Longtime NASCAR Figure Died At 57 On Sunday Morning
NASCAR Cup Series team JTG Daugherty Racing lost a member of its crew on Sunday morning. JR Hollar, a hauler driver for the team for nearly a decade, passed away this morning. He was 57. "We’ll be racing with heavy hearts @kansasspeedway," JTG Daugherty Racing said in a tweet. "An...
Dale Earnhardt Jr comments on Kyle Busch driving the No. 3
Kyle Busch is reportedly driving for Richard Childress Racing in 2023. Richard Childress himself made his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series back in 1972, in the No. 3. The number would later become legendary. Dale Earnhardt Sr claimed a record-tieing 7 NASCAR Cup Series championships over his 27 year...
NASCAR: Kyle Busch leaving Toyota completely?
There was always going to be major obstacle making it tough for Kyle Busch to leave Joe Gibbs Racing and continue competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. Kyle Busch entered the year in a contract season with Joe Gibbs Racing, and compounding the matter was the fact that before the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season began, longtime sponsor M&M’s announced that this would be their final season on the #18 Toyota.
NASCAR world reacts as Denny Hamlin hilariously trolls RCR Racing
Star NASCAR drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin have been teammates for the past 15 years as members of Joe Gibbs Racing, but their time together is coming to a close as Busch is headed to Richard Childress Racing in 2023. On Tuesday, Hamlin sent a Tweet congratulating his longtime...
NASCAR World Praying Following Devastating Team Loss Sunday
It's going to be a tough day for NASCAR's JTG Daugherty Racing team. On Sunday, the team shared that it lost a beloved member of its racing family with the passing of JR Hollar. Tweeting, "We’ll be racing with heavy hearts [at] Kansas Speedway. An esteemed member of our JTG...
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Win On Sunday
Last year Bubba Wallace made history at Talladega with a historic win in the YellaWood 500. Today, he made some more in the Hollywood Casino 400. Wallace claimed victory in today's big race at Kansas Speedway riding the No. 45 car for 23XI Racing. He had been pressing for the lead throughout the first and second stages before finally breaking through in the third.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
NASCAR: 3 drivers who could be replaced for 2023
Which NASCAR Cup Series drivers may not be back with their current organizations for the 2023 season? Here are three who could be on the move. It has already been a chaotic NASCAR Cup Series silly season, highlighted perhaps by the shocking announcement that Tyler Reddick will be leaving Richard Childress Racing and joining 23XI Racing alongside Bubba Wallace following the 2023 season.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Michael Jordan's Message
Bubba Wallace got a massive win on Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400. Wallace won his second Cup Series race of his career on Sunday and Michael Jordan was fired up about it. "Huge congrats to Bubba and the entire 45 team on today's great win. Bubba has now proven he's a winner with the 23 and the 45. Let's go!" Jordan said.
Tyler Reddick “likely” to join a different team for 2023
Tyler Reddick is "more than likely" to join a different team than run a third car for Richard Childress Racing in 2023. What are Reddick's potential options?
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Kansas Race Results: September 11, 2022 (ARCA Menards Series)
This morning, the ARCA Menards Series field is on the grid. After last night’s rainout, the field is set for the 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway on a Sunday morning. View Kansas race results for the ARCA Menards Series below. Kansas Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race.
Bubba Wallace makes NASCAR history with victory at Kansas Speedway
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bubba Wallace created another bit of NASCAR history Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Wallace, who became the first Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race in nearly 58 years last season at Talladega, became the first Black driver to win multiple Cup Series races with his victory Sunday.
Bubba Wallace has message for critics after winning NASCAR race in Kansas
Bubba Wallace won the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, and he had a message for his critics afterwards. The driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry led 58 laps and took home the checkered flag in the NASCAR Cup Series race. He enjoyed being able to stick it to his critics.
Bubba Wallace notches NASCAR Cup Series win in Kansas
Bubba Wallace became the second straight non-playoff driver Sunday to score a victory in the postseason, winning the Hollywood Casino
Kyle Busch Makes Eye-Opening Statement After Kansas About Feeling Alone, and Hints of a Strained Relationship at Joe Gibbs Racing
Kyle Busch was dejected after finishing 26th at Kansas and made some eye-opening remarks after the race that hinted of a strained relationship at Joe Gibbs Racing. The post Kyle Busch Makes Eye-Opening Statement After Kansas About Feeling Alone, and Hints of a Strained Relationship at Joe Gibbs Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kansas race shakes up NASCAR Cup playoff grid
Noah Gragson’s win in Saturday’s rain-shortened race didn’t change who is in and who is out in the playoff standings, but Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst each clinched spots via points. That means nine drivers have clinched a spot in the playoffs heading into Friday night’s regular-season finale at Bristol.
NASCAR World Reacts To 23XI Racing Speculation
NASCAR teams are currently setting their plans for the 2023 Cup Series season and beyond. Veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is arguably the biggest name on the market, as his official status for the 2023 season is still up in the air. Could he join his brother at 23XI Racing...
NASCAR driver added to the playoff field
Jeremy Clements is indeed set to be a part of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, despite the fact that he was initially removed from the field. Exactly five years after securing his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory and playoff berth at Road America, Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements found victory lane for the second time at Daytona International Speedway late last month, surviving a crash-filled finish to take the checkered flag.
NASCAR TV Ratings: September 2022 (Kansas Speedway)
Kansas Speedway tv numbers for NASCAR weekend; Indycar finale included. The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continued over the weekend in Kansas City, KS. The 1.5-mile of Kansas Speedway hosted four divisions of the NASCAR ladder. View NASCAR tv ratings for Kansas Speedway below. Friday’s NASCAR Truck Series race brought in...
