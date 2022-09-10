Northwestern DB Garnett Hollis Jr. produces first career pick with amazing juggling act in end zone

Read full article on original website
cbs17
Duke’s Mike Elko is 2-0. Here’s where his head’s at heading into game 3
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Mike Elko is 2-0 as head coach at Duke as the Devils prepare for North Carolina A&T. Elko speaks to where Duke’s confidence comes from and whether the Devils excited to face an in-state opponent. Plus, take a listen to the former Notre Dame assistant coach’s reaction when asked his thoughts on Appalachian State’s huge upset of the Irish this past weekend.
Staley may have "jumped the gun" in cancelling game following racism allegations
Brigham Young University says, their investigation finds no evidence that fans shouted racial slurs at a Duke volleyball player at a match in Provo last month.
backingthepack.com
NC State football up to #16 in Week 3 AP Poll
NC State course corrected from the near disaster in Week 1 at ECU to trounce Charleston Southern in Week 2. The AP voters noticed and gave them a slight nod of acknowledgement by moving them from #18 to #16 in the week 3 poll. If it took Texas A&M losing...
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16th
Big C Waffles is launching in Kernersville on September 16th. Big C has already become a local favorite in Durham, where their original location was established in 2017 after a successful food truck run in the Triangle.
No more driving to Durham: Chapel Hill finally has a Cook Out, with indoor dining
Something people in Chapel Hill have wanted for years is finally here, and it has indoor seating.
QueenBurger, with its excellent smashburgers, is ready to open in Durham. Here’s when.
Durham’s QueenBurger debuts this week as the backyard cookout that never ends.
QSR magazine
QueenBurger Opens First Brick-and-Mortar Location in Durham, North Carolina
Sean Umstead and Michelle Vanderwalker – co-owners of Durham’s award-winning Kingfisher Cocktail Bar & Queeny’s – announce the opening of the first brick & mortar location for their wildly successful burger bar, QueenBurger, in Durham’s American Tobacco Campus Thursday, September 15th at 11am. An official Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting with Wool E Bull will take place prior at 10:30am.
spectrumlocalnews.com
From prison to Hollywood: Former inmate now starring in movie
DURHAM, N.C. — A Triangle man once facing death row is now helping others through film. Mike Rae Anderson served 17 years in prison. When he was paroled, he turned his life around and started producing and acting. What You Need To Know. Mike Anderson served 17 years in...
1 dead, 3 hurt in North Carolina shooting; 1 car hit by more than a dozen gunshots
The shooting took place along N.C. 55 near the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police confirmed just before 6:30 p.m.
Greensboro officers investigating after car found crashed near Motel 6 Studio
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are currently investigating after a car was found crashed near a Motel 6 Studio. Officers are on scene on Landmark Center Boulevard. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. A FOX8 crew is on the scene. This is a developing story.
A Two-Day Chicken Wing Block Party Is Coming To Chicago In October
Get ready for something you didn’t know you needed– A chicken wing party! WingOut Chicago is back this October 1st and 2nd bringing the classic chicken wing block party back for another year of fun. The event will feature live music, 20 varieties of chicken wings, and a competition judged by none other than Hot One’s Sean Evans! Experience all-you-can-eat wings in one location with every variety available from classic buffalo to honey chili, jerk, wood smoked, Umami, spicy garlic, and more. The local party is in thanks to Green Curtain Events and will feature plenty of local favorites available to try. ‘Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans makes his return as a judge for the pannel as the wing competition takes place on October 2nd. The event itself is free as the street festival is available for all to enjoy but anyone wanting to enjoy wings and drinks must buy a ticketed package in order to enter the food court.
chapelboro.com
Gunshots Along Caldwell Street Lead to Chapel Hill Police Investigation
The Chapel Hill Police Department says it is investigating reports and evidence of gunfire in a residential area during Sunday evening. A release from the department shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday said officers arrived near Caldwell Street and Mitchell Lane after receiving reports of gun shots before 5:30 p.m. While police said there were no victims from gunfire, responding officers found evidence “that shots had been fired in the area.”
wunc.org
How historical housing practices led to the racial makeup of my Durham neighborhood
J.T. Tabron scrolls through the deeds database to find the plat map and the purchasing history of my house. I’ve lived in the Mary Dell neighborhood of Durham, North Carolina for over 13 years. My family is one of the very few Black families in a mostly white neighborhood.
rhinotimes.com
Student Riley Robinson Steals The Show
Usually, Guilford County Board of Commissioners’ meetings don’t have a star, however, at the last meeting of the board, on Thursday, Sept. 1, the star was a 16-year-old student named Riley Robinson. In fact, Robinson was supposed to even sit at the dais with the county commissioners –...
cbs17
1 dead, 3 wounded in Durham shooting; 1 car hit by 12+ gunshots
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died, three others were wounded and two cars were hit by gunfire in a shooting Sunday afternoon in southern Durham, according to police. The shooting took place just before 5:35 p.m. along N.C. 55/Apex Highway just north of the Interstate 40 interchange, Durham police said.
Man found fatally shot in head in car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a car on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Sunday. Chicago police found an unidentified man in the passenger side of a car in the 7000 block of South Ada Street around 12:20 a.m. after reports of someone slumped over the wheel.
‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
Thieves grab keys, steal 7 cars at North Carolina dealership
The incident happened at Raleigh Auto Brothers at 2216 Trawick Road, Raleigh police said.
Man, woman shot at Durham apartment
Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Tuesday at a Durham apartment complex. The shooting was reported before 3:30 a.m. at the Crestview Apartments, north of the Durham VA Health Care System. Police confirmed a man and woman were both shot after some sort of domestic dispute. Both had...
abc45.com
Heavy Police Presence on North Church Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This afternoon, there was a noticeably heavy police presence in Greensboro on North Church Street. At least 10 officers were seen conducting an investigation. At roughly 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, an individual call came out regarding a robbery. An officer was patrolling the area and responded promptly....
