‘Ironheart’ Series Gets First Look at D23

By EJ Panaligan
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8dqN_0hqDPhgT00

Riri Williams has touched down in the Marvel Cinematic Universe .

The first look at “ Ironheart ” was debuted out of Marvel ’s presentation at the D23 convention Saturday. Unfortunately, the video was an exclusive for those in the room and won’t be released to the public —  but Variety was on the scene to describe the teaser for the rest of you.

Dominique Thorne stars as the new hero in the Disney+ series, which follows a genius, 15-year-old MIT student — taught by a character played by Jim Rash — who creates a suit of armor inspired by Iron Man. “What I’m doing. It’s important. It’s iconic,” Thorne’s Riri said in the first look footage.

The teaser showed “In The Heights” breakout actor Anthony Ramos playing a villainous role in the series. The tattooed and stacked character appears to pay Riri to steal materials from the MIT lab, and is seen putting on a cloak with a hood that apparently deals in magic, while Riri deals in technology.

Ironheart was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 2016 and was created by Brian Michael Bendis. Williams will first debut on the big screen in the upcoming MCU film “ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the news last August and revealed that Thorne filmed her scenes for director Ryan Coogler’s second MCU effort well before production began on her Disney+ show. Production on “Ironheart” is now underway in Atlanta.

Alongside Thorne and Ramos, “Solo” star Alden Ehrenreich, “Good Girls” actor Manny Montana and Lyric Ross of “This Is Us” fame also star on the show in undisclosed roles.

“Ironheart” joins the MCU TV series alongside the upcoming “Secret Invasion,” “Armor Wars,” “Echo,” “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” “Loki” Season 2 and more.

Chinaka Hodge is the series’ head writer , with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes serving as directors for the series. Hodge’s prior writing credits include Apple’s “Amazing Stories” reboot and TNT’s “Snowpiercer” adaptation. Bailey last directed episodes of “Dear White People,” “Grown-ish” and “The Chi” while Barnes has directed episodes of “Blindspotting,” “Mythic Quest” and Season 4 of “Atlanta.”

Coogler’s Proximity company is producing the show, and he will share executive producer credits on the show alongside Hodge, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian in addition to Marvel Studios brass including Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and Zoie Nagelhout.

