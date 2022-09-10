Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Prescribed burns starting soon in Douglas County; DFPA says to expect smoke
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas Forest Protective Association says smoke will soon be seen throughout Douglas County as they work with farmers, ranchers and other landowners to complete prescribed burns throughout the Umpqua Valley. DFPA says prescribed burns may be conducted on fields, pastures, and hillsides to promote...
nbc16.com
Fire crews continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now at 92,548 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A virtual community meeting will be hosted by East Zone’s Alaska Team Tuesday night, September 13, at 7:00 p.m. Tune in on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Smoke continues to create unhealthy air quality, which Fire officials say, will likely continue for several more...
nbc16.com
Twelvemile Road Fire contained at 72 acres
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) has announced the containment and continued mop of the Twelvemile Road Fire. The fire began in the Twelvemile Creek drainage on September 7. According to the agency, the fire was burning in slash and took 24 hours for firefighters to get control lines around it.
thatoregonlife.com
Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon Swells to Over 92,000 Acres With 0% Contained
The Lane County Sherrif’s Office has lowered evacuation levels Monday, lifting the entire Oakridge area from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). North of Waldo Lake Wilderness and Eastern Lane County, as well as western Deschutes County at this time, remain at Level 3. As of 7:30 am Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire remains at 0% containment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc16.com
Evacuation levels decrease for Oakridge; evacuees begin to return home
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Evacuation levels are back down to Level 1 Tuesday for most of Oakridge. That is the good news as not all evacuees have returned home yet. Lane County officials say High Prairie, Hills Creek Reservoir Area, and east Oakridge remain in Level 2 (BE SET), which means to have your luggage packed and ready to go at the door.
clayconews.com
SINGLE VEHICLE FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 38 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (September 13, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, September 12, 2022 at approximately 5:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 38 near milepost 35. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Ford Explorer, operated...
nbc16.com
Lane County Officials downgrade Westfir and Oakridge to Level 1 evacuation status
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued new evacuation levels for areas affected by the Cedar Creek Fire. Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the Middle Fork Willamette River west of Fish Hatchery Road. Other areas that are at a Level 2: Be Set. High...
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire 86,734 acres, 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Cedar Creek Fire officials report Monday, September 12 that the fire is currently burning 86,734 acres and is at 0% containment. Fire officials note that the Lane County Sheriff's Office lowered some evacuation levels Sunday due to changing conditions and progress on the fire. Evacuation levels in the communities of Westfir and portions of Oakridge were lowered from Level 3 (Go Now) to Level 2 (Set). High Prairie and the areas north, east, and southwest of Oakridge remain in Level 3 evacuation status. Lane County's latest fire and evacuation information can be found on their website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com
FOOD for Lane County Mobile Pantry in Oakridge Wednesday
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — FOOD for Lane County will send its Mobile Pantry to Oakridge Wednesday, September 14, to support residents who had to evacuate due to the Cedar Creek Fire. Residents can pick up pre-packed boxes that will include produce, dairy, meat and pantry supplies on a first-come, first served basis at Oakridge High School.
nbc16.com
'Police didn't hold back': Neighbor recounts helping during standoff near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A quiet cul-de-sac just outside of Springfield is shaken up. A man is dead and a woman was shot during an intense hostage situation at a home that is also a daycare. Late Monday afternoon, police received a 911 call from a concerned child that his...
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
nbc16.com
A sign of hope with some residents returning to Oakridge as evacuation levels decrease
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Weather conditions have been a catalyst to the Cedar Creek Fire. Despite growth and lack of containment so far, there is a sign of hope as parts of the Oakridge and Westfir areas are reduced to a Level 2 (Be Set) notification. While some have returned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mount Shasta Herald
Man whose mom died in Mill Fire in Northern California, other families sue Roseburg plant
More than 100 people are suing the Roseburg Forest Products Co. in Oregon for losses caused by the Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. Among them is a man whose mother died in the blaze. Others are suing for personal injuries, or for loss or damage of their homes or other...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire stays within perimeter despite Red Flag Warning conditions
MERLIN, Ore. -- Northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire incident command says the wildfire and its crew are now tested by several days of critically low relative humidity, high temperatures, and periods of gusty winds. It says today only a few flare-ups were reported with Red Flag Warning conditions yesterday...
nbc16.com
Some evacuation levels near Cedar Creek lower to Level 2, others remain at Level 3
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced with the fire teams that they were able to reduce the following areas to Level 2 (Be Set):. Oakridge west of Salmon Creek, south of Laurel Butte Road, and north of the Middle Fork Willamette River. The City of...
KTVL
Recent lightning fire at Wildlife Images shows preparedness
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A recent fire tested just how ready the staff and animals at Wildlife Images are. A a strike from an August lightning storm caused a fire near one of the enclosures at the facility. Firefighters arrived quickly to put out the flames and staff hurried to assess the animals and if they would need to be evacuated. Fortunately, the fire was knocked down quickly and nobody was forced to leave.
klcc.org
Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene
Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene. At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.
nbc16.com
New food joints coming to Coos Bay in the coming months
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay foodies have new options coming to town. Land use permits for two buildings in the parking lot of Walmart became final in July. Debbie Erler from the city's Community Development Department tells us construction permits are now awaiting pick-up. The buildings are one...
kqennewsradio.com
Man charged for speed racing, DUII
An alleged street racing incident and traffic stop led to a large disturbance on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard on Saturday night, according to Roseburg Police. The RPD report says that officers saw a black Dodge truck racing with a motorcycle heading east in the 2200 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Blvd. around 11 p.m. Officers stopped the truck and the driver, a 41-year-old Roseburg resident, was reportedly showing signs of impairment.
Washington Examiner
Out-of-control Oregon wildfire 0% contained after burning 87,000 acres
Firefighters in Oregon are battling an out-of-control wildfire that has burned nearly 87,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday. Shifting winds and high temperatures in the state over the weekend helped the Cedar Creek Fire grow by over 32,000 acres and breach existing lines of containment, according to officials. More than 1,200 firefighters from 29 states have been called in to fight the 6-week-old inferno burning near the town of Oakridge, Oregon.
Comments / 0