dicksonpost.com
Dickson falls to Clarksville 46-20
Dickson lost to Clarksville 46-20 last week. The loss moves Dickson County to 0-4 on the season with a matchup against McGavock coming up next week. Clarksville got off to a quick start going up 12-0 in the first quarter. Dickson responded with a touchdown in the second quarter, but Clarksville would score two more touchdowns before the half.
clarksvillenow.com
Rodger Ogburn
Rodger Ogburn, age 64, of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Visitation Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Interment with full Military Honors at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, KY. Rodger was born April 23, 1958, in...
Fort Campbell soldier identified as drowned swimmer at Clarksville park
Clarksville police have released the identity of the victim in Saturday's drowning at Billy Dunlop Park.
clarksvillenow.com
Tyler Booth to play Downtown @ Sundown this weekend
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Friday, Sept. 16, Downtown @ Sundown will feature Tyler Booth. Growing up in Kentucky, Tyler is a bluegrass lover and singer of all things country. Starting at 7 p.m., opener Landon Parker will take the stage. Landon is a singer/songwriter in Nashville offering the crowd a mix of traditional country music.
actionnews5.com
Last Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis? TSU head coach Eddie George hopes not
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 51,000 fans packed Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium last night to watch what may be the last Southern Heritage Classic. Classic Founder Fred Jones simply responded with “no comment” when asked last week if the classic would continue despite Jackson State officials saying they are pulling out of the annual game.
Mixed-use development coming to Spring Hill
The mixed-use development at Derryberry Lane and Port Royal Road will be first of its kind in offering residential and commercial space to the growing community, according to a release.
clarksvillenow.com
7th Sonic Drive-In cruising to Clarksville, on Madison Street at former First Horizon Bank location
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A drive-in fast food favorite is building their newest location in Clarksville. There are already six Sonic Drive-In locations in the city, and the company is working on adding location No. 7. Clarksville Building Inspector Mat Smiley told Clarksville Now a building permit for...
WSMV
Hendersonville juvenile leads police on multi-state chase
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A juvenile is in custody after police said he stole his grandmother’s vehicle and led authorities on a chase through Tennessee and into Kentucky. Hendersonville Police Commander Scott Ryan told WSMV 4 the juvenile stole the car Tuesday morning. Police later heard the vehicle...
styleblueprint.com
5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville
With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
whvoradio.com
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
fox17.com
Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
wilsonpost.com
Metro Nashville denied release of Titans stadium communications, claiming 'deliberative process'
(The Center Square) — Metro Nashville denied an open records request for its internal communications related to Nashville's East Bank, citing a "deliberative process privilege" exemption to the state's open records law. Justin Hayes, a Nashville resident who requested those records, only received notice of the exemption after following...
clarksvillenow.com
Kenneth Leon Walker, Jr.
Kenneth Leon Walker, Jr., age 50, passed away on September 13, 2022. Visitation Wednesday, September 14, 2022 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 12:00 noon Thursday, September 15, 2022 at New Jerusalem 5 Fold Ministries.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Crash
A wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was southbound on North Greenville Road when the driver turned onto Greenville Road attempting to go northbound and pulled into the path of an SUV. The...
whopam.com
Positivity rate falls, Christian County goes ‘green’ on COVID-19 map
The COVID-19 positivity rate in Kentucky continues to drop, as Christian, Todd and Trigg counties are once again green on the community spread level map. There were 9,074 COVID cases reported in the last week, along with 65 newly reported deaths, putting the death toll at 16,822 since the pandemic began. The positivity rate fell to 16.29 percent, down from 18.41 the week before.
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the Clarksville Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that a motorist suddenly stopped in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Pembroke Skid Steer Accident
Authorities have released the name of a child that was killed in an accident involving a skid-steer on Beeker Road in Pembroke Friday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say 15-month-old Bradley Martin was hit by a skid-steer and shortly after an ambulance arrived the Christian County Coroner was called to the scene.
whopam.com
Elkton man injured in Caldwell Co. crash
An Elkton man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Caldwell County were the box truck he was driving overturned. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area of the 14-mile marker on Marion Road around 9:36 a.m. for reports of an overturned box truck with possible injuries. Upon arrival, investigation determined that 37-year old David McClure of Elkton had been operating the truck north on Marion Road when, for unknown reasons, the Hampton Meats truck he was driving ran off the shoulder of the roadway.
clarksvillenow.com
Virginia Ann Scogin
Virginia Ann Scogin, 78, passed away surrounded by her loving family, Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Eddie Campbell officiating. Interment will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized
Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
