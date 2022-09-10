ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

In Loving Memory of Pearl Edith Miller: 1918-2022

After 103 blessed, busy years, Pearl Edith Miller passed away Aug. 30, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington. She was born Dec. 9, 1918, the third of eight children, in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The family moved to Kansas to live near other family members when she was 10 years old. She never forgot her roots or where she came from, living during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years. Following high school graduation, Pearl and a friend first drove to California, then up to Chehalis in 1939. With family in the Chehalis area, she thought it would be a good place to live. Pearl was employed by the Washington Gas & Electric Company, Chehalis Advocate and the Rainier Crossarm Company, prior to becoming a full-time homemaker.
CHEHALIS, WA
Timberwolves Sweep Cruisers

Playing Eatonville for the second time this season, the Morton-White Pass volleyball team upended the Cruisers in three sets Tuesday, 25-12, 26-24, 25-19. The Timberwolves were led by Maddie Clevenger’s five kills and four blocks at the net, with Kelly Pakar adding five kills and Emarey Hampton contributing a team-high eight kills. Chloe Kelly had 34 assists in the sweep.
EATONVILLE, WA
A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932

Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Tumwater Puts Up Six on Centralia

The Centralia girls soccer team’s 2A Evergreen Conference opener was a big ask, and Tumwater lived up to the hype of the defending league champs in a 6-0 win at Tiger Stadium. “Tumwater’s a really good team, really well put-together, they have two really good coaches I’m friends with;...
CENTRALIA, WA
Centralia, WA
Centralia, WA
Tumwater Turns It On to Beat Timberline

TUMWATER — The Tumwater volleyball team got into the win column in an energetic way, coming out four-set winners in front of a raucous home crowd 25-10, 25-20, 23-25, 25-11 over Timberline. “They love the energy, they definitely feed off of it,” head coach Molly Cichosz said. “When it’s...
TUMWATER, WA
Beavers Drop Contest at Home to Cougars

Falling behind in an early hole, the Tenino girls soccer team couldn’t produce enough offense, or luck, and fell to Seton Catholic Tuesday, 4-1. It was just one of those games for the Beavers. “We really settled down after that second goal,” Beavs coach Dave Montgomery said. “It really...
TENINO, WA
Weyerhaeuser Woodworkers Go on Strike

Dozens of woodworkers picketed outside the Weyerhaeuser Co. gate at the intersection of Industrial Way and Washington Way in Cowlitz County on the first day of the union's strike Tuesday morning — the first for the group since 1986. The group was one of several along Industrial Way and...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Beavers sweep Riverhawks on Road

The Tenino volleyball team earned its first win of the season in sweeping fashion Tuesday, taking down Toledo 25-20, 25-17, 25-15. “The girls are starting to come together and realize their true potential,” coach Shauna Carpenter said. “The setters moved the ball well tonight, making sure to spread out our attacks.”
TENINO, WA
Girls Night Out Event Brings Business to Downtown Centralia While Raising Money to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence

Girls Night Out will fill downtown Centralia with shoppers on Saturday, Oct. 1. About 30 businesses are set to participate in the semi-annual event designed to draw both locals and out-of-town shoppers to stores and restaurants along the Tower Avenue corridor. Participating businesses offer special merchandise, sales and prizes during the event.
CENTRALIA, WA
Tumac Taproom Seeks to Create Community Hangout Space in Napavine

The brick building at 108 E. Washington St. in Napavine has been a lot of things in the 100 or so years since it was built. “I heard post office, dog grooming, gourmet hot dog stand, DVD store, like a cowboy boutique … and I’m sure there’s more,” said Tasha Landram, who is now leasing the building with her husband, Jeremy, for a new venture called the Tumac Taproom.
NAPAVINE, WA
Tigers Blast Past Ony in Return to Court

NAPAVINE — In its return to the court this fall, the Napavine volleyball team announced itself to the new season with a dominant sweep over Onalaska Tuesday night (25-6, 25-9, 25-18). The Tigers (1-0) had a rounded out offensive effort, with four players recording at least five aces Tuesday...
NAPAVINE, WA
Vikings Blow Past Eagles

The Mossyrock volleyball team kept rolling in its first matchup against a fellow 1B side, sweeping Firm Foundation 25-12, 25-10, 25-18. Payton Torrey had a team-high nine kills on .563 hitting, while Hailey Brooks had five kills and Paige Houghtelling added four. Erin Cournyer set up six assists, Caelyn Marshall had five, and Autumn Imes put up four.
MOSSYROCK, WA
Pirates Start Fast in Win Over Riverhawks

Thanks to three goals in the first half, the Adna girls soccer team put away Toledo early in a non-league contest, 3-1, Tuesday in Cheese Town. Gabby Solem got the action started for the Pirates, scoring in the 20th minute unassisted. Ava Humphrey added another in the 31st minute off an assist from Solem, and Rocio Ruiz de Velasco Guillen scored Adna’s final goal in the 40th off a dime from Humphrey.
TOLEDO, WA
Sirens: ATM Theft Attempt; Stabbing a Tree; DUI Arrests; Fraud

• Just after 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 9, a fraudulent check was reported at a business in the 300 block of South Tower Avenue. The case is under investigation. • A truck that was reported stolen out of Auburn was recovered in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue just before 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 10 after it was involved in a shoplift at a local business.
CENTRALIA, WA

