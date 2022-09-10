ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

Longtime NASCAR Figure Died At 57 On Sunday Morning

NASCAR Cup Series team JTG Daugherty Racing lost a member of its crew on Sunday morning. JR Hollar, a hauler driver for the team for nearly a decade, passed away this morning. He was 57. "We’ll be racing with heavy hearts @kansasspeedway," JTG Daugherty Racing said in a tweet. "An...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Dale Earnhardt Jr comments on Kyle Busch driving the No. 3

Kyle Busch is reportedly driving for Richard Childress Racing in 2023. Richard Childress himself made his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series back in 1972, in the No. 3. The number would later become legendary. Dale Earnhardt Sr claimed a record-tieing 7 NASCAR Cup Series championships over his 27 year...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Busch leaving Toyota completely?

There was always going to be major obstacle making it tough for Kyle Busch to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and continue competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kyle Busch entered the year in a contract season with Joe Gibbs Racing, and compounding the matter was the fact that before the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season began, longtime sponsor M&M’s announced that this would be their final season on the #18 Toyota.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts as Denny Hamlin hilariously trolls RCR Racing

Star NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin have been teammates for the past 15 years as members of Joe Gibbs Racing, but their time together is coming to a close as Busch is headed to Richard Childress Racing in 2023. On Tuesday, Hamlin sent a Tweet congratulating his longtime...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Win On Sunday

Last year Bubba Wallace made history at Talladega with a historic win in the YellaWood 500. Today, he made some more in the Hollywood Casino 400. Wallace claimed victory in today's big race at Kansas Speedway riding the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing. He had been pressing for the lead throughout the first and second stages before finally breaking through in the third.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 drivers who could be replaced for 2023

Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers may not be back with their current organizations for the 2023 season? Here are three who could be on the move. It has already been a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series silly season, highlighted perhaps by the shocking announcement that Tyler Reddick will be leaving Richard Childress Racing and joining 23XI Racing alongside Bubba Wallace following the 2023 season.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Alex Ross
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Daniel Suarez
Person
Joey Logano
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Michael Jordan's Message

Bubba Wallace got a massive win on Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400. Wallace won his second Cup Series race of his career on Sunday and Michael Jordan was fired up about it. "Huge congrats to Bubba and the entire 45 team on today's great win. Bubba has now proven he's a winner with the 23 and the 45. Let's go!" Jordan said.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports

Bubba Wallace makes NASCAR history with victory at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bubba Wallace created another bit of NASCAR history Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Wallace, who became the first Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race in nearly 58 years last season at Talladega, became the first Black driver to win multiple Cup Series races with his victory Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Makes Eye-Opening Statement After Kansas About Feeling Alone, and Hints of a Strained Relationship at Joe Gibbs Racing

Kyle Busch was dejected after finishing 26th at Kansas and made some eye-opening remarks after the race that hinted of a strained relationship at Joe Gibbs Racing. The post Kyle Busch Makes Eye-Opening Statement After Kansas About Feeling Alone, and Hints of a Strained Relationship at Joe Gibbs Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Kansas race shakes up NASCAR Cup playoff grid

Noah Gragson’s win in Saturday’s rain-shortened race didn’t change who is in and who is out in the playoff standings, but Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst each clinched spots via points. That means nine drivers have clinched a spot in the playoffs heading into Friday night’s regular-season finale at Bristol.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To 23XI Racing Speculation

NASCAR teams are currently setting their plans for the 2023 Cup Series season and beyond. Veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is arguably the biggest name on the market, as his official status for the 2023 season is still up in the air. Could he join his brother at 23XI Racing...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR driver added to the playoff field

Jeremy Clements is indeed set to be a part of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, despite the fact that he was initially removed from the field. Exactly five years after securing his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory and playoff berth at Road America, Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements found victory lane for the second time at Daytona International Speedway late last month, surviving a crash-filled finish to take the checkered flag.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Kansas Speedway)

Kansas Speedway tv numbers for NASCAR weekend; Indycar finale included. The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continued over the weekend in Kansas City, KS. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway hosted four divisions of the NASCAR ladder. View NASCAR tv ratings for Kansas Speedway below. Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series race brought in...
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy