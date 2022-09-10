TACOMA, Wash. - A major redrawing of where it would be legal for those experiencing homelessness to camp is up for debate by the Tacoma City Council. A proposed ordinance could mean banning unsanctioned encampments within 10 blocks of shelters operated by the city. Proponents said it would help channel people into much-needed programs, but opponents said it’s just pushing the problem down the road—literally.

TACOMA, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO