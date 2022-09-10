ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

Fire crews continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now at 92,548 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A virtual community meeting will be hosted by East Zone’s Alaska Team Tuesday night, September 13, at 7:00 p.m. Tune in on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Smoke continues to create unhealthy air quality, which Fire officials say, will likely continue for several more...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Twelvemile Road Fire contained at 72 acres

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) has announced the containment and continued mop of the Twelvemile Road Fire. The fire began in the Twelvemile Creek drainage on September 7. According to the agency, the fire was burning in slash and took 24 hours for firefighters to get control lines around it.
COOS BAY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained

The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
OAKRIDGE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Crime & Safety
Roseburg, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Accidents
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
nbc16.com

Evacuation levels decrease for Oakridge; evacuees begin to return home

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
OAKRIDGE, OR
clayconews.com

SINGLE VEHICLE FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 38 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (September 13, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire 86,734 acres, 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Cedar Creek Fire officials report Monday, September 12 that the fire is currently burning 86,734 acres and is at 0% containment. Fire officials note that the Lane County Sheriff's Office lowered some evacuation levels Sunday due to changing conditions and progress on the fire. Evacuation levels in the communities of Westfir and portions of Oakridge were lowered from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). High Prairie and the areas north, east, and southwest of Oakridge remain in Level 3 evacuation status. Lane County's latest fire and evacuation information can be found on their website.
LANE COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Structure Fire#Police#Accident#Dcfd2#Pp L#Avista
nbc16.com

FOOD for Lane County Mobile Pantry in Oakridge Wednesday

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — FOOD for Lane County will send its Mobile Pantry to Oakridge Wednesday, September 14, to support residents who had to evacuate due to the Cedar Creek Fire. Residents can pick up pre-packed boxes that will include produce, dairy, meat and pantry supplies on a first-come, first served basis at Oakridge High School.
OAKRIDGE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVL

Recent lightning fire at Wildlife Images shows preparedness

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A recent fire tested just how ready the staff and animals at Wildlife Images are. A a strike from an August lightning storm caused a fire near one of the enclosures at the facility. Firefighters arrived quickly to put out the flames and staff hurried to assess the animals and if they would need to be evacuated. Fortunately, the fire was knocked down quickly and nobody was forced to leave.
GRANTS PASS, OR
klcc.org

Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene

Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene. At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

New food joints coming to Coos Bay in the coming months

COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay foodies have new options coming to town. Land use permits for two buildings in the parking lot of Walmart became final in July. Debbie Erler from the city's Community Development Department tells us construction permits are now awaiting pick-up. The buildings are one...
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

Man charged for speed racing, DUII

An alleged street racing incident and traffic stop led to a large disturbance on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard on Saturday night, according to Roseburg Police. The RPD report says that officers saw a black Dodge truck racing with a motorcycle heading east in the 2200 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Blvd. around 11 p.m. Officers stopped the truck and the driver, a 41-year-old Roseburg resident, was reportedly showing signs of impairment.
ROSEBURG, OR
Washington Examiner

Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres

Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy