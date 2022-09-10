ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kate del Castillo Takes Flight Again With ‘La Reina del Sur,’ Tolstoy and Tequila

By Anna Marie de la Fuente
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POYrf_0hqDPiZC00

Playing the anti-hero Teresa Mendoza in Telemundo ’s hit drama “ La Reina del Sur ” (Queen of the South) has become second nature to its star, Kate del Castillo . In a way, her hectic career as a producer, actor and entrepreneur, mirrors her character’s upstream struggle against patriarchy — sans the guns and contraband.

Speaking via Zoom from the U.K. where she’s working on the indie film “A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea & Tomorrow” with director Katherine Fairfax Wright, del Castillo reflected on the parallels between managing the challenges of her multi-faceted career with those faced by Mendoza in the show’s long-awaited third season, which premieres Oct. 18 on Telemundo. “La Reina” is a co-production of Telemundo and Netflix , which has international rights to the series.

The new season sees the titular La Reina taking on the brutal male-dominated cartels of South America once again, picking up four years after U.S. authorities convicted her for the murders of three drug enforcement agents. The season opens with Mendoza raging inside a cell where she’s been in solitary confinement for 1,493 days.

Revisiting her on-screen alter-ago required some adjustments, given the storyline for Mendoza.

Based on Spanish journalist Arturo Perez-Reverte’s eponymous novel, the series has been Telemundo’s most ambitious series production to date, which culminated in an International Emmy award for Season 2.

“La Reina” emerged as a massive hit for Telemundo in 2011 as the network began experimenting with shorter drama series designed to run for multiple seasons rather than the traditional telenovela format that has been the staple of Spanish-language TV. Season 2 of “La Reina” arrived seven years later in 2019. Season 3 spans 60 episodes.

This time around, in contrast to earlier iterations that saw Teresa Mendoza moving through Europe and other parts of the world, Season 3 showcases only Latin America. Lensing took place at such iconic locales as Bolivia’s Uyuni Salt Flat, Machu Picchu in Peru, Argentina’s glaciers and Santa Marta in Colombia.

As she has before, del Castillo worked nearly eight months on the series, with this season shooting at some 300 locations across Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Argentina and Mexico. Aside from keeping up with the hectic itinerary, the production had to follow strict COVID protocols.

“We were so afraid the production would have to shut down at some point but we were lucky,” del Castillo recalled. Ironically, she caught the virus once she was back home in Los Angeles.

Revisiting her on-screen alter-ago required some adjustments, given the storyline for Mendoza.

“The hardest part was losing weight. No one asked me to but I thought that someone in solitary confinement for years would surely lose weight,” she pointed out, adding: “That was challenging, I wasn’t eating at all!”

The third season of “La Reina del Sur” was penned by Lina Uribe and Darío Vanegas. Directors included Carlos Bolado, Carlos Villegas and Claudia Pedraza.Marcos Santana, who stepped down from his previous role as Telemundo Global Studios president in January, serves as executive producer and showrunner of the series, along with fellow executive producers Ximena Cantuarias of Telemundo and AG Studios’ Rodrigo Guerrero.

In the nearly dozen years since “La Reina” made del Castillo a star in the U.S., the actor who first made her mark as a telenovela star in her native Mexico has also starred in the Netflix drama series “Ingobernable.” She produced the Netflix documentary “The Day I Met El Chapo,” about her fateful journey in 2016 with actor Sean Penn to meet the now-incarcerated drug cartel leader Joaquin Guzman in his hideout. She also launched her own production company, Cholawood Productions, and starred in multiple films.

In 2019, Cholawood signed a first-look pact with Mexico City-based Endemol Shine Boomdog, a division of Banijay Americas.

She holds meetings “every single day” with her Cholawood partners, Carmen Cervantes and Jessica Maldonado who run the company. “We’re Latinas, we’re women, so we have to stay on top of things,” she remarked.

