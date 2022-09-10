ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Anne, IL

GCMS tennis loses 6-3 to Maroa-Forsyth

FORSYTH – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 6-3 to Maroa-Forsyth on Tuesday. Katie Steidinger defeated Kristen Tuan 8-6, Lexi Cliff defeated Hana Qidan 8-7 (7) and Syda Schlickman defeated Shorkea Qidan 8-3 to earn GCMS’s match wins. Audrey Iverson lost 8-7 (7) to Jasmeet Kaur, Katelynn Shockey...
PBL volleyball ends losing streak with two-set win over Tuscola

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team won 25-18, 25-17 over Tuscola on Tuesday. With the win, PBL snapped a three-match losing streak and improved its record to 5-3. “Anytime we can come away with a win, I’ll be happy,” Stalowy said. “We had a three-game slump, and I...
GCMS football loses 14-13 to El Paso-Gridley

EL PASO — The people in the football stands at El Paso/Gridley simply saw an outstanding football game. For the fans of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons, I am sure most of them left EPG thinking the clock simply ran out on them They might not be wrong for two reasons.
PBL football to play at Pontiac at 7 p.m. Friday

PAXTON – After an overtime victory over Bloomington Central Catholic, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team is looking to stay undefeated. As PBL prepares to play at Pontiac at 7 p.m. on Friday, head coach Josh Pritchard noted that BCC improved 3-0 after its walk-off win last year against PBL and would go on and miss the playoffs. With his team at 3-0, Pritchard is hoping to avoid a similar letdown.
