PAXTON – After an overtime victory over Bloomington Central Catholic, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity football team is looking to stay undefeated. As PBL prepares to play at Pontiac at 7 p.m. on Friday, head coach Josh Pritchard noted that BCC improved 3-0 after its walk-off win last year against PBL and would go on and miss the playoffs. With his team at 3-0, Pritchard is hoping to avoid a similar letdown.

PONTIAC, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO