Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Pearl Edith Miller: 1918-2022
After 103 blessed, busy years, Pearl Edith Miller passed away Aug. 30, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington. She was born Dec. 9, 1918, the third of eight children, in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The family moved to Kansas to live near other family members when she was 10 years old. She never forgot her roots or where she came from, living during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years. Following high school graduation, Pearl and a friend first drove to California, then up to Chehalis in 1939. With family in the Chehalis area, she thought it would be a good place to live. Pearl was employed by the Washington Gas & Electric Company, Chehalis Advocate and the Rainier Crossarm Company, prior to becoming a full-time homemaker.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932
Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
Chronicle
Chehalis Foundation Provides Update on Recreation Park, Eyes W.F. West Baseball Field Improvements
Port of Chehalis commissioners and members of the public gathered at the port for the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday morning. The first major order of business was Chehalis Foundation Executive Director Jenny Collins giving an update on Recreation Park and Penny Playground. “We have one more feature that...
Chronicle
‘Opportunity and Timing’ Help Bring Sandstone Distillery Tasting Room to Downtown Tenino
Hours: Open Friday through Sunday noon to 6 p.m. (hours may change in winter) Learn more: Sandstonedistillery.com or Sandstone Distillery on Facebook. John and Jenni Bourdon had not really planned to open a second tasting room besides the one at their Tenino area Sandstone Distillery. They certainly did not plan...
Chronicle
Tumac Taproom Seeks to Create Community Hangout Space in Napavine
The brick building at 108 E. Washington St. in Napavine has been a lot of things in the 100 or so years since it was built. “I heard post office, dog grooming, gourmet hot dog stand, DVD store, like a cowboy boutique … and I’m sure there’s more,” said Tasha Landram, who is now leasing the building with her husband, Jeremy, for a new venture called the Tumac Taproom.
Chronicle
Tumwater Turns It On to Beat Timberline
TUMWATER — The Tumwater volleyball team got into the win column in an energetic way, coming out four-set winners in front of a raucous home crowd 25-10, 25-20, 23-25, 25-11 over Timberline. “They love the energy, they definitely feed off of it,” head coach Molly Cichosz said. “When it’s...
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Judge Issues Warrant for Father of Missing Girl Oakley Carlson
Andrew Carlson, the biological father of missing 5-year-old girl Oakley Carlson, was labeled a no-show in Grays Harbor County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 12, in Montesano, for his review hearing for re-arraignment. Carlson, who was released from jail on Aug. 3 following an eight-month sentence after pleading guilty to...
Chronicle
Timberwolves Sweep Cruisers
Playing Eatonville for the second time this season, the Morton-White Pass volleyball team upended the Cruisers in three sets Tuesday, 25-12, 26-24, 25-19. The Timberwolves were led by Maddie Clevenger’s five kills and four blocks at the net, with Kelly Pakar adding five kills and Emarey Hampton contributing a team-high eight kills. Chloe Kelly had 34 assists in the sweep.
Chronicle
Tumwater Puts Up Six on Centralia
The Centralia girls soccer team’s 2A Evergreen Conference opener was a big ask, and Tumwater lived up to the hype of the defending league champs in a 6-0 win at Tiger Stadium. “Tumwater’s a really good team, really well put-together, they have two really good coaches I’m friends with;...
Chronicle
Beavers sweep Riverhawks on Road
The Tenino volleyball team earned its first win of the season in sweeping fashion Tuesday, taking down Toledo 25-20, 25-17, 25-15. “The girls are starting to come together and realize their true potential,” coach Shauna Carpenter said. “The setters moved the ball well tonight, making sure to spread out our attacks.”
Chronicle
Beavers Drop Contest at Home to Cougars
Falling behind in an early hole, the Tenino girls soccer team couldn’t produce enough offense, or luck, and fell to Seton Catholic Tuesday, 4-1. It was just one of those games for the Beavers. “We really settled down after that second goal,” Beavs coach Dave Montgomery said. “It really...
Chronicle
Should Washington Troopers Be Paid for Commuting to Work in Marked Cars? A Lawsuit's Been Started
Three state troopers from Pierce, Thurston and Lewis counties claim the Washington State Patrol's policy of not paying them for commute time in marked patrol cars violates wage laws, according to a class action filed in Pierce County Superior Court last week. The practice is unlawful, the troopers say, because...
Chronicle
Girls Night Out Event Brings Business to Downtown Centralia While Raising Money to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence
Girls Night Out will fill downtown Centralia with shoppers on Saturday, Oct. 1. About 30 businesses are set to participate in the semi-annual event designed to draw both locals and out-of-town shoppers to stores and restaurants along the Tower Avenue corridor. Participating businesses offer special merchandise, sales and prizes during the event.
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office Investigating After Hiker Finds Body on Walupt Lake Trail Last Month
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a hiker found a body on a trail 3 to 4 miles away from Walupt Lake near Randle last month. Deputies responded to a report of a deceased male on the 101 trail just after 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chronicle
Vikings Blow Past Eagles
The Mossyrock volleyball team kept rolling in its first matchup against a fellow 1B side, sweeping Firm Foundation 25-12, 25-10, 25-18. Payton Torrey had a team-high nine kills on .563 hitting, while Hailey Brooks had five kills and Paige Houghtelling added four. Erin Cournyer set up six assists, Caelyn Marshall had five, and Autumn Imes put up four.
Chronicle
Pirates Start Fast in Win Over Riverhawks
Thanks to three goals in the first half, the Adna girls soccer team put away Toledo early in a non-league contest, 3-1, Tuesday in Cheese Town. Gabby Solem got the action started for the Pirates, scoring in the 20th minute unassisted. Ava Humphrey added another in the 31st minute off an assist from Solem, and Rocio Ruiz de Velasco Guillen scored Adna’s final goal in the 40th off a dime from Humphrey.
Chronicle
Tigers Blast Past Ony in Return to Court
NAPAVINE — In its return to the court this fall, the Napavine volleyball team announced itself to the new season with a dominant sweep over Onalaska Tuesday night (25-6, 25-9, 25-18). The Tigers (1-0) had a rounded out offensive effort, with four players recording at least five aces Tuesday...
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Spreads in All Directions, Reaches 2,842 Acres; Improved Weather Expected
The Goat Rocks Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest near Packwood continued to spread in all directions overnight. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the fire had been mapped at 2,842 acres, nearly twice its size from 24 hours earlier. No injuries or structure damage have been caused by the...
Chronicle
Man, 21, Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Grays Harbor County
A 21-year-old man died in a single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in Grays Harbor County, according to Washington State Patrol. The State Patrol identified the man as Devon D. Miller of Harbor, Oregon. About 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Miller was headed west on state Route 8 at McKnight Road, west of McCleary....
Chronicle
Sirens: ATM Theft Attempt; Stabbing a Tree; DUI Arrests; Fraud
• Just after 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 9, a fraudulent check was reported at a business in the 300 block of South Tower Avenue. The case is under investigation. • A truck that was reported stolen out of Auburn was recovered in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue just before 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 10 after it was involved in a shoplift at a local business.
