Beyond the jubilant Shane Lowry, the next happiest golfer after an extraordinary BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth must be Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald. Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm were the top three at Wentworth in a thrilling first qualifying event for next year's match in Rome. They are undoubtedly among the leading names on Donald's wish-list in his quest to regain the trophy.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO