ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Chipotle puts a stop to ‘hack’ that allowed customers to order $3 burritos

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1taqVC_0hqDSODP00

(NEXSTAR) – It was fun while it lasted, Chipotle fans.

Chipotle has confirmed that guests will no longer be able to take advantage of an online “hack” that gained popularity on social media, as it resulted in a “poor experience” for employees and customers in the restaurants.

Users who had partaken in the “hack,” as it was referred to on social media, had instructed their followers to use Chipotle’s online ordering platforms to place an order for a single taco with all of the free toppings on the side, along with a tortilla. By doing so, many users claimed they could construct what essentially amounted to an entire burrito (or burrito bowl) for around $3 and change.

When ordered the traditional way, burritos generally cost upwards of $9, depending on proteins and add-ons, according to the Chipotle website.

Chipotle testing new ‘fiery’ chicken item at nearly 100 locations

As first reported by Insider, Chipotle disabled the online option to order a single taco earlier this week.

“Guests are currently unable to order a single taco from our online ordering systems,” said Laurie Schalow, the chief corporate affairs officer for Chipotle, in a statement shared with Nexstar. “While we have long embraced customizations and even released our own hack menu, the current social media trend is resulting in a poor experience for our food, our employees and our customers waiting for orders.”

Workers at several Chipotle locations across the U.S. told Insider that having to fulfill these orders would slow down the entire restaurant. The item itself also wasted more packaging and single-use plastic cups than a traditional burrito order.

One manager, from Ohio, even told Insider that customers would get “aggressive” with employees when they were given the appropriate-sized sides for a taco (rather than the larger sides provided in burrito orders), even though they were technically only entitled to the smaller taco-sized portions.

“It was just annoying for everyone,” she said, in part, in a statement to Insider.

South Dakota names viral ‘corn kid’ its official ‘corn-bassador’

Meanwhile, Schalow indicated in her statement that Chipotle isn’t against all menu “hacks” on social media, pointing to three that Chipotle itself shared on TikTok in 2020. But each of these “hacks” — for ordering nachos , a taco salad or a seven-layer dip — were aimed at helping customers create off-menu items, rather than cheaper versions of current menu items.

Chipotle customers who still wish to order tacos, meanwhile, can still do so in-person, Schalow told Nexstar.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
KDAF

@#$%&! Which cities are the rudest?

A survey conducted by the e-learning platform Preply asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.
POLITICS
KDAF

Health Department responds to viral tamale photo

The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of criticism.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chipotle#Nexstar#Dallas#Burrito Bowl#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheDailyBeast

Hardee’s Offers the Perfect Response to FBI Seizing Mike Lindell’s Phone at Their Restaurant

The fast food franchise Hardee’s tossed the slightest bit of shade at MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday morning, following the FBI allegedly seizing his cellphone at one of their locations. “Now that you know we exist,” the fast food chain tweeted, “you should really try our pillowy biscuits.” On Tuesday night, the pillow tycoon told The Daily Beast of the feds: “They took my phone!” An official with the Denver FBI field office further said: “I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge.” Lindell didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Wednesday regarding Hardee’s tweet.Read it at The Daily Beast Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Celebrates National Taco Day with $1.50 Select Tacos All Day and a Chance for Fuzzy’s Fans to Win Free Tacos for a Year

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2022-- On National Taco Day – Tuesday, October 4 – Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will offer select $1.50 tacos all day*. Head to your favorite Fuzzy’s and celebrate with a breakfast taco or Baja taco (or both) and be entered for a chance to win free tacos for a year! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220914005719/en/ Shredded Chicken Tacos from Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. On National Taco Day – Tuesday, October 4 – Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will offer select $1.50 tacos all day. (Photo: Business Wire)
RESTAURANTS
KDAF

KDAF

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy