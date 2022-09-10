ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutcher, LA

Comments / 0

Related
fox8live.com

Football Friday

Destrehan and Karr continue to hold the top two spots in the FOX 8 “Big 8″ rankings”. The Wildcats dominated on both sides of the ball to produce a big win over John Ehret, 42-6. De La Salle overcomes 22-0 halftime deficit to beat Holy Cross, 28-22 Updated:...
DESTREHAN, LA
fox8live.com

De La Salle overcomes 22-0 halftime deficit to beat Holy Cross, 28-22

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Looking at the halftime score of the Holy Cross-De La Salle game you would think the Tigers had an easy runaway victory in their grasp. But, no one told the De La Salle Cavaliers that. Trailing 22-0 at the break, the Cavaliers scored 28 unanswered point to beat Holy Cross, 28-22.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Lutcher, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
fox8live.com

John Emery, Jr. returns to the field this Saturday for LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a long absence from the field due to academic reasons, John Emery, Jr. will return this Saturday for LSU. Emery’s suspension lasted 15 games. “Yeah, we’re excited about getting John back certainly. I’m excited for him. It’s been a long run for John in terms of getting a chance to get out and play for LSU. He’s worked hard to get back into this position, and now he gets an opportunity,” said LSU head football coach Brian Kelly.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Comets#Bulldogs#Teurlings Catholic
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral

LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Old Music Jam

PORT ALLEN, La. (WVUE) - Live music jam sessions are fairly common around southern Louisiana, especially in Cajun country or in New Orleans. But at the monthly Old Music Jam at the West Baton Rouge Parish Musuem in Port Allen, the tunes being sung and strummed are what the musicians call “old time music.” To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.
PORT ALLEN, LA
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's Game Day Photo Went Viral

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne enjoyed her college football Saturday. The famous college gymnast, who has millions of followers across social media, enjoyed LSU's home game on Saturday. Dunne, who's benefited from college sports' Name, Image and Likeness rules, took to her Instagram Story with the photo. The LSU Tigers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
postsouth.com

Ourso: City of Plaquemine light bills not my jurisdiction

Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said last week he received numerous complaints from residents in the Plaquemine city limits upset over their light bills, but he said it’s not in his jurisdiction. Those calls should have gone to the City of Plaquemine, which owns City Light & Water,...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 9/5 to 9/11

CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. DIEZ, DAX 31 45068 ROBIN TRAIL, ST AMANT, LA 70447. LANDERNO, WENDELL 49 1744 OLD HIGHWAY, PORT BARRE 70577. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – ATTEMPTED UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) MILLIEN, ARTHUR JR 56 911...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Another $100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Louisiana

Louisiana's lottery lucky continues its winning streak with a $100,000 Powerball winner reported to have been sold in the state for Saturday night's drawing. If you played Powerball for the September 10th game, you probably want to check your numbers and see if your weekend hasn't improved by quite a bit.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy