Winning numbers drawn in ‘Take 5 Midday’ game

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- Today Quadrum Global, a global real estate development and investment firm celebrated for the Arlo Hotels, officially unveils The Huron, an iconic two-tower condominium development located at 29 Huron Street in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Designed by the esteemed Morris Adjmi Architects (MA), The Huron features 171 refined studio to four-bedroom for-sale residences with stunning views of New York City and more than 23,000 square feet of private outdoor space among 67 residences. Sales and marketing will be led by SERHANT. New Development, Ryan Serhant’s multidimensional brokerage built for the marketplace of tomorrow. Residences come to market this Fall and occupancy is slated for late 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006118/en/ Primary Bedroom at The Huron in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. (Photo: Business Wire)

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO