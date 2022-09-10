Vanderbilt football quarterback AJ Swann leads TD drive after Mike Wright benched vs. Wake Forest

Vanderbilt freshman backup quarterback AJ Swann replaced Mike Wright in the third quarter of its game against Wake Forest and led the offense on a touchdown drive.

Wright was benched after catching a batted pass for a loss of 11. He handed the ball off on 2nd-and-21 on the next play and running back Ray Davis fumbled, leading to a Demon Deacons touchdown. Wright also had a fumble earlier in the game as well as an interception returned for a touchdown. Prior to being replaced, he was 8-for-15 with just 35 passing yards.

Swann converted a 4th-and-10 pass to Will Sheppard on his drive and then found Sheppard in the end zone. Swann ran for a two-point conversion after a pass interference penalty negated the first try.

Wake Forest leads Vanderbilt, 42-18 early in the fourth quarter.

