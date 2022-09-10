ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State soccer wins third straight match, shut out Nevada

 3 days ago

LAC CRUCES - Scoring, defense, and more scoring. It was quite a night for the New Mexico State women’s soccer team as they picked up their third-consecutive win and improved to 3-2-1, heading into conference play.

The Aggies beat Nevada 4-0 on Friday at the NMSU Soccer Complex.

Like in the previous three matches, there wasn’t a lot of offense from either team in the first half, besides the one score. And just like before, the Aggies tallied most of their scoring late after the 75-minute.

Immediately following a Nevada turnover, Xitlalty Hernandez connected with Bianca Chacon, who quickly gathered the pass, made a quick turnaround, fired a rocket, and found the back of the net for the first Aggie in the seventh minute.

The score remained 1-0 until the Aggies exploded for three goals in a four-minute span late in the second half.

Xitlaly Hernandez set a new career high in assists with three for the game. She has now doubled her career total to six as the Aggies have outscored their last three opponents 10-0, with seven of those goals coming after the 75’-minute.

NM State has a week off before opening conference play next week when they host Utah Valley (Friday, Sep. 16) and Seattle U (Sunday, Sep. 18).

nmsuroundup.com

Hernandez hits career high in assists as Aggies secure third straight win

The New Mexico State soccer campaign kept their clean sheet picking up their third win in a row friday night, now 3-2-1 on season. After starting off the season with two losses and a tie this NM State team has seemingly found their niche in these last three matches. Setting a theme of keeping the opposing team on their toes near the games end, the Aggies racked up three of their four goals with less than 20 minutes left till the 90-minute mark.
