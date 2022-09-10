ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Most government buildings in the city of Battle Creek will be closed for part of Thursday, Sept. 15. City officials say they will host their annual employees-only picnic that day, adding most government buildings will be closed to the public between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
