Titusville Herald
Debate highlights Arizona utility regulator differences
PHOENIX (AP) — A debate among the four candidates seeking two seats on the commission that regulates Arizona utilities revealed sharp differences in their approaches to the job as the state adjusts to climate change and a shrinking water supply. The two Republicans on the November ballot for the...
Titusville Herald
Louisiana lawmakers discuss eliminating income tax
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana legislators are once again discussing a possible path toward eliminating state income tax. Lawmakers acknowledged, during Tuesday’s tax-writing committee meeting, that proposals to rid income tax is bound to meet massive fiscal hurdles, but others say it is necessary to help keep and attract residents, businesses and corporations to Louisiana. Republican Rep. Richard Nelson, who steered the conversation, described an overhaul of the state’s tax system as a “mousetrap” — allowing it to compete with states without income tax, such as neighboring Texas, that have seen faster and more significant growth.
Titusville Herald
Feds: Louisiana nuclear plant to get additional checks
KILLONA, La. (AP) — A nuclear power plant west of New Orleans will be getting extra inspections because an offsite radiation monitor was miscalibrated for more than a decade, federal regulators said Tuesday. The error at the Waterford 3 plant in Killona — roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) from...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Columbus Dispatch. September 11, 2022. Editorial: We won’t forget. Ohioans killed during 9/11 terror attacks still cherished. Most of us recall where we were and what we were doing at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. We remember the news reports grimly announcing that a plane — American Airlines...
Titusville Herald
Prominent attorney Page Pate drowns off Georgia coast
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A prominent Georgia defense attorney who often provided expert legal analysis for news organizations covering high-profile cases drowned over the weekend while swimming in waters near his coastal home, a coroner said Tuesday. Page Pate, 55, worked for more than 25 years as a trial...
Titusville Herald
Death toll climbs to 40 from July floods in eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Another death was attributed Tuesday to the catastrophic flooding that hit eastern Kentucky in July. Gov. Andy Beshear said the latest victim died during cleanup efforts in Pike County. No identification or details about the death were announced. The death brought the total from the flooding to 40.
Titusville Herald
Tennessee Park of the Year is Nashville's Radnor Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's Radnor Lake State Park has been named Park of the Year by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. In the past year the park hosted a Junior Ranger Intern Program with 51 youth participants, according to a news release Tuesday. It recycled a record 900 Christmas trees in its annual Trees to Trails program. More than 1,500 volunteers helped with park projects ranging from invasive plant removal to stream cleanups.
Titusville Herald
Local NY election official charged over absentee ballots
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York was accused Tuesday of applying for absentee ballots in the names of other people. Jason Schofield of the Rensselaer County Board of Elections was arraigned on an indictment charging him with using the names of eight registered voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots in the 2021 primary and general elections, when local offices were on the ballot.
Titusville Herald
Florida State League Playoffs
(Best-of-3) St. Lucie 1, Palm Beach 0. Thursday Sept. 15: Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. x-Friday, Sept. 16: Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Thursday Sept. 15: Dunedin at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m. x-Friday, Sept. 16: Dunedin at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m. Championship. (Best-of-3) TBD 0, TBD...
