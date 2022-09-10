Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Destrehan and Karr continue to hold the top two spots in the FOX 8 “Big 8″ rankings”
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Destrehan and Karr held steady to the top two spots in our “Big 8″ rankings after convincing wins. St . Paul’s dropped out of our ranking after losing to Brother Martin, and Rummel moves into the Top-8 after beating Division III power, U-High.
fox8live.com
fox8live.com
De La Salle overcomes 22-0 halftime deficit to beat Holy Cross, 28-22
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Looking at the halftime score of the Holy Cross-De La Salle game you would think the Tigers had an easy runaway victory in their grasp. But, no one told the De La Salle Cavaliers that. Trailing 22-0 at the break, the Cavaliers scored 28 unanswered point to beat Holy Cross, 28-22.
Scotlandville High, Madison Prep football teams to face off in first-ever NBR Classic
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scotlandville Magnet High School and Madison Preparatory Academy are preparing to unite the community through football during the first-ever North Baton Rouge (NBR) Classic. The two teams will bring together communities from both schools on Friday, Sept. 16 beginning at 7 p.m. for the inaugural...
Coach Kelly excited for return of former Destrehan running back
LSU's running game gets a lift. John Emery, who has sat for the first two games of the season, will play.
fox8live.com
John Emery, Jr. returns to the field this Saturday for LSU
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a long absence from the field due to academic reasons, John Emery, Jr. will return this Saturday for LSU. Emery’s suspension lasted 15 games. “Yeah, we’re excited about getting John back certainly. I’m excited for him. It’s been a long run for John in terms of getting a chance to get out and play for LSU. He’s worked hard to get back into this position, and now he gets an opportunity,” said LSU head football coach Brian Kelly.
fox8live.com
Brian Kelly recaps LSU win over Southern; previews SEC opener against Miss. State
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football coach Brian Kelly discussed his team’s blowout win over Southern and the upcoming matchup against Mississippi State during a news conference on Monday, Sept. 12. The LSU Tigers are set to take on the MSU Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17.
NOLA.com
LSU fans troubled by 'horrible' traffic after LSU-Southern game; some took hours to get home
Long before and long after the final whistle sounded on Saturday's historic football game between LSU and Southern, fans were battling hours of traffic on their way home. Trapped in their cars, several LSU fans who've been attending games at Tiger Stadium for decades said the traffic was the worst they've ever seen.
Look: Olivia Dunne's LSU Football Photo Is Going Viral
LSU football got back on track this weekend. The Tigers, coming off a tough season opening loss to Florida State, bounced back with a blowout win at home over Southern. LSU Tigers star gymnast Olivia Dunne was in the stands for this one. The Name, Image and Likeness star posted a photo of herself at Tiger Stadium enjoying the game.
brproud.com
LSU student issued misdemeanor after walking on field during LSU vs SU game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana State University (LSU) student was taken into custody after trespassing onto the field during the LSU football game against Southern University on Saturday, Sept. 10. LSU officials say that Marwan Okeil walked onto the field at Tiger Stadium in the middle of...
fox8live.com
Heart of Louisiana: Old Music Jam
PORT ALLEN, La. (WVUE) - Live music jam sessions are fairly common around southern Louisiana, especially in Cajun country or in New Orleans. But at the monthly Old Music Jam at the West Baton Rouge Parish Musuem in Port Allen, the tunes being sung and strummed are what the musicians call “old time music.” To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.
Look: Olivia Dunne's Game Day Photo Went Viral
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne enjoyed her college football Saturday. The famous college gymnast, who has millions of followers across social media, enjoyed LSU's home game on Saturday. Dunne, who's benefited from college sports' Name, Image and Likeness rules, took to her Instagram Story with the photo. The LSU Tigers...
theadvocate.com
After caring for Mike the Tiger for 26 years, veterinarian David Baker saying goodbye
A scroll through Mike the Tiger's Facebook page put this thought into perspective for David Baker. Baker is Mike the Tiger's veterinarian. Well, that is, until Sept. 23, when Baker bids his final farewell to the campus. After 27 years, Baker is retiring from his position as a professor of...
WDSU
Cardell Hayes will not face trial next week in shooting death of Will Smith
NEW ORLEANS — A man who admitted to shooting a former New Orleans Saints star will not start trial next week as scheduled. Cardell Hayes was set to face trial on Sept. 19 in the shooting death of Will Smith. Prosecutors asked for a delay, which was granted Monday.
cenlanow.com
Louisiana could see state’s largest Powerball jackpot winner after tonight’s drawing
ORLANDO, Fla. (BRPROUD) – It’s that time again!. The Powerball jackpot is approaching $200 million with the next drawing taking place at 9:59 p.m. CT on Monday, September 12. The estimated jackpot sits at $193 million and a single winner could take home a lump-sum payment of $105.3...
postsouth.com
Ourso: City of Plaquemine light bills not my jurisdiction
Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said last week he received numerous complaints from residents in the Plaquemine city limits upset over their light bills, but he said it’s not in his jurisdiction. Those calls should have gone to the City of Plaquemine, which owns City Light & Water,...
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 9/5 to 9/11
CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. DIEZ, DAX 31 45068 ROBIN TRAIL, ST AMANT, LA 70447. LANDERNO, WENDELL 49 1744 OLD HIGHWAY, PORT BARRE 70577. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – ATTEMPTED UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) MILLIEN, ARTHUR JR 56 911...
Another $100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Louisiana
Louisiana's lottery lucky continues its winning streak with a $100,000 Powerball winner reported to have been sold in the state for Saturday night's drawing. If you played Powerball for the September 10th game, you probably want to check your numbers and see if your weekend hasn't improved by quite a bit.
St. Mary deputies searching for runaway child
Deputies say that Samouree Randle was last seen in the Morgan City area at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 11.
brproud.com
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
