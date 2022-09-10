Read full article on original website
CNET
Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Trailers and More: All The Major D23 Expo 2022 News
Disney fans flocked to California on Friday for D23 Expo 2022, a three-day convention celebrating all the entertainment behemoth has to offer. It's the first D23 convention since 2019 -- the year its Disney Plus streaming service launched, and will also mark the company's 100th anniversary (which is next year, but companies love to prolong these celebrations) --we got some major announcements from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more.
‘Ironheart’ Will Introduce a Major Marvel Villain
Among the surprises at Marvel’s D23 panel was the announcement that the upcoming Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne as the armored hero, will see her square off with one of the most notable Marvel villains of recent years, making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Parker Robbins — AKA The Hood. On the show, he will be played by Anthony Ramos, best known for his work on Broadway in Hamilton and recently as the star of the film version of In the Heights.
CNET
'Secret Invasion' Trailer Lands for New Disney Plus Show With Nick Fury
The secret's out. Take a look at Marvel's Secret Invasion TV series, arriving on Disney Plus in 2023. A trailer dropped Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo 2022. Samuel L. Jackson returns as MCU superspy Nick Fury with Ben Mendelsohn as alien Skrull leader Talos, first seen in 2019's Captain Marvel. Announced way back in 2020, the new series adapts a comic in which shape-changing Skrulls replaced Marvel heroes to infiltrate and invade Earth.
CNET
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain
A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
Polygon
Captain America 4 will bring back The Leader from Incredible Hulk as its villain
Marvel’s next Captain America movie, Captain America: New World Order, has found its bad guy: The Leader, the longtime nemesis of another Marvel hero, the Hulk. Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen, O Brother, Where Art Thou?) will reprise his role as the Leader (aka Samuel Sterns) from the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk.
CNET
Disney Unveils 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23
Disney has announced new movies and revealed more details of upcoming films, with Mufasa: The Lion King and Peter Pan and Wendy headlining its Disney and Pixar Studios panel Friday afternoon. Mufasa: The Lion King, a newly announced movie, will tell the story of Simba's father, who was orphaned as...
‘Captain America: New World Order’ Sets New Castmembers at D23
Anthony Mackie and the stars of Captain America: New World Order got a warm welcome at D23, with a number of new and old MCU actors officially announced to return to the fold. Tim Blake Nelson, who last appeared in 2008’s Incredible Hulk, will return as The Leader. Carl Lumbly is back as original super soldier Isaiah Bradley after playing him in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Danny Ramirez returns as Joaquin Torres, while MCU newcomer Shira Haas will play Israeli hero Sabra. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Santa Clauses' First Trailer Teases Tim Allen's Replacement With Unlikely CameoDisney's Bob Chapek on...
CNET
AdWeek
Michael Keaton Assumes Warner Bros. Discovery Had a Good Reason to Scrap Batgirl
Batman has given his take on Warner Bros. Discovery shelving the nearly completed $90 million Batgirl feature film. Michael Keaton assumes the company had a good reason for shelving the film, telling TVLine, “I think it was a business decision; I’m going to assume it was a good one.”
Marvel Reveals Lineup of ‘Thunderbolts’
Marvel officially announced it was making a Thunderbolts movie back at San Diego Comic-Con. But the Thunderbolts team has been around for decades, and in that time they’ve had a whole bunch of different incarnations and lineups. Some versions are made up entirely of super-villains in disguise. Others have featured heroes like Hawkeye or Luke Cage leading groups of reformed villains. Sometimes the Thunderbolts are vigilantes, and other times they work for the government. Marvel Studios could have gone a lot of different ways with the concept.
