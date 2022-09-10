NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a long absence from the field due to academic reasons, John Emery, Jr. will return this Saturday for LSU. Emery’s suspension lasted 15 games. “Yeah, we’re excited about getting John back certainly. I’m excited for him. It’s been a long run for John in terms of getting a chance to get out and play for LSU. He’s worked hard to get back into this position, and now he gets an opportunity,” said LSU head football coach Brian Kelly.