Cholawood is now in post-production on “A Beautiful Lie,” a contemporary Spanish-language take on Leo Tolstoy’s “Anna Karenina,” which it produced with Endemol Shine Boomdog. The six-episode series shot in Mexico City early this year with del Castillo playing the lead.

“We’re re-telling a story with strong female characters where infidelity is a major element. We will also address various mental health issues, including postpartum depression, and the sometimes-disastrous impact social media can have on people’s lives, especially public figures,” del Castillo explained when the project was announced. “It’s a modern twist from a female perspective.”

The action-thriller movie “Hunting Ava Bravo,” which Cholawood co-produced with Spain’s The Mediapro Studio, dropped August 19 on Amazon Prime Video in Mexico and Latin America and on Roku in the U.S.

Among Cholawood’s various projects in development is a late-night talk show, with del Castillo hosting. “It’s time we had more female talk show hosts,” she said.

In her spare time, del Castillo also oversees an award-winning tequila business, Honor. Her success in the world of spirits has not been easy, nor simply a matter of lending her name to a liquor brand.

“To be honest, it’s a very macho business. I’m the only Mexican (female) celebrity who owns a tequila business. It’s been really hard but am so proud of it,” she said.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Sets 2022 Tudum Virtual Fan Event Lineup, Expands Programming Focus in Korea and India

Netflix has set the date for its second annual free virtual fan convention Tudum, plotting out five “global” events in 24 hours for Sept. 24. The 2022 Tudum will offer the streamer’s fans an “exciting day of exclusive news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix’s biggest stars and creators,” per Netflix. “The free virtual event is a celebration of Netflix fandom and is dedicated to sharing the scoop on over 120 fan-favorite shows, films, specials and games from across the globe.” Per Netflix: At 11:00 am KST (7:00 pm PT September 23), Tudum kicks off with...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles

UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on the floor surrounded by a pool of blood. The incident took place inside the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant located in Inglewood, as Allen was dining with his girlfriend. According to reports, law enforcement was called around 1:23 p.m. to respond to a shooting resulting in life-threatening injuries.  While many took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Ramsey Lewis, Legendary Jazz Pianist Known for ‘The In Crowd,’ Dies at 87

Legendary jazz musician Ramsey Lewis, known for hits such as “The In Crowd” and “Wade in the Water,” died Monday morning at his home in Chicago. He was 87. Lewis recorded over 80 albums in his career, during which he received five gold records and three Grammy Awards. The jazz pianist and composer’s death was announced in a post on the official Ramsey Lewis Facebook page, stating that he “died peacefully” with no cause of death mentioned at this time. In the notice, a quote from his wife Janet Lewis read, “Ramsey’s passion for music was truly fueled by the...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Laura Poitras Slams Venice, TIFF for ‘Providing Platform’ for Clinton ‘Whitewashing’

Oscar-winning documentarian Laura Poitras slammed the Venice and Toronto film festivals for “providing a platform” for the Clinton family to engage “in a kind of whitewashing.” Her comments come as TIFF this week hosted the Canadian premiere of Poitras’s “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” a documentary about the artist and activist Nan Goldin, and just days after the film won Venice’s top prize, the Golden Lion. It is the rare doc to land slots at the superfecta of Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York, and Poitras said she thought “long and hard” about whether or not to voice criticism at the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Kate Del Castillo
Person
El Chapo
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Rodrigo Guerrero
Person
Leo Tolstoy
Variety

Emmy Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 74th annual Emmy Awards are in the books following a tight three-hour telecast on NBC that saw several repeat winners, along with quite a few surprising upsets. During Monday’s Kenan Thompson-hosted ceremony, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” won best comedy series for the second year in a row, HBO Max’s “The White Lotus” took top limited series and HBO’s “Succession” grabbed the highest honor of the night with outstanding drama series. Earlier in the show, Netflix’s “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win lead actor in a drama series, and the fourth Asian person ever to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review

Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘The Music Man’ to End Broadway Run in January as Hugh Jackman Departs

