Last year Bubba Wallace made history at Talladega with a historic win in the YellaWood 500. Today, he made some more in the Hollywood Casino 400. Wallace claimed victory in today's big race at Kansas Speedway riding the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing. He had been pressing for the lead throughout the first and second stages before finally breaking through in the third.

