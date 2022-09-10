Read full article on original website
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily AbandonedTravel MavenFranklin County, OH
Cross Country: New program director, head coach looks to establish successThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: 3 Buckeyes named to preseason All-WCHA TeamThe LanternColumbus, OH
What time and what channel is Ohio State vs. Wisconsin football game on Sept. 24?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The last time Ohio State football hosted Wisconsin, it walked away with a quality 38-7 win while kickstarting the Heisman Trophy campaign for a defensive end in 2019. Now the Badgers return in 2022 for a primetime matchup on Sept. 24 inside Ohio Stadium in the third...
Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
How much is Ohio State football favored by over Toledo? College betting odds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Will Ohio State football cover a spread for the first time this season when Toledo comes to Ohio Stadium on Saturday night?. The Buckeyes were favored by 31.5 points in Sunday’s opening line at Caesar’s Sports Book. They were also favored by 17.5 in the season opener, winning 21-10, and 45 against Arkansas State, winning 45-12.
Dave Matthews Band coming to the Miami Valley
The Dave Matthews Band will be heading to the Wright State University Nutter Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The famous jam-band will be stopping in Fairborn as a part of their fall 2022 tour.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Marvin Harrison Jr. named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following his performance against Arkansas State, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been named one of the Big Ten Conference Co-Offensive Players of the Week. The sophomore caught a career-best seven passes for 184 yards (averaging 26.3 yards per reception) and three touchdowns against...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returning to Ohio for pre-Christmas concert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A familiar holiday season concert is returning to Nationwide Arena just a few days before Christmas. Progressive rock group Trans Siberian-Orchestra (TSO) announced they will have two shows in Columbus on December 23 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m for its “Ghosts of Christmas Eve” tour. TSO will also perform in […]
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Buckeyes stay at No. 3 in AP Poll after defeating Arkansas State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State remains in the No. 3 spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. The Buckeyes defeated Arkansas State 45-12. C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr., who had a career-best seven catches for 184 yards and became only the second Ohio State receiver to have a pair of three-touchdown games in his career.
Where Ohio universities rank among best U.S. colleges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio universities have been named among the top 50 best colleges in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings, an annual guide evaluating 1,500 colleges based on 17 measures, including academic quality, retention rates and graduate indebtedness. In National University Rankings, Case Western Reserve […]
4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
columbusnavigator.com
7 Stores And Shopping Centers That Columbus Will Never Forget
Let’s be honest, these stores were as much a part of your childhood as Surge soda and pizza-flavored Doritos. Nostalgia is a heck of a thing. It’ll have you reminiscing over the most mundane of memories. Like back-to-school shopping as a kid or loitering around malls after school and cheesing the scene at the food courts.
sciotopost.com
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here
PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Columbus Area
If you're craving a mouthwatering steak in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a steakhouse with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.
Ohio winner! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in Columbus. The winning ticket had 5/5...
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Franklin County. In a state like Ohio, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
614now.com
After closing another local restaurant, Max & Erma’s has only one remaining in Central Ohio
Max & Erma’s, the national fast-casual restaurant chain known in large part for its iconic seasoned fries, opened its first location in German Village in 1972. Now fifty years and a handful of local restaurants later, the Columbus-based chain only operates a single Central Ohio location after the recent closure of its Reynoldsburg eatery.
Delaware Is Getting A Brand-New Chimney Swift Tower
Ohio Wesleyan University is adding a donor-funded Chimney Swift tower to its residential campus, helping to address the growing lack of nesting space for the beneficial mosquito-eating birds. The 14-foot brick tower is being built on the northeast side of Stuyvesant Hall and is scheduled to be completed this fall.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Are you looking for some fantastic donuts in Ohio?. If so, you should visit these places in the state. This long-running bakery in central Ohio is known for their great cookies, pies, and of course, donuts. Check out their delectable apple fritters, Davy Crockett (a cinnamon braided donut with maple frosting), honey buns, and peanut butter cream filled donuts. They also have other goodies like Hungarian strudel, cream horns, maple pecan braids, and more.
