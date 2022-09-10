SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Webster’s Dictionary added 370 new words in their most recent update. Among those, subvariant and supply chain, made popular during the pandemic. This one’s for the girls… Galentine’s Day, the February 13th celebration of friendships. Yeet, janky, and sus have been added, helping you keep up with what your kids are saying. And, a word that has become famous with autumn, pumpkin spice had been deemed an official word.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 23 HOURS AGO