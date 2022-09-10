ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt football quarterback AJ Swann leads TD drive after Mike Wright benched vs. Wake Forest

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Vanderbilt freshman backup quarterback AJ Swann replaced Mike Wright in the third quarter of its game against Wake Forest and led the offense on a touchdown drive.

Wright was benched after catching a batted pass for a loss of 11. He handed the ball off on 2nd-and-21 on the next play and running back Ray Davis fumbled, leading to a Demon Deacons touchdown. Wright also had a fumble earlier in the game as well as an interception returned for a touchdown. Prior to being replaced, he was 8-for-15 with just 35 passing yards.

Swann converted a 4th-and-10 pass to Will Sheppard on his drive and then found Sheppard in the end zone. Swann ran for a two-point conversion after a pass interference penalty negated the first try.

Wake Forest leads Vanderbilt, 42-18 early in the fourth quarter.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

