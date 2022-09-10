Read full article on original website
CCPL Hosting Book Club Programs Tied to MOJA Arts Festival’s NEA Big Read Campaign
The Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is hosting two special book club discussions as part of a partnership with the City of Charleston’s MOJA Arts Festival. The discussions will be centered around “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, which is the featured title for MOJA’s Big Read program, supported by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA). The Big Read will officially kick off with the start of the 2022 MOJA Arts Festival, which runs Sept. 29th to Oct. 9th, and will continue with community programs and special events through March 2023.
Little grows its Charleston presence
Charleston, SC – Little Diversified Architectural Consulting is steadily growing its presence in the Charleston area. Officially established in April 2022, Little’s Charleston office has already expanded into a larger space at 4900 O’Hare Avenue to better serve its South Carolina clients. The firm’s growing list of...
CofC Community Invited to Celebrate Grand Opening of Cougar Cutz Barber Shop
What started as a single haircut for a student of color nearly a decade ago has grown into a full-fledged barbershop on the College of Charleston campus. Cougar Cutz Barber Shop will celebrate its grand opening at 97-A Wentworth St. with food, giveaways and music by DJ SCrib from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, Sept. 15th, 2022.
Over $200k Raised to Support Charleston Area Alzheimer’s and Dementia Programs
More than $200,000 was recently raised to support The ARK of SC in its work in providing comprehensive support services to families living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. Funds from two events, the 23rd Annual McElveen Race For The ARK and the 12th Annual Dancing With The ARK’s Stars, help to support programs such as memory screenings, resource fairs, educational workshops, and support groups in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Orangeburg counties plus respite centers in Harleyville and Summerville.
New Exhibit From Award-winning artist Alice Dobbin Coming to Lowcountry Artists Gallery
Award-winning artist Alice Dobbin’s newest oil paintings will be featured at the Lowcountry Artists Gallery for the month of October in an exhibit titled “A Passion for Nature.” An opening reception will be held at the gallery (148 East Bay Street) on Friday, October 7th, 2022 from 5 pm to 8 pm. Admission is free and all are welcome. Light refreshments will be served and the artist will be in attendance.
Next Charleston Green Drinks Event to Focus on “Resilience & Flooding”
Charleston Green Drinks, an inclusive community for people passionate about the environment, will host their next event at 6pm on Tuesday, September 20th at Commonhouse Aleworks. This month’s theme is “Resilience & Flooding” and discusses will focus on flooding issues in the Lowcountry and some of the ways we can collectively be more resilient in the face of rising seas and climate change.
Special Screening of “Gratitude Revealed” to Be Held on September 21st at the Terrace Theater
Louie Schwartzenberg, director of the acclaimed documentary, Fantastic Fungi. The special screening is being held on World Gratitude Day, September 21st, at 7 pm. There will also be a short audience discussion after the film. Tickets are available on the Charleston Inside Out website. Film synopsis:. An epic journey forty...
Chamber Music Charleston Launches New Season with Performances at Sottile Theatre
Chamber Music Charleston celebrates the start of the 2022-2023 season with the launch of the Classical Kids Concert Series and the continuation of the acclaimed Ovation Concert Series at Sottile Theatre. On Saturday, September 17th, families will be treated to a 45-minute program introducing younger audiences to the instruments of...
Ralph H. Johnson VA Hosts Stand Down for Homelessness Event
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is hosting a Stand Down Against Homelessness event from 8 am until 2 pm on September 16th, 2022, at the VA Community Resource & Referral Center located at 2424 City Hall Lane in North Charleston. The free event includes legal counseling, clothing vouchers, flu shots, health screenings, hygiene items, and HIV testing.
Documentary Highlighting U.S. Oyster Shucking Champion Includes Charleston Local
Filmmakers today announced the debut of Honor’s Best: Journey of an Oyster Shucking Champion, a feature-length documentary following the journey of four-time U.S. Oyster Shucking Champion Honor Allen. The documentary also features a local oyster shucker, Isabella Macbeth (right), who is the 2021 U.S. Women’s National Champion and has taken home the winning title at the Lowcountry Oyster Festival for six straight years. Resident may also recognize her as the Master Oyster Shucker at NICO in Mount Pleasant.
Website Ranking: Charleston is the No. 5 Best City for Country Music Fans
To come up with the ranking, the website compared over 180 of the biggest cities based on eight key factors, such as the number of country music concerts, access to performance venues, and the affordability of concert tickets. They also gauged local interest in the genre based on Google search data, the number of country music stations, and even the existence of country music museums.
Violinist and Dancer Lindsey Stirling Brings her “Snow Waltz Christmas Tour” to North Charleston PAC
Award-winning pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling today announced that her “Snow Waltz” tour of North America, being held in support of her newest album Snow Waltz, will stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 2nd at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, September 16th at 10 am. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com or at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.
Charleston Hope Seeking to Raise $100,000 for New Mental Health Programs in Charleston’s Title 1 Schools
On Saturday, September 17th, local nonprofit Charleston Hope will host their “Match Hope” fundraising event from 6 pm to 8:30 pm at Ripple in The Cigar Factory. The event will benefit Charleston Hope’s new mental health initiative that it is designed to increase mental health access in Title 1 schools for students growing up in poverty with multiple adverse childhood experiences.
Community event to support local black-owned businesses in October
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will host a block party to support black-owned businesses in October. According to the City of Charleston, Black Biz on the Block will be held October 1 at Philip Simmons Park from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The block party will serve as an opportunity to support […]
Tim Allen bringing comedy show to North Charleston
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern Gem
Known for its low-country charm, antebellum architecture, and quite a bit of Hollywood credit, this little-known but wildly charming low-country community is an absolute gem. On the coastline between Charleston and Savannah, Beaufort, South Carolina, is worth visiting because it’s the quieter, lesser-known cousin of the two more famous cities, which is probably what brought Hollywood calling so many times. It has all the charm, Spanish moss and coastal character as those other great cities, but none of the bustle or traffic. I spent a day in Beaufort, where I took a guided tour around the city and learned about some of its history and architecture, which left me longing for more.
Tim Allen to Perform in North Charleston This January
Comedian and actor Tim Allen today announced that he’ll perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on January 6th, 2023 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, September 19th at 10 am. Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office. All attendees must be 18 or older.
News 2’s Carolyn Murray to host walk to end domestic violence Saturday
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Community leaders will band together Saturday morning to advocate for victims of domestic violence at the 7th annual Hope Walk. According to Palmetto Hope Network, domestic violence has increased since COVID-19. Palmetto Hope Network will hold its annual Hope Walk against domestic violence on Saturday to support victims of […]
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
Choate Construction, McQueen Distribution Bring New Facility to Summerville
CHARLESTON, SC – In conjunction with McQueen Distribution, represented by OMNI Partners, Choate Construction Company begins construction of a 110,000-SF speculative warehouse just outside of Charleston, South Carolina. Situated in the McQueen Industrial Park, the facility will capitalize on the quick access to land, air, and sea to meet the growing demand for fast shipping and product delivery in the competitive industrial space.
