Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Titusville Herald
Deaths of 3 kids found on NY beach ruled homicide; mom held
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's medical examiner confirmed Tuesday that the deaths of three children found on the shoreline near Brooklyn’s famed Coney Island boardwalk were homicides by drowning. Their mother, identified by family members as 30-year-old Erin Merdy, remained in police custody. No charges had...
Titusville Herald
8 injured, 3 seriously, when 2 NJ firetrucks collide
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A pair of firetrucks collided while responding to a blaze in New Jersey over the weekend, injuring eight firefighters, three of them seriously, authorities said. Officials in Paterson said the firetrucks were responding at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a blaze at a Targets Closeout...
Titusville Herald
New York woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane
PHOENIX (AP) — A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger...
Comments / 0