It turns out Hugh Jackman is irreplaceable. “The Music Man” will end its run on Jan. 1, 2023 as the Tony-winning star of stage and screen finishes his lengthy commitment to the hot-selling Broadway revival. There had been some chatter that the producers were looking for another actor to take over for Jackman as Professor Henry Hill, but those kind of performers are few and far between. And, well, they don’t usually have the kind of commercial appeal to fill the Winter Garden. The revival, which also starred two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, will have played 358 regular and 46...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Wins Big, ‘Only Murders’ Gets Skunked and Lizzo Dethrones ‘Drag Race’: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises at the Emmys

The biggest surprise of the 2022 Emmy awards is that there were almost no surprises at all. Category after category, the nominees awards experts expected to win, did win — and in several cases (Julia Garner, Brett Goldstein, Zendaya, Jean Smart), won again. The three shows with the most nominations — “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The White Lotus” — all won the top prizes in their respective categories (though one of those wins was a bit more surprising than others). For most of the telecast, the most unexpected moments came in the winner speeches (Sheryl Lee Ralph! Jennifer Coolidge!), and in...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Film Star#Telemundo#Spanish
Variety

Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’

Amid the series of bombshells about her family, her conservatorship and business managers Britney Spears has dropped on her Instagram account, on Sunday she posted a lengthy message in which she says that she will “probably never perform again.”. After writing about the lack of creative control she was...
MUSIC
Variety

Quinta Brunson Laughs Off Jimmy Kimmel Emmys Controversy: ‘Tomorrow, Maybe I’ll Be Mad at Him’

Emmy winner Quinta Brunson wasn’t fazed by Jimmy Kimmel’s comedic bit during Monday night’s awards ceremony. The late-night host took the stage alongside Will Arnett at the 74th annual Emmy Awards ceremony. The two presenters’ appearance involved the “Bojack Horseman” alum dragging Kimmel’s seemingly lifeless body across the stage. The focus of the act poked fun at Kimmel’s loss since he didn’t win the award for variety talk show earlier during the ceremony. Arnett joked to the crowd that Kimmel had taken advantage of the ceremony’s bar and had too much to drink. The move sparked controversy online as viewers...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

San Sebastian-Bound ‘Woman at Sea’ Boarded by Loco Films, Trailer Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Loco Films has boarded international sales rights to actor-turned-helmer Dinara Droukarova’s feature debut “Woman at Sea” which will world premiere in the New Directors section at the San Sebastian Film Festival. Produced by Marianne Slot and Carine LeBlanc at Paris-based Slot Machine (“Melancholia”), “Woman at Sea” stars Droukarova as Lili, who has left everything behind to travel to the end of the earth to fulfil her dream of fishing in the northern seas, in Iceland. She convinces Ian, a fishing boat skipper, to give her a chance and embarks on the Rebel. She is the only woman in the crew but she...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Creator Addresses Concerns That Netflix’s Real-Life Competition Spinoff Is Problematic

When Netflix announced it had greenlit a reality series based on the murderous competition in “Squid Game,” fans of the hit Korean show were quick to point out the irony in translating the tragic tale, which creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Variety is a “fable about modern capitalist society,” into reality TV. Now, Hwang is urging “Squid Game” fans not to “take things too seriously,” saying he has met with the creator of the reality spinoff, titled “Squid Game: The Challenge,” and hopes “they will be carrying on my vision and intention as much as possible for the show.” Hwang addressed the spinoff...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Katy Keane’ star Camille Hyde, ‘Chicago Med’s’ Ben Edlin to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘Mindwash’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Kate Keane” star Camille Hyde and “Chicago Med’s” Ben Edlin are set to star in psychological thriller “Mindwash.” The feature was written, directed and produced by Beatrice Brigitte (“Gotham”). It marks Brigitte’s directorial feature debut. Producing alongside Brigitte are Nichole Galicia (“Django Unchained”) and Kazy Tauginas (“The Equalizer 2”). “Mindwash” tells the story of motivational speaker Billy Seldom (Edlin) – slogan: “Think for Yourself” – who is about to become a global sensation when a catastrophic event hits the world. He soon spirals into self-destruction, while his co-dependent relationship with girlfriend Natalie (Hyde) also takes a hit. “Billy tries to find his place in...
MOVIES
Variety

