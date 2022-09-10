ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Stephen's College art exhibit focuses on Missourians' mental health

The words emanate powerfully from video playing on a giant white screen on the wall at Stephens College's Kimball Ballroom, where a just-opened art exhibit focuses on Missourians and their mental health experiences. The message on the video: "Just because you have moments of weakness doesn't mean you aren't strong."
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

National organization honors Columbia Boy Scouts who saved woman from floodwaters

COLUMBIA - Two Columbia Boy Scouts were honored by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society after they saved a woman from floodwaters last June. Joseph Diener and Dominic Viet are two of the recipients of the Young Hero award from the society. The two were selected following a national search for individuals and an organization whose service or act of heroism greatly distinguished themselves, a news release said.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU Health Care hosts grand opening of South Clark Medical Building in Mexico

MEXICO - MU Health Care hosted a grand opening of the South Clark Medical Building in Mexico alongside community leaders Tuesday morning. The building houses MU Health Care's Family Medicine Clinic and Mizzou Urgent Care. MU Health Care's Family Medicine Clinic began seeing patients in July and Mizzou Urgent Care...
MEXICO, MO
KIX 105.7

An Old Sedalia Favorite Is Still Alive And Well…..In Texas

You guys, I admittedly am not on the social medias as much as many of you. I mean, sure, I'm on them for work. And sure, I'll post on my personal page about music sometimes, but on the whole once I'm done with what I've got to do for work, I'm done. I'm on YouTube or Not Always Right before I'm on Facebook or Twitter again. So imagine my surprise and just joy when I happened to catch the right message at the right time!
SEDALIA, MO
visitfulton.com

Enjoy a Spirited Good Time in Callaway County

Fall is always a great time to visit Fulton and Callaway County, but it’s especially fun around Halloween. Young or old, big or small, we have spirited fun for all. Shryock’s Callaway Farms, located between Columbia and Kingdom City, offers a 16-acre corn maze, pumpkins, campfires, a jumping pillow and more. The Shryock family has been farming northