

Golf enthusiasts tee off at indoor Guilderland simulator

GUILDERLAND – You don’t want to end up in a bunker on the golf course, but Capital Region golfers are flocking to The Bunker. The indoor golf course is located on Western Avenue in Guilderland. The idea started in 2019, when Troy Miller and Burl McCutcheon were driving...
GUILDERLAND, NY