Tori Spelling to Host MTV Relationship Mystery Competition Show ‘Love at First Lie’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV is kicking off its first-ever relationship mystery competition series. “Love at First Lie,” hosted by Tori Spelling, will premiere on MTV in the US and in more than 170 countries around the world on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 9:30 p.m. The reality show will consist of 12 episodes as the viewers try to figure out who is in real relationships and which pairs are faking it. MTV’s official logline reads, “Power games test their relationships and give insight into who could be telling the truth or lying through their teeth. At the end of each episode, during the Truth Ceremony, the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

HBO Acquires Andrew Callaghan’s Channel 5 Documentary About Jan. 6 Riot, Produced by A24 (EXCLUSIVE)

Andrew Callaghan, the 25-year-old gonzo journalist who has grown to fame with his Channel 5 YouTube documentaries, is taking his next project to HBO. The company has acquired his documentary about the Jan. 6 insurrection, Variety can exclusively reveal. The documentary will follow Callaghan’s “wild RV journey through America in the months leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot.” Callaghan directs and serves as an executive producer, alongside A24. Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim, of the comedy duo Tim & Eric, also executive produce. The doc is currently untitled and does not yet have a release date. Callaghan has become well...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Love Is Blind’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date at Netflix, Producer Reacts to Season 2 Splits

“Love Is Blind” is back! The Netflix reality series, produced by Kinetic Content and hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, will return for its 12-episode third season on Oct. 19, the streaming service announced on Wednesday. Once again, the experiment will follow singles looking for love — this time in Dallas — as they are hopeful to fall for The One without ever having seen them. The pairs who choose to get engaged then get to meet and love in the real world, and attempt to plan their weddings and decide if they will stay married. Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brent...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Alum Jeanine Mason Joins ‘Upload’ Season 3 at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeanine Mason has joined the cast of “Upload” Season 3 at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively. Season 2 of “Upload” debuted on Amazon back in March, with the show earning a Season 3 pick up in May. The series takes place in a world where people can “upload” themselves into a digital afterlife. Mason joins a cast that includes Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, Kevin Bigley, Allegra Edwards, Zainab Johnson, Owen Daniels, Josh Banday, and Andrea Rosen. The official Season 2 synopsis says, “Nathan (Amell) is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid (Edwards) has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’ Nears Finale as Rachel and Gabby Are Each Left With One Man — Plus, Which Heartbroken Suitor Got His ‘Bachelor’ Edit?

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead, if you have not watched the first part of “The Bachelorette” Season 19 finale, which aired on Sept. 13 on ABC. In an episode so dramatic that ABC had to unexpectedly extend its two-hour runtime, “The Bachelorette” began the conclusion of Season 19, airing the first part of its live finale on Tuesday evening. Leading ladies, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, have both dwindled down their suitors to one man each. But will next week’s big finale see an engagement for either woman? Both women face similar situations with men who say they love them, but...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Magnolia Network PR Chief John Marsicano Joins Endeavor as VP of Internal Comms (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Network’s top PR exec John Marsicano has been tapped as Endeavor’s new vice president of internal communications, Variety has learned exclusively. Beginning in the New York-based position Monday, Marsicano will be leading internal communications efforts across Endeavor’s network of more than 7,000 employees and supporting engagement with the company’s subsidiaries. He will report directly to Kim Ulrich, senior vice president of corporate communications at the Ari Emanuel-run company. Marsicano has worked with the Gaineses since 2017, when he began at the “Fixer Upper” couple’s national home and lifestyle brand by overseeing all communications efforts, both internal and external, for the company...
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy