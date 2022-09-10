Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska coaching search: Kansas State's Chris Klieman reaffirms commitment to Wildcats amid rumored interest
With the Nebraska head coaching job recently coming open, several names have been linked to the vacancy for one of the most notable jobs in college football. Due to his success and Midwestern roots, Kansas State's Chris Klieman has been linked to the job in initial hot lists, including one from Husker247. But Klieman appeared to reaffirm his allegiance to Kansas State during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon.
Adrian Martinez shares sympathy for Scott Frost after Nebraska firing
The Sunday firing of Scott Frost at Nebraska sparked plenty of national reaction as the first major move of the 2022 coaching cycle, as well as reaction from those closely tied to the program. One of those individuals is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who committed to and played for Frost at Nebraska from 2018-21. During a media session on Tuesday, Martinez was asked about the decision by the Huskers to move on.
GPC 3-2-1: Kansas State continues to emphasize suffocating defense
The upset bug visited several college campuses during Week 2 of FBS play, including College Station, South Bend and Madison. Could the same fate be thrust upon Manhattan with.
247Sports
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game against Tulane
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Tulane on Saturday, September 17, 2022. “Well, good afternoon, everyone. Recapping a little bit from last Saturday, just really pleased with the guys’ focus and effort and staying engaged through the delays. We had the delay to start the game to shrink in our warmups and handling the adversity of the first break that - I didn't realize how long it was - but it was almost close to an hour. Not quite, but it was close to an hour to be able to come back out and make some plays and then go back in at halftime and continue to keep our focus and not let our guard down and played really good football in some tough conditions, tough environment with the ball being so wet. I was happy we were able to control the line of scrimmage and we were able to make some plays on defense with turnovers. That helped get us some short fields. We got to capitalize more on some of the short fields that we got from an offensive standpoint. But, once again, they were playing a lot of cover zero and just getting everybody up in the box assuming and knowing that it was hard to throw the ball. We popped a couple of runs, so that was big to see. We are excited about getting that win and moving on. We've got a really good Tulane team coming in here. They’re 2-0, they’re playing well. I have a ton of respect for Coach (Willie) Fritz. I've known him for a long time. They've got really, really good players. I think they have a really good quarterback, and obviously they can really run and have some really good athletes on both sides of the ball.”"
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Delivery: Playing Tulane stirs up bad memories from Kansas State's football past
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State plays Tulane on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but if you're an Old like Fitz, your memories of when these two teams met in 1988 — the last season of the Stan Parrish era leading up to the hiring of Bill Snyder in 1989. It wasn't so much that Kansas State lost that game in the Lousiana Superdome, but how Parrish's Cats lost that haunts Fitz.
Latest Kansas State win leaves impression on Show-Me State targets
Kansas State's 40-12 victory over former rival Missouri made plenty of purple fans proud, but Saturday's statement win was equally big for a plethora of 2024 targets.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0