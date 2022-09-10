Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Evacuation updates for Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks Fires
Evacuation orders are being scaled back for the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish. Nearly 9,500 acres have been burned and the fire is only 5% contained. The Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood is still 0% contained, with over 3,000 acres burning.
q13fox.com
'Beware': SeaTac warns people about 'aggressive' owl at park
SEATAC, Wash. - The city of SeaTac is warning people about an "aggressive" owl at one of its park. City officials said people should beware of the owl reported in the area at North SeaTac Park, on Des Moines Memorial Drive South and South128th Street. The Washington State Department of...
Evacuation orders in place for parts of southwest Washington due to wildfire danger
Lewis County Emergency Management has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice — meaning leave now — for the Goat Rocks, High Valley and Timberline areas due to dangerous wildfire conditions. Residents have been told to evacuate to White Pass High School. A Level 2 evacuation notice — be...
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire: U.S. Highway 12 Opening, Evacuations Lifting as Red Flag Warning Ends
U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass is open and evacuations set in place due to the Goat Rocks Fire in East Lewis County are being lifted this evening as the red flag warning — signaling high fire danger due to dry, windy conditions — ends. State...
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Spreads in All Directions, Reaches 2,842 Acres; Improved Weather Expected
The Goat Rocks Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest near Packwood continued to spread in all directions overnight. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the fire had been mapped at 2,842 acres, nearly twice its size from 24 hours earlier. No injuries or structure damage have been caused by the...
centraloregondaily.com
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There are 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in both states. Thousands of residents in Oregon are without power after utilities did targeted shutoffs to prevent sparks in dry and windy conditions. In Washington...
The Suburban Times
What if it was more than clouds?
Pierce County social media post. Last Wednesday (Sept. 7) we learned about lenticular clouds thanks to Mt. Rainier. Maybe it caused other questions. Check out how to prepare for something more serious coming from the mountain. bit.ly/3Ruvc9d.
Chronicle
Mysterious Corn Crash on Highway 12 Overshadowed by Goat Rocks Fire Response
Bad news for corn deliveries. Good news for birds of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A truck hauling corn has crashed on U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass. The stretch of highway has been closed since Friday afternoon due to the growing Goat Rocks Fire, which has prompted level three “GO” evacuation notices for the Timberline, High Valley and Goat Rocks neighborhoods.
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Three Men Arrested for Starting ‘Most Spectacular’ Fire in History of Western Lewis County in 1932
Editor’s Note: “A Look Back in Time” is normally published in Saturday’s edition of The Chronicle. A man was held in the Lewis County Jail on Sept. 10, 1932, with his father and brother-in-law after being charged with arson for the Aug. 7 burning of the residence, woodshed and four “large poultry houses” belonging to Henry Sorg near Dryad.
q13fox.com
Smoke, fire danger creating big problems
Buckle up for active weather today: unfortunately, fire danger is spiking in a major way. Smoke has also pushed into Western Washington, leading to plunging air quality. Temperatures will near 90 degrees for many backyards. Fire danger starts dropping in the lowlands tomorrow but stays elevated over the Cascades through...
kentreporter.com
Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County
Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
kezi.com
Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations have been ordered by the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office for the Kalama Fire on Friday, burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens. The fire, which grew from 4 to 80 acres from Thursday to Friday,...
Level 3 ‘GO!’ evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas surrounding the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County.
KXRO.com
SR 8 accident turns fatal for Oregon man
A 21-year-old Oregon man died in a single vehicle collision over the weekend. The Washington State Patrol shared the details of the fatal collision on State Route 8 outside McCleary. According to a report, Harbor, OR resident Devon Miller was driving west on SR 8 at milepost 4 on Saturday...
q13fox.com
Proposed ordinance to ban homeless encampments near city-run shelters in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - A major redrawing of where it would be legal for those experiencing homelessness to camp is up for debate by the Tacoma City Council. A proposed ordinance could mean banning unsanctioned encampments within 10 blocks of shelters operated by the city. Proponents said it would help channel people into much-needed programs, but opponents said it’s just pushing the problem down the road—literally.
q13fox.com
About 1,200 people impacted by evacuation orders in Lewis County
Lewis County officials have issued Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations for areas near the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area, due to a wildfire that grew rapidly Friday afternoon. About 1,200 residents are impacted by the evacuation orders.
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Bonney Lake fire extinguished after closing in on shopping center
In Pierce County, a backburn is underway in the woods near the Bonney Lake Fred Meyer location. This is a part of the effort to fully contain two wildfires that broke out late Thursday morning in a wooded greenbelt behind the shopping center. No buildings are believed to be threatened.
Tacoma aims to ban camping, storing belongings near temporary shelters
Tacoma City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and storing personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters next Tuesday. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
The Suburban Times
Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13
TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
WashCo K9 helps feds in Longview drug search
A Washington County deputy and his trusty K9 assisted federal agents in a search for drugs on Saturday.
