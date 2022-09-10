Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 5 Midday’ game
WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 5 Midday” game were:
6-7-6-9-8
(six, seven, six, nine, eight)
