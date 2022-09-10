Read full article on original website
Related
Grand Rapids to go ‘Over the Edge’ of 18-story building at annual fundraiser
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Those seeking an adrenaline rush will have a chance to view Grand Rapids from 272 feet in the air during the 6th annual “Over the Edge” event this Saturday. The “Over the Edge” fundraising event is slated during ArtPrize on Saturday, Sept. 17, at...
Tudor Dixon announces $1 billion 'Building a Safe State' plan
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon announced a $1 billion plan for creating a “safer state” on Tuesday outside of the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Authentic German-Style Biergarten, Food Court Opens in West Michigan This Week
A new spot to grab a pint and a bite outdoors is opening up in West Michigan!. Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court to Open in Portage. We first learned that's Steinspark, an authentic German-style biergarten and food court, would be coming to Kalamazoo County several months ago. Back in June...
Fox17
Battle Creek city buildings to close for part of Thursday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Most government buildings in the city of Battle Creek will be closed for part of Thursday, Sept. 15. City officials say they will host their annual employees-only picnic that day, adding most government buildings will be closed to the public between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chefs to raise money for Grand Rapids homeless shelter at ‘Breaking Bread’ harvest dinner
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Dégagé Ministries is cooking up another farm-to-table event prepared by local chefs as part of the second annual “Breaking Bread” harvest fundraiser. The “Breaking Bread” event, featuring a five-course dinner, is slated for 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Guests will...
Check It Out! New BBQ Joint is Replacing Former Speedy Chick in Battle Creek
Back in March 2022 beloved chicken shack Speedy Chick abruptly closed after serving southwest Michigan for over 56 years. As much as we hated to see the old Speedy Chick on Michigan Ave. close, we're happy to hear that the building won't continue to sit there empty!. At the start...
7 West Michigan Patios You Need To Enjoy Before Summer Ends
The days and nights are starting to get a little shorter, which is our first signal that wintertime will soon be taking over in West Michigan. So maybe it's time you get outside and enjoy some of the last rays of sunshine and warm weather that we have left in store at one of West Michigan's favorite patios.
Remembering Mr. Fables Restaurants
Oh the good ol' days. Back when in the Grand Rapids area there were at least eight different Mr. Fables restaurant locations. You didn't have to travel far to get a Mr. Fabulous hamburger. Months ago, Jason Mancuso posted on the If You Grew Up in Grand Rapids/Kent County,then you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Were Those Black Helicopters Flying Around Grand Rapids This Weekend?
I was out of town this weekend, but sure got reports about some strange black helicopters flying around the Rockford and Grand Rapids area. Should we be concerned and scared?. Some people sure were! Thoughts from the Redditt GR website were all over the place. Such as: We're being invaded....
Several hurt, three hospitalized in assault at Norton Shores home
Several people were injured during an assault in Norton Shores on Tuesday, authorities say.
'You can't arrest your way out of this': Muskegon Heights works to reduce cycle of youth gun violence
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Tuesday, the Michigan Youth Violence Prevention Center held a listening session in Muskegon Heights. The goal was to meet with community members to discuss youth gun violence prevention. "So today, when they asked a question about what drives some of the things that have happened,"...
Unemployed adults offered tuition-free cybersecurity training for in-demand jobs
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A nonprofit is launching a new training program that provides Kent County adults with a tuition-free pathway to a career in cybersecurity, a high-paying field where demand is growing. The West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT) in Grand Rapids new cybersecurity training pathway...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Am I Just Now Hearing About Grand Haven’s Musical Fountain?
Two years. I've been in Michigan for two years and I am just learning about this for the first time. Did you know that Grand Haven has a musical fountain?. The Grand Haven Musical Fountain is probably pretty self-explanatory. It's a synchronized show that's offered for free to anyone who wants to stop by and enjoy it.
Scholten to appear on live interview after Gibbs drops out of West Michigan congressional debate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — What was originally planned as a debate Tuesday night on WOOD-TV between Democrat Hillary Scholten and Republican John Gibbs will instead feature a half-hour, live interview with Scholten now that Gibbs has dropped out of the event. Scholten, an attorney from Grand Rapids who is...
Jack O’Lantern World Coming to West Michigan in October 2022
Jack O’Lantern World, self-described as an incredible walk through thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, is coming to Millennium Park in West Michigan for fall 2022. Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings in October, Jack O’Lantern World promises you a 3/4-mile long walk on a trail that travels through 17 immersive worlds of hand-carved Jack O’ Lanterns.
Four shot, one assaulted during illegal party on Blue Bridge
A person was assaulted and four people shot over the weekend on the popular Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids.
The Old Oshtemo Cracker Barrel is Now an Event Center
Did you know that the Oshtemo Cracker Barrel that closed in 2018 is now home to an event center?. Cracker Barrel was hit hard after the tragic events in February of 2016 that left multiple people dead by a deranged Uber driver with a gun. By November 2018, the restaurant had closed its doors permanently.
9 bullets, zero warning: Family blindsided when man killed pregnant girlfriend
If there were warning signs in Marissa Valdez and Dealeyon Franklin's relationship before he shot and killed her, family missed them.
Grand Rapids businesses prepare for ArtPrize
ArtPrize 2022 begins on Sept. 12, which means many downtown Grand Rapids businesses are busy preparing for big crowds.
Fox17
Family: 17-year-old shot in Kentwood while returning from school
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department says a young male was shot on Bowen Boulevard near Stauffer Avenue at around 3 p.m. The grandmother of the victim says the person who was shot is 17 years old,...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
28K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0