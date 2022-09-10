Read full article on original website
MoDOT worker seriously injured in crash at Highways 38 and 17
A Missouri Department of Transportation employee was seriously injured early Tuesday in a crash at Highways 38 and 17 west of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Sgt. Ryan Vaughan said a northbound 2015 Polaris Ranger UTV driven by Oscar L. Smith, of Bucyrus, pulled into the path of a southbound 2008 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Harvey E. Sullins, 52, of Success. The UTV caught fire and both vehicles traveled off the roadway at about 8:40 a.m.
One injured in accident Monday in southern Texas County, patrol says
An accident early Monday evening injured one north of Mountain View in southern Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers aid Kaden M. Ennis, 18, was driving a westbound 1977 Chevrolet van on Jacks Fork Road that ran off the right side and overturned at about 7 p.m.
Four injured in an accident
Four persons were injured Tuesday morning in a crash at Highways 38 and 17 west of Houston, authorities said. Three were in a vehicle and a fourth in an all-terrain vehicle. Two fire departments – Houston and Roby — were called, as well as EMS from Texas County Memorial Hospital and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Highway 38 burglary caught on camera, suspected identified
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy responded on Aug. 3 to a report of a vehicle blocking Mellow Drive at Cabool with nobody around. Upon arrival, the officer observed a maroon Mercury Mountaineer in the middle of the roadway....
Head-on crash in Phelps county kills man from Rolla, Mo.
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Rolla, Missouri man is dead after a head-on crash in Phelps County. The collision happened Thursday on County Road 8070, two miles north of Rolla. Troopers say 74-year-old Louis Halvas died at the hospital Friday afternoon. His passenger suffered minor injuries. The other driver went to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Pulaski County man charged after standoff with deputies at his home in Dixon
A Pulaski County man faces felony charges after an early morning standoff with deputies at his home. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in the 14000 block of Howard Lane, in Dixon, earlier this month, to investigate a disturbance. When they arrived, a man, later identified as Troy Smalenberg, barricaded himself inside the home. He was reported to be armed with a firearm. Deputies managed to safely remove everyone else from the home and began negotiations with Smalenberg.
Bakersfield woman arrested after child tests positive for meth
A Bakersfield woman has been arrested after her child tested positive for methamphetamine.According to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of August 25, the Department of Family Services contacted the sheriff’s office regarding a young child from a residence in Bakersfield testing positive for methamphetamine at Baxter Health.
Judges sentence Webster County man to prison for assaulting 14-year-old girl
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two judges sentenced a Rogersville, Mo. man to prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in two separate counties. Prosecutors in Webster County and Laclede County charged Benjamin Blake in 2020 for sexual misconduct involving the child in the spring of 2020. He will serve a total of four years on all charges combined.
DEATH NOTICE: Christopher Dieman
A memorial service for Christoper Dieman, 46, of Plato, is 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 5 p.m. until service time at Evans Funeral Home. Send an online condolence.
Janet Nadine Jackson (June 13, 1971 - September 6, 2022)
Janet Nadine Jackson, age 51, of West Plains, Missouri passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Janet was born on June 13, 1971 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Jimmie Darrel and Linda Sue Huddleston. Janet will be missed dearly by her family and friends. She was loved and cherished...
5 inmates die within 2 weeks at Licking prison
LICKING, Mo. – The Texas County Coroner confirms two more inmates have died at the South Central Correctional Center within the last week, marking the fourth and fifth deaths at the men’s state prison facility since Aug. 31. Jeffrey Bolden died on Sept. 6. Court records show Bolden was sentenced to life in prison in […]
Fire damages popular Ozark County resort
(Photo courtesy of Ozark County Times) A fire has heavily damaged a popular business in Ozark County. No injuries have been reported in the blaze Wednesday evening at Old Dawt Mill along the North Fork River off Missouri Highway PP between Dora and Tecumseh. According to reports from the Ozark...
A woman who was staying in a house without the owner’s permission has been charged with burglary
A woman who was staying in a house without the owner’s permission has been charged with burglary. Deputies from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 26-thousand block of Highway YY when a woman said she went to the residence and spoke with a woman who was moving a television out of her friend’s home. When deputies investigated the scene they discovered that someone had forced a door open, and found Jody Moore walking out of a bedroom. They later made contact with 35-year-old Lacey Gebhart, who had driven by the residence, and was stopped by officers. When questioned Gebhart said that she had been invited to the residence, by Jody Moore. When questioned, Moore told the deputy that Gebhardt had invited him to stay at the residence. When officers searched Gebhart’s vehicle, they found a driver’s license that belonged to one of the homeowners, crowbars, and a county road sign. Both Gebhart and Moore have been charged with burglary.
Mountain Grove man arrested in Texas County on child endangerment warrant
A wanted Mountain Grove was arrested Tuesday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Miguel F. Stolsmark, 30, was wanted on a felony Wright County warrant for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating a substantial risk; and also charged with speeding and wearing no seat belt.
Dr. Tricia Benoist renews contract with Texas County Memorial Hospital
Tricia Benoist, MD, family medicine and obstetrics physician at the Texas County Memorial Hospital Medical Complex in Houston, has signed a contract extension. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with the administration and staff at TCMH,” Benoist said. “I am honored with celebrating 14 years of working in this community as of this month.”
PHOTOS: HHS football at Salem
The Houston High School football team played in a South Central Association game at Salem last Friday night. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
Recent offenders who have been sent to prison by Circuit Court proceedings in Waynesville
Recent offenders who have been sent to prison by Circuit Court proceedings in Waynesville include Bill Bennett of Waynesville. Bennett violated the terms of his probation for possession of a controlled substance. Judge Bill Hickle sentenced him to serve four years in the Department of Corrections. Athosha Kattick of St. Louis entered a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license. Judge John Beger handed down a sentence of 2 years in the Department of Corrections.
“Houston Night” competition raises about $3,000 for HHS Band
“Houston Night” Saturday at the Springfield Cardinals game brought recognition to the community, school district and netted about $3,000 for the Houston High School Band program. The Houston High School state Scholar Bowl champions and the district champion softball team also were recognized for their accomplishments. Shari McCallister of...
West Plains Schools join in campaign to protect schools from unwanted guests
WEST PLAINS, Mo. – West Plains Schools joined other school districts around the country in implementing a campaign to keep buildings secure and students safe. The Stop the Prop campaign encourages students and staff to ensure doors are shut and secure at all times. Bright red stickers are placed on all exterior doors throughout district […]
Manes Music Makers brings neighbors together in rural Wright County
MANES - Given the gathering’s name, one might think folks who drive through rural Wright County to Manes Music Makers come for the tunes, and they do. But it’s not just about the music. It’s also about friends, family and food, and being there for one another. Because...
