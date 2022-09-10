Read full article on original website
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Pearl Edith Miller: 1918-2022
After 103 blessed, busy years, Pearl Edith Miller passed away Aug. 30, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington. She was born Dec. 9, 1918, the third of eight children, in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The family moved to Kansas to live near other family members when she was 10 years old. She never forgot her roots or where she came from, living during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years. Following high school graduation, Pearl and a friend first drove to California, then up to Chehalis in 1939. With family in the Chehalis area, she thought it would be a good place to live. Pearl was employed by the Washington Gas & Electric Company, Chehalis Advocate and the Rainier Crossarm Company, prior to becoming a full-time homemaker.
Chronicle
Community Calendar: Alliance Open Golf Tournament; ARTrails Opening Gala Reception; Tenino Railroad Day
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Matthew Zylstra at matthew@chronline.com. Sept. 13 at Twin Cities Senior Center, 2545 N. National Ave., Chehalis; 6 p.m. Social time begins at 6 p.m. while the program and meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome. Business After Hours. Sept....
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932
Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
Chronicle
Chehalis Foundation Provides Update on Recreation Park, Eyes W.F. West Baseball Field Improvements
Port of Chehalis commissioners and members of the public gathered at the port for the commission’s regular meeting on Thursday morning. The first major order of business was Chehalis Foundation Executive Director Jenny Collins giving an update on Recreation Park and Penny Playground. “We have one more feature that...
Chronicle
Weyerhaeuser Woodworkers Go on Strike
Dozens of woodworkers picketed outside the Weyerhaeuser Co. gate at the intersection of Industrial Way and Washington Way in Cowlitz County on the first day of the union's strike Tuesday morning — the first for the group since 1986. The group was one of several along Industrial Way and...
Chronicle
Tumwater Puts Up Six on Centralia
The Centralia girls soccer team’s 2A Evergreen Conference opener was a big ask, and Tumwater lived up to the hype of the defending league champs in a 6-0 win at Tiger Stadium. “Tumwater’s a really good team, really well put-together, they have two really good coaches I’m friends with;...
Chronicle
Tumac Taproom Seeks to Create Community Hangout Space in Napavine
The brick building at 108 E. Washington St. in Napavine has been a lot of things in the 100 or so years since it was built. “I heard post office, dog grooming, gourmet hot dog stand, DVD store, like a cowboy boutique … and I’m sure there’s more,” said Tasha Landram, who is now leasing the building with her husband, Jeremy, for a new venture called the Tumac Taproom.
Chronicle
Girls Night Out Event Brings Business to Downtown Centralia While Raising Money to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence
Girls Night Out will fill downtown Centralia with shoppers on Saturday, Oct. 1. About 30 businesses are set to participate in the semi-annual event designed to draw both locals and out-of-town shoppers to stores and restaurants along the Tower Avenue corridor. Participating businesses offer special merchandise, sales and prizes during the event.
Chronicle
‘Opportunity and Timing’ Help Bring Sandstone Distillery Tasting Room to Downtown Tenino
Hours: Open Friday through Sunday noon to 6 p.m. (hours may change in winter) Learn more: Sandstonedistillery.com or Sandstone Distillery on Facebook. John and Jenni Bourdon had not really planned to open a second tasting room besides the one at their Tenino area Sandstone Distillery. They certainly did not plan...
Chronicle
Tumwater Turns It On to Beat Timberline
TUMWATER — The Tumwater volleyball team got into the win column in an energetic way, coming out four-set winners in front of a raucous home crowd 25-10, 25-20, 23-25, 25-11 over Timberline. “They love the energy, they definitely feed off of it,” head coach Molly Cichosz said. “When it’s...
Chronicle
Beavers sweep Riverhawks on Road
The Tenino volleyball team earned its first win of the season in sweeping fashion Tuesday, taking down Toledo 25-20, 25-17, 25-15. “The girls are starting to come together and realize their true potential,” coach Shauna Carpenter said. “The setters moved the ball well tonight, making sure to spread out our attacks.”
Chronicle
Beavers Drop Contest at Home to Cougars
Falling behind in an early hole, the Tenino girls soccer team couldn’t produce enough offense, or luck, and fell to Seton Catholic Tuesday, 4-1. It was just one of those games for the Beavers. “We really settled down after that second goal,” Beavs coach Dave Montgomery said. “It really...
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Judge Issues Warrant for Father of Missing Girl Oakley Carlson
Andrew Carlson, the biological father of missing 5-year-old girl Oakley Carlson, was labeled a no-show in Grays Harbor County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 12, in Montesano, for his review hearing for re-arraignment. Carlson, who was released from jail on Aug. 3 following an eight-month sentence after pleading guilty to...
Chronicle
Should Washington Troopers Be Paid for Commuting to Work in Marked Cars? A Lawsuit's Been Started
Three state troopers from Pierce, Thurston and Lewis counties claim the Washington State Patrol's policy of not paying them for commute time in marked patrol cars violates wage laws, according to a class action filed in Pierce County Superior Court last week. The practice is unlawful, the troopers say, because...
Chronicle
Sirens: ATM Theft Attempt; Stabbing a Tree; DUI Arrests; Fraud
• Just after 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 9, a fraudulent check was reported at a business in the 300 block of South Tower Avenue. The case is under investigation. • A truck that was reported stolen out of Auburn was recovered in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue just before 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 10 after it was involved in a shoplift at a local business.
Chronicle
Concern Turns to Relief as Better Weather Helps Lift Goat Rocks Fire Evacuations
A wildfire thought to be caused by lightning in the Goat Rocks Wilderness in early August grew tremendously on Friday as a red flag warning — a weather advisory signaling dry, windy conditions that create high fire risk — was issued and over 500 residents were told to evacuate.
Chronicle
Mason County Man Injured After Garbage Truck Tips Over
A 56-year-old Shelton man was injured and taken to an area hospital Monday afternoon after the garbage truck he was driving tipped over, according to Washington State Patrol. How did the truck tip over? A blowout to the right front tire. About 1:30 p.m., the Shelton man was headed south...
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office Investigating After Hiker Finds Body on Walupt Lake Trail Last Month
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a hiker found a body on a trail 3 to 4 miles away from Walupt Lake near Randle last month. Deputies responded to a report of a deceased male on the 101 trail just after 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to the sheriff’s office.
Chronicle
Tigers Blast Past Ony in Return to Court
NAPAVINE — In its return to the court this fall, the Napavine volleyball team announced itself to the new season with a dominant sweep over Onalaska Tuesday night (25-6, 25-9, 25-18). The Tigers (1-0) had a rounded out offensive effort, with four players recording at least five aces Tuesday...
kezi.com
Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations have been ordered by the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office for the Kalama Fire on Friday, burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens. The fire, which grew from 4 to 80 acres from Thursday to Friday,...
