In Loving Memory of Merlin Henderson Jr.: 1962-2022
Merlin Leroy Henderson Jr. passed away July 18, 2022, in Reston, Virginia. Merlin was born Nov. 26, 1962, in Seattle, Washington. He joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Adna High School in 1981. After four years of active duty, he continued his service to our country in the NSA and NRO and up to his passing he served as chairman and co-founder of Stratos Solutions Inc., a defense contractor.
Should Washington Troopers Be Paid for Commuting to Work in Marked Cars? A Lawsuit's Been Started
Three state troopers from Pierce, Thurston and Lewis counties claim the Washington State Patrol's policy of not paying them for commute time in marked patrol cars violates wage laws, according to a class action filed in Pierce County Superior Court last week. The practice is unlawful, the troopers say, because...
‘Opportunity and Timing’ Help Bring Sandstone Distillery Tasting Room to Downtown Tenino
Hours: Open Friday through Sunday noon to 6 p.m. (hours may change in winter) Learn more: Sandstonedistillery.com or Sandstone Distillery on Facebook. John and Jenni Bourdon had not really planned to open a second tasting room besides the one at their Tenino area Sandstone Distillery. They certainly did not plan...
Index Residents Told to Leave as Bolt Creek Fire Continues to Spread
STARTUP, Snohomish County — Fire crews worked to protect homes west of Stevens Pass on Sunday, as a major wildfire raged uncontained and an evacuation order remained in place for hundreds of homes. The Bolt Creek fire ignited early Saturday morning, spreading rapidly to 7,600 acres by Sunday, prompting...
Landlord Keeping Your Security Deposit? Here Are Your Rights in Washington
When Craig Jones moved out of his West Seattle rental this summer, he expected to lose a bit of his security deposit for routine repairs and damage from his cat's litter box. But he was shocked when his landlord claimed flooring in the kitchen needed to be completely replaced and she planned to keep his entire $2,665 deposit in addition to roughly $1,400 in charges. Jones felt sure his family hadn't done that level of damage and faced a familiar question for tenants: Can my landlord do that?
Tumwater Turns It On to Beat Timberline
TUMWATER — The Tumwater volleyball team got into the win column in an energetic way, coming out four-set winners in front of a raucous home crowd 25-10, 25-20, 23-25, 25-11 over Timberline. “They love the energy, they definitely feed off of it,” head coach Molly Cichosz said. “When it’s...
Tumwater Puts Up Six on Centralia
The Centralia girls soccer team’s 2A Evergreen Conference opener was a big ask, and Tumwater lived up to the hype of the defending league champs in a 6-0 win at Tiger Stadium. “Tumwater’s a really good team, really well put-together, they have two really good coaches I’m friends with;...
Beavers Drop Contest at Home to Cougars
Falling behind in an early hole, the Tenino girls soccer team couldn’t produce enough offense, or luck, and fell to Seton Catholic Tuesday, 4-1. It was just one of those games for the Beavers. “We really settled down after that second goal,” Beavs coach Dave Montgomery said. “It really...
Timberwolves Sweep Cruisers
Playing Eatonville for the second time this season, the Morton-White Pass volleyball team upended the Cruisers in three sets Tuesday, 25-12, 26-24, 25-19. The Timberwolves were led by Maddie Clevenger’s five kills and four blocks at the net, with Kelly Pakar adding five kills and Emarey Hampton contributing a team-high eight kills. Chloe Kelly had 34 assists in the sweep.
Washington Utilities Proactively Turn Off Power as Wildfires Come West
The Bolt Creek Fire had been growing for less than three hours Saturday morning when homes along Highway 2 from Baring to Grotto lost power. A tree fell onto a power line operated by Puget Sound Energy, darkening 343 homes, and acting as a harbinger for the weekend ahead. A...
Beavers sweep Riverhawks on Road
The Tenino volleyball team earned its first win of the season in sweeping fashion Tuesday, taking down Toledo 25-20, 25-17, 25-15. “The girls are starting to come together and realize their true potential,” coach Shauna Carpenter said. “The setters moved the ball well tonight, making sure to spread out our attacks.”
'Good Day' for Bolt Creek Fire Crews, But Threat Isn't Over Yet
INDEX — After a wildland blaze tore across the mountain foothills last weekend — with hot, easterly winds fueling the wildfire's crawl and the smoke's descent toward Western Washington towns — a welcome change in the wind came Monday. A cool marine breeze from the west and...
Fragner Notches Brace in Win Over Highclimbers
Led by Lena Fragner’s brace, the W.F. West girls soccer team opened up league play with a 2-1 victory over Shelton on the road Tuesday night. The Bearcats (2-2, 1-0 2A EvCo) opened scoring thanks to a nice connection from senior forward Cameron Sheets to Fragner, who netted her first goal in the 18th minute. After the Highclimbers tied the game in the 32nd minute thanks to a 25-yard free kick, the teams headed into the half dead even.
