BBC
Lynette White: Tony Paris, one of Cardiff Three, dies
Tony Paris, one of the three men wrongly convicted of the 1988 murder of Cardiff woman Lynette White, has died. Mr Paris, Yusef Abdullahi and Stephen Miller, who became known as the "Cardiff Three", were jailed in 1990 but cleared at the Court of Appeal. The real murderer, Jeffrey Gafoor,...
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
King Charles and sons follow coffin for queen's last journey from palace
LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other senior royals joined a solemn procession to take Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to parliament on Wednesday as artillery guns fired salutes and Big Ben tolled.
BBC
The quiet symbolism of the Queen's farewell to Scotland
King Charles has spoken about his mother's love of Scotland "in whose hills, and in the hearts of whose people, she found a refuge". Today she will leave that Scotland for the last time. In life, Queen Elizabeth came to embody that deep and abiding bond the King evoked on...
BBC
King Charles III says Queen prayed for Northern Ireland
On his first visit to Northern Ireland as King, Charles III said his mother "never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and its people". The King also received a message of condolence from the speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly. Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey said...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'Mourning but celebrating' during King Charles's NI visit
"We're mourning but also celebrating" was how one fan of the Royal Family described the mood in Royal Hillsborough. The village hosted the new King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort. The royal couple then travelled to Belfast where thousands of people lined the streets hoping to catch a...
BBC
'You can feel the emotion' of Queen's final Scottish journey
Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the Queen on her final journey through Scotland. Families lined the streets on Sunday, saying they wanted to be part of an event their children would "learn about in years to come". The cortege made a six-hour road trip from...
BBC
Ryder Cup: Shane Lowry's Wentworth win lays down early marker as Sergio Garcia hits new low
Beyond the jubilant Shane Lowry, the next happiest golfer after an extraordinary BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth must be Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald. Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm were the top three at Wentworth in a thrilling first qualifying event for next year's match in Rome. They are undoubtedly among the leading names on Donald's wish-list in his quest to regain the trophy.
GOLF・
BBC
Prince of Wales: Ex-minister wants talks on prince investiture
An ex-UK cabinet minister said he hoped the King and Welsh ministers discuss any plan for a ceremony formally acknowledging the new Prince of Wales. Lord Murphy, who served as a Welsh and Northern Ireland secretary, said such a ceremony could be held in the Senedd. Plaid Cymru leader Adam...
