Caught on video: Man with walker robbed at knifepoint in the Bronx

Bronx man with walker robbed at knifepoint inside elevator 00:26

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the suspect who attacked a man using a walker.

The whole thing was caught on surveillance video.

It happened in a building on Bryant Avenue near Seneca Avenue in the Bronx Friday after 7 p.m.

Police say the suspect attacked the victim, 69, as he got into the elevator while using his walker.

Video shows the suspect with a knife. Police say he robbed the man of $13.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.