ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twinsburg, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Twinsburg teen missing in Atlanta found safe, family confirms

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - 17-year-old Emma Linek was found safe, a family member confirmed to 19 News on Sept. 11. The news comes one day after the Atlanta division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a search for the missing 17-year-old. Emma was seen leaving the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with an unknown man at 10 a.m. on Sept. 6, according to the FBI’s missing persons database.
TWINSBURG, OH
cleveland19.com

Endangered 43-year-old Cleveland man reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 43-year-old Steven Kronback. Kronback was described by police as 5′11″ tall, 195 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see him or...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Update: Emma "Zari" Linek found safe

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. The Ohio teen girl who went missing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport after she left with a man has been found safe, the FBI said Sunday. According to the FBI, she walked into a local police department late...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Twinsburg, OH
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Twinsburg, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland, GA
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Boston, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
cleveland19.com

US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last 10 months on Monday. 17-year-old Shawna Justice was reported missing to the Woodward County Sherriff’s Office in Oklahoma in December of 2021, according to a press release. The Akron Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals, entered the investigation last week and found Shawna in the Kenmore area of Akron on Sept. 12, officials said.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Atlanta Police#Missing Person#Cleveland Police#Hartsfield Jackson Intl#Cleveland 19 News#Cleveland Hopkins Airport
cleveland19.com

Family of 16-year-old murdered in Old Brooklyn demands justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Police are still searching for person responsible for the murder of 16-year-old Andre Wells. The teen was shot a block away from his school Tuesday, Sept. 6. “You took away a son, you took away a grandson, you took away a brother from his family. This...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 teens in custody for murder of man in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Louisville police arrested two juveniles for the murder of a 22-year-old earlier this week. According to Louisville police, the victim was stabbed in the chest after a fight at Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Ave. on Tuesday. His name is not being released, but police...
LOUISVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Attacker who viciously beat Akron cancer patient still on the loose

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of brutally beating a 63-year-old Akron cancer patient is still on the loose nearly three weeks after the attack, but the community has rallied around the victim. Patricia Lee just saw her three grandchildren off on their first day of school and was...
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Man shot in head overnight near gas station on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station near the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The overnight shooting was reported near the Marathon gas station at the intersection of East 116th Street and Methyl Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, a man in his...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Massive Cleveland tree damaging properties in Glenville

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several residents reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team because a huge tree has branches on top of three homes in Glenville. Wesley Walker owns one of the homes in the 700 block of E. 93 Street. He said his family has owned the home since the 1950′s.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police seek IDs after man shot on porch (photos)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a suspect shot a 47-year-old man Friday night as he was hanging out on his porch. Detectives are now working to identify the people pictured below:. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. According to police, the...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 16-year-old Solon boy may be in Garfield Heights area

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Taurean B. Thomas Jr. He was last since wearing all black clothing while carrying a bookbag and a duffel bag, according to police. Police said officers believe he is staying with a friend in the Garfield...
SOLON, OH
wakr.net

Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured

Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy