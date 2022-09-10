Read full article on original website
Twinsburg teen missing in Atlanta found safe, family confirms
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - 17-year-old Emma Linek was found safe, a family member confirmed to 19 News on Sept. 11. The news comes one day after the Atlanta division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a search for the missing 17-year-old. Emma was seen leaving the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with an unknown man at 10 a.m. on Sept. 6, according to the FBI’s missing persons database.
Endangered 43-year-old Cleveland man reported missing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 43-year-old Steven Kronback. Kronback was described by police as 5′11″ tall, 195 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. Call Cleveland Division of Police Second District Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 if you see him or...
Endangered NE Ohio teen seen with man at Atlanta airport
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has put out an alert for a missing and endangered teenager from Northeast Ohio.
Update: Emma "Zari" Linek found safe
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. The Ohio teen girl who went missing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport after she left with a man has been found safe, the FBI said Sunday. According to the FBI, she walked into a local police department late...
17-year-old charged for Akron porch shooting
The Akron Police Department announced Tuesday that a 17-year-old has been charged with felonious assault and carrying concealed weapons for a shooting that left a 47-year-old man injured last Friday.
US Marshals: 17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals have located a 17-year-old girl from Oklahoma who has been missing for the last 10 months on Monday. 17-year-old Shawna Justice was reported missing to the Woodward County Sherriff’s Office in Oklahoma in December of 2021, according to a press release. The Akron Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals, entered the investigation last week and found Shawna in the Kenmore area of Akron on Sept. 12, officials said.
Family devastated after deadly dog attack in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was injured and her dog killed after she says her neighbor’s dog attacked them in their Slavic Village neighborhood on Friday. Kimberly Kuglin said the pit bull jumped out of a window in his house near East 71 Street and Harvard Avenue on Sept. 9 while she was walking her 12-year-old Chiweenie named Reese.
Body camera footage captures aftermath of accidental shooting in Akron store (video)
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police body camera video obtained by 19 News details the aftermath of a convenience store clerk accidentally shooting an innocent bystander. The shooting happened at the Sunoco, located in the 800 block of Lovers Lane, on Sept. 1 at around 9:15 p.m. The cashier told...
Family of 16-year-old murdered in Old Brooklyn demands justice
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Police are still searching for person responsible for the murder of 16-year-old Andre Wells. The teen was shot a block away from his school Tuesday, Sept. 6. “You took away a son, you took away a grandson, you took away a brother from his family. This...
2 teens in custody for murder of man in Stark County
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Louisville police arrested two juveniles for the murder of a 22-year-old earlier this week. According to Louisville police, the victim was stabbed in the chest after a fight at Wildwood Park at 500 Stertzbach Ave. on Tuesday. His name is not being released, but police...
Suspect threatens Ohio City restaurant employee before spray-painting building, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the man accused of threatening an Ohio City restaurant employee is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The suspect made threats to an employee at a restaurant in the area of West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue around 10 a.m. on Sept. 10, according to police.
Attacker who viciously beat Akron cancer patient still on the loose
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of brutally beating a 63-year-old Akron cancer patient is still on the loose nearly three weeks after the attack, but the community has rallied around the victim. Patricia Lee just saw her three grandchildren off on their first day of school and was...
Man shot in head overnight near gas station on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a gas station near the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The overnight shooting was reported near the Marathon gas station at the intersection of East 116th Street and Methyl Avenue. According to Cleveland EMS, a man in his...
Massive Cleveland tree damaging properties in Glenville
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several residents reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team because a huge tree has branches on top of three homes in Glenville. Wesley Walker owns one of the homes in the 700 block of E. 93 Street. He said his family has owned the home since the 1950′s.
Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s new K-9 Atilla assists in ‘several large narcotic seizures’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office just introduced the newest member of their K-9 team, and they’ve already helped make “several large narcotic seizures” since their first week on the job. K-9 Atilla is a 2-year-old Springer Spaniel from the Netherlands. While Atilla...
Akron police seek IDs after man shot on porch (photos)
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a suspect shot a 47-year-old man Friday night as he was hanging out on his porch. Detectives are now working to identify the people pictured below:. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. According to police, the...
Investigation: Daycare worker fired after child injury
A caregiver at a daycare along Pin Oak Parkway was fired, after a toddler was injured there last week. Robert Kimmel, the owner of Sweet Kiddles Flexible Childcare Center, confirmed to FOX 8 the child was hurt on Friday, Sept. 9, at the daycare's Avon Lake location, 32900 Pin Oak Parkway.
Missing 16-year-old Solon boy may be in Garfield Heights area
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police asked the community to help find missing 16-year-old Taurean B. Thomas Jr. He was last since wearing all black clothing while carrying a bookbag and a duffel bag, according to police. Police said officers believe he is staying with a friend in the Garfield...
Duo steal bicycle, tires, rims from Tremont area parking garage over 2 trips, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a duo of suspects is wanted for stealing from a parking garage in the Tremont area over two trips, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said these two suspects first entered the parking garage on Sept. 8 and stole a Cannondale bicycle.
Three Suspects Sought In Akron Shooting Featured
Akron Police are looking for three men involved in a shooting back on September 9th. According to the APD report, the 47-year-old victim was shot on his porch in the 800 block of Merton Avenue. He says the three individuals were talking about around 9:20 p.m. on the 9th, words were exchanged, and then one of the three pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The man was wounded in the arm, but will be OK.
