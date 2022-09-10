ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Caught on video: Man with walker robbed at knifepoint in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yfuY_0hqDQ2oG00

Bronx man with walker robbed at knifepoint inside elevator 00:26

NEW YORK - Police want your help finding the suspect who attacked a man using a walker.

The whole thing was caught on surveillance video.

It happened in a building on Bryant Avenue near Seneca Avenue in the Bronx Friday after 7 p.m.

Police say the suspect attacked the victim, 69, as he got into the elevator while using his walker.

Video shows the suspect with a knife. Police say he robbed the man of $13.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 9

Esther White
3d ago

This baby, 😢☹️, robbing the old & frail, he'll never live to be the age this man is he just robbed🫤! Karma, has a wicked memory 🖤 and she can dole out pay back,like you've never seen 😱🫣!

Reply
5
Yolanda Cartagena
3d ago

This is so sickening. I pray in the name of Jesus that this victim find peace and not fear from the Lord, i also pray that this pathetic criminal will find the love of the Lord and repent .

Reply
2
Ultra Gazoo
3d ago

Doesn't matter when they catch him, we'll find out the guy was arrested 50 times and never went to jail

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Police searching for missing Bronx girl, 16

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for a Bronx teen who has been missing since Friday, officials said on Tuesday. Jamari Perry, 16, was last seen leaving her home on Louisiana Avenue at around 9 p.m., police said. She was described by police as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown eyes […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

2 men shot in the Bronx, police say

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – Two men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was at East 201st Street and Decatur Avenue around 3 p.m., NYPD officials said. One man was shot in the arm and groin, and the other man was shot in the right […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Dm
Daily News

Bronx armed mugger fleeing NYPD falls between subway cars, electrocuted by third rail

An armed mugger fleeing cops on a Bronx subway train died early Tuesday when he fell between cars and was electrocuted by the third rail, police said. The crook and three teenage accomplices had just robbed a 46-year-old man at gunpoint on a No. 2 train when cops alerted to the robbery stopped the train at the E. 180th St. station about 5:30 a.m., police said. The cops quickly apprehended the ...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

3 firefighters, 3 others hurt in Bronx fire

NEW YORK -- Multiple people were hurt Tuesday after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx.It happened on Davidson Avenue in the Fordham Manor section.The deputy chief on scene told CBS2 firefighters rescued three people, who were then taken to a local hospital.Three firefighters were also hurt, two with minor injuries. The extent of the third firefighter's injuries is not clear.The cause of the fire is not yet known.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily News

Brooklyn subway rider stabbed in back by stranger he asked to quiet down: ‘Nobody came to his help’

A Brooklyn subway rider was stabbed in the back by a stranger he asked to stop talking so loudly on the train, police said Tuesday. The 49-year-old victim, who is expected to recover, was talking on his cell phone on a Manhattan-bound No. 2 train when his conversation was disrupted by his attacker’s loud voice about 12:40 p.m. Monday, cops said. The assailant, taking offense when the victim ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on Bronx street in broad daylight, injuring 4

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding the person who shot four people in the Bronx. It happened Friday at around 4:40 p.m. at the Pelham Parkway NYCHA development on Wallace Avenue. Police say four men were sitting on a bench when surveillance video shows the man pulling out a gun and opening fire. Four people were hit. One man, 26, was hit in the buttocks, another, 22, was struck in the ankle, a third, 29, was shot in the foot, and the fourth man, 29, was struck in the buttocks. All four were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police say the gunman took off on Matthews Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man, 35, found fatally stabbed in Brooklyn building, cops say

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest in a Brooklyn building Sunday night, authorities said. Police found the victim, Desmond Holmes, with a stab wound to the chest inside an apartment building on Vernon Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. Holmes was taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Bronx early Sunday, police said. The victim was walking near East 176th Street and Clay Avenue in Mount Hope at around 12:50 a.m. when he was struck in the right leg, police said. He was taken to the hospital in […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: 1 dead in Brooklyn stabbing incident; 1 in custody

Police say a man is dead and another person is in custody Monday morning after a stabbing in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, the incident took place in a building on Vernon Avenue near the intersection at Nostrand Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers found 35-year-old Desmond Holmes with a...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
24K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy