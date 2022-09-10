ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

q13fox.com

'Beware': SeaTac warns people about 'aggressive' owl at park

SEATAC, Wash. - The city of SeaTac is warning people about an "aggressive" owl at one of its park. City officials said people should beware of the owl reported in the area at North SeaTac Park, on Des Moines Memorial Drive South and South128th Street. The Washington State Department of...
SEATAC, WA
centraloregondaily.com

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There are 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in both states. Thousands of residents in Oregon are without power after utilities did targeted shutoffs to prevent sparks in dry and windy conditions. In Washington...
The Suburban Times

What if it was more than clouds?

Pierce County social media post. Last Wednesday (Sept. 7) we learned about lenticular clouds thanks to Mt. Rainier. Maybe it caused other questions. Check out how to prepare for something more serious coming from the mountain. bit.ly/3Ruvc9d.
ENVIRONMENT
Chronicle

Mysterious Corn Crash on Highway 12 Overshadowed by Goat Rocks Fire Response

Bad news for corn deliveries. Good news for birds of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A truck hauling corn has crashed on U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass. The stretch of highway has been closed since Friday afternoon due to the growing Goat Rocks Fire, which has prompted level three “GO” evacuation notices for the Timberline, High Valley and Goat Rocks neighborhoods.
PACKWOOD, WA
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932

Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Smoke, fire danger creating big problems

Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
KING COUNTY, WA
kentreporter.com

Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County

Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
SEATAC, WA
KXRO.com

SR 8 accident turns fatal for Oregon man

A 21-year-old Oregon man died in a single vehicle collision over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol shared the details of the fatal collision on State Route 8 outside McCleary. According to a report, Harbor, OR resident Devon Miller was driving west on SR 8 at milepost 4 on Saturday...
MCCLEARY, WA
q13fox.com

Proposed ordinance to ban homeless encampments near city-run shelters in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - A major redrawing of where it would be legal for those experiencing homelessness to camp is up for debate by the Tacoma City Council. A proposed ordinance could mean banning unsanctioned encampments within 10 blocks of shelters operated by the city. Proponents said it would help channel people into much-needed programs, but opponents said it’s just pushing the problem down the road—literally.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma aims to ban camping, storing belongings near temporary shelters

Tacoma City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and storing personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters next Tuesday. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13

TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
TACOMA, WA

