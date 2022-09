MOOSIC, P.A. — The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (74-61) rallied in the eighth inning to capture a come-from-behind victory over the Worcester Red Sox (69-66) on Tuesday night at PNC Field by a 5-4 final. The RailRiders did not lead until the eighth inning, when Phillip Evans bounced a two-run single...

MOOSIC, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO