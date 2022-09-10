ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Chris Fowler gives his pick for best home-field advantage in the B1G

Home-field advantage might be considered underrated to some, but to others, it could be the difference between a win and a loss. ESPN commentator Chris Fowler recently gave his thoughts on which team has the best home-field advantage in the B1G. While programs like Michigan, Michigan State, and Ohio State have stadiums such as “The Big House” or “The Horseshoe,” few atmospheres compare to Beaver Stadium in Penn State’s annual White Out game.
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State releases players of the game from Week 2 win over Ohio

Penn State handled its business in Week 2, winning 46-10. The team revealed who its 3 players of the game were. Nick Singleton, Chop Robinson, and Devyn Ford were all highlighted as players of the game. Penn State had Singleton win the award for offense, while Robinson won it on defense, and Ford won the honor for special teams.
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Former Penn State DE transfer currently on MSU roster, not eligible to play

Michigan State has reportedly added a Penn State transfer to the roster. There are still some roadblocks in the way for him though per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. Defensive end Ken Talley is now a Spartan. However, he is not eligible to play for team just yet, according to a Michigan State spokesman. It was announced that Talley would be joining Michigan State via the transfer portal on Sept. 7. Talley was a former 4-star recruit from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite.
