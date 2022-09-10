ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Laura Poitras’s documentary wins top prize at Venice Film Festival

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G7wHC_0hqDT3nc00
World News

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Laura Poitras’s documentary about photographer Nan Goldin and her activism against the Sackler family, has been awarded the Golden Lion for best film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Poitras thanked the festival for recognising that “documentary is cinema” at the ceremony Saturday evening in Venice.

Runner up went to Alice Diop’s Saint Omer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXa5w_0hqDT3nc00
Cate Blanchett poses for photographers (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) (AP)

Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell won the top acting prizes.

Blanchett won for her performance as a renowned conductor in Todd Field’s Tar and Farrell for playing a man who is broken up with by his long-time friend in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin.

“I’m shocked to get this and thrilled,” Farrell said in a live video message broadcast at the festival Saturday night.

McDonagh was on site to collect the prize before he got one of his own for screenplay.

Luca Guadagnino won the Silver Lion award for best director for the cannibal romance Bones And All starring Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell, who also was recognised for her performance for best young actress.

“I have a speech prepared because I’m nervous,” Russell said. “I’m grateful beyond belief to be standing here. So many of my heroes are in this room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNxgu_0hqDT3nc00
Colin Farrell (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) (AP)

Russell thanked Guadagnino.

“He’s been a great friend to me and I love him so dearly,” Russell said.

The jury also gave a special jury prize to No Bears, by imprisoned Iranian director Jafar Panahi.

The acclaimed director was in July ordered by Iran to serve six-year prison sentence from a decade ago that had never been enforced.

The order came as the government seeks to silence criticism amid growing economic turmoil and political pressure.

The jury, led by Julianne Moore, is selecting the winners from 23 films in competition that included many Oscar hopefuls. The Oscar-winner presided over a jury that included French director Audrey Diwan, whose film Happening won the Golden Lion last year, author Kazuo Ishiguro and Iranian actor Leila Hatami.

Also on the main jury were Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo Argentinian filmmaker Mariano Cohn and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

Premiering in competition at Venice has launched many successful Oscar campaigns in recent years, leading to nominations and even wins.

Seven times in the last nine years the best director Oscar has gone to a film that world premiered at the festival, including Chloe Zhao, Alfonso Cuaron, Alejandro G Inarritu, twice, Guillermo del Toro and Damien Chazelle.

It has also debuted a handful future best picture winners like Nomadland, The Shape Of Water and Birdman.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
U.K.
newschain

The Queen’s lying in state: What you need to know

The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral. Here is some of the information mourners need to know. – What exactly is meant by the term “lying in state”?. Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.
U.K.
newschain

Pedro Almodovar pulls out of first English-language feature film

Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodovar said he is withdrawing from his first English-language feature, A Manual For Cleaning Women, produced by and starring Cate Blanchett. Almodovar, 72, told entertainment news website Deadline Hollywood he was unable to handle the commitment. “It has been a very painful decision for me,” he said....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Laura Poitras
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Alfonso Cuaron
Person
Taylor Russell
Person
Rodrigo Sorogoyen
Person
Damien Chazelle
Person
Leila Hatami
Person
Kazuo Ishiguro
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Julianne Moore
Person
Luca Guadagnino
Person
Jafar Panahi
Person
Martin Mcdonagh
Person
Nan Goldin
Person
Timothee Chalamet
newschain

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics. The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Bears#Iranian
newschain

Queen’s courage hailed as MLAs pay tribute to ‘greatest-ever monarch’

The Queen was a “courageous and gracious leader” who contributed to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland, a special sitting of the Stormont Assembly has been told. She was also described as the UK’s “greatest ever monarch” as both unionist and nationalist political leaders paid tribute following her death.
U.K.
newschain

Plane carrying Queen’s coffin sets flight-tracking record

The plane which carried the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to London was the world’s most-tracked flight. Flightradar24 said six million people attempted to click on the flight on its website within a minute as the C-17 Globemaster aircraft prepared to take off on Tuesday. This caused “unprecedented strain”,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
newschain

Ukraine makes more gains and pushes back to border in places

Ukrainian troops reclaimed a wide swath of territory from Russia on Monday, pushing all the way back to the north-eastern border in some places as part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat from occupied land. As blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns,...
POLITICS
newschain

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visits retaken city of Izium

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the recently retaken city of Izium as the country’s flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building. Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week as Ukraine pressed forward in a sweeping counter-offensive that has reclaimed vast swaths of territory in the country’s north-eastern Kharkiv region in a matter of days.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
newschain

King, William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall

The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state. Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K.
newschain

King questions DUP leader over controversial Northern Ireland Protocol

The King has questioned the leader of the DUP about the party’s position on the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol during a visit to Hillsborough Castle. Charles had a lengthy conversation with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson about the European Union and the ongoing issues surrounding the protocol at Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.
POLITICS
newschain

China and India had agents working for Twitter, says whistleblower

Twitter’s former security chief has told US Congress there was “at least one agent” from China’s intelligence service on the social network’s payroll and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well, potentially giving those nations access to sensitive data about users.
WORLD
newschain

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on retreating Russian troops

Ukrainian troops have piled pressure on retreating Russian forces, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of a counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow’s military prestige. As the advance continued, Ukraine’s border guard services said the army had taken control of...
MILITARY
newschain

King and Queen Consort to take in Cardiff landmarks on trip to Wales

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Llandaff Cathedral, the Senedd and Cardiff Castle on their first trip to Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Charles and Camilla will travel to the Welsh capital on Friday, having already toured parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. It will...
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
155K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy