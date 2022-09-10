Read full article on original website
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL volleyball ends losing streak with two-set win over Tuscola
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team won 25-18, 25-17 over Tuscola on Tuesday. With the win, PBL snapped a three-match losing streak and improved its record to 5-3. “Anytime we can come away with a win, I’ll be happy,” Stalowy said. “We had a three-game slump, and I...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS MS softball ends season with 8-1 loss to Bismarck-Henning in regional final
HOOPESTON – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School softball team ended its season with a loss in the IESA Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game. The Falcons lost 8-1 to Bismarck-Henning on Tuesday to end their season with a record of 12-4. They scored their lone run in the...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL JV football improves to 2-0 with 20-8 win over Bloomington Central Catholic
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity football team won 20-8 over Bloomington Central Catholic on Monday. Trey Spenard and CJ Boston each had a fumble recovery on BCC’s first two possessions of the game. The Panthers scored a touchdown off Boston’s recovery as Tyler Cole plunged the ball...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS tennis loses 6-3 to Maroa-Forsyth
FORSYTH – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 6-3 to Maroa-Forsyth on Tuesday. Katie Steidinger defeated Kristen Tuan 8-6, Lexi Cliff defeated Hana Qidan 8-7 (7) and Syda Schlickman defeated Shorkea Qidan 8-3 to earn GCMS’s match wins. Audrey Iverson lost 8-7 (7) to Jasmeet Kaur, Katelynn Shockey...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL football to play at Pontiac at 7 p.m. Friday
PAXTON – After an overtime victory over Bloomington Central Catholic, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team is looking to stay undefeated. As PBL prepares to play at Pontiac at 7 p.m. on Friday, head coach Josh Pritchard noted that BCC improved 3-0 after its walk-off win last year against PBL and would go on and miss the playoffs. With his team at 3-0, Pritchard is hoping to avoid a similar letdown.
fordcountychronicle.com
Cissna Park/Christ Lutheran volleyball wins 25-14, 25-12 over Georgetown-Ridge Farm
CISSNA PARK – The Cissna Park/Christ Lutheran volleyball team won 25-14, 25-12 over Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Tuesday. Addison Lucht and Josie Neukomm had 11 and four kills, respectively, for the Timberwolves (8-0, 2-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) while Mikayla Knake had 25 assists and Morgan Sinn had seven digs. Cissna...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS volleyball loses in two sets to Rantoul
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-21, 25-19 to Rantoul on Monday. Natalie DeSchepper had three kills and one ace for GCMS (2-9) while Sophia Ray had three kills, one block, two assists, three digs and two aces. Savannah Shumate had one kill and two blocks while Rylee Stephens had four assists and two digs, Madison McCreary had eight digs, one assist, one kill and two aces, Aubrey Williams had one kill, two digs and one ace and Rilynn Cuppernell had one kill.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS boys golf places third at Birdhouse Open
EUREKA – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team finished third in the Birdhouse Open on Tuesday. The Falcons shot a 168 in the six-team invite behind Peoria Christian (146) and Fieldcrest (167). Ryan Carley finished seventh individually with a score of 38 to lead GCMS while Carter Eichelberger shot...
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS football loses 14-13 to El Paso-Gridley
EL PASO — The people in the football stands at El Paso/Gridley simply saw an outstanding football game. For the fans of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons, I am sure most of them left EPG thinking the clock simply ran out on them They might not be wrong for two reasons.
Illini basketball commit not coming for 2022 season
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illini commit and France native Zacherie Perrin will be heading to prep school instead of Illinois. Perrin tweeted that he’s going to Sunrise Christian Academy in the states and that he’s committed to joining the Illini after the prep school. That leaves Illinois with another scholarship.
WAND TV
Champaign native Ludacris coming to perform for UI Homecoming
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, is coming to The State Farm Center Theatre to perform for the University of Illinois Homecoming. The performance will be Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Route 1 Now Opened Past Clingan Lane after Fatal Accident Earlier Monday
Southbound traffic on Illinois Route One is expected to be detoured either east or west on Clingan Lane (between Westville and Georgetown) for the next several hours. There is no posted detour. Northbound traffic is also being director off Route One without a detour. An accident shortly before Noon at Route 1 and 980 North Road has caused one fatality. As of 1 PM, the State Police Accident Recreation Team was still on its way from Springfield.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Route 1 Crash Claims Life of 21-Year-Old Georgetown Woman
The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim in Monday’s late morning crash, at State Route 1 and 980 North Road in Westville, which closed Route 1 for much of the day. The victim has been identified as Madison R. Baker. This accident is...
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
chambanamoms.com
Fall Electronics Recycling Event in Champaign-Urbana Registration Opens
Drop off your old televisions, computer monitors and other electronic items for recycling in Champaign-Urbana. Together with Champaign County, City of Urbana, and Village of Savoy, the City of Champaign will host a Spring Residential Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Pre-registration is required to participate; online registration...
City ‘frustrated’ at lack of progress to fix tax bills
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Ford County Board released the agenda for the board meeting late last week. Notably missing from the agenda was any mention of addressing the miscalculated tax bills for Gibson City residents, leaving residents and local leaders in Gibson City unsettled. Ford County Clerk and Recorder Amy Frederick’s office told […]
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
Families of two fallen central Illinois first responders are mortgage free
Tunnel To Towers is helping our nation's families, first responders and veterans by paying off their families' mortgages.
WAND TV
Coroner identifies person killed in Vermilion County crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County. According to the Vermilion County Coroner, Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown was pronounced dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1 at 980 North Rd., in Westville. Troopers...
State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash
Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
