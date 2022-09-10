After 103 blessed, busy years, Pearl Edith Miller passed away Aug. 30, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington. She was born Dec. 9, 1918, the third of eight children, in Muskogee, Oklahoma. The family moved to Kansas to live near other family members when she was 10 years old. She never forgot her roots or where she came from, living during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl years. Following high school graduation, Pearl and a friend first drove to California, then up to Chehalis in 1939. With family in the Chehalis area, she thought it would be a good place to live. Pearl was employed by the Washington Gas & Electric Company, Chehalis Advocate and the Rainier Crossarm Company, prior to becoming a full-time homemaker.

CHEHALIS, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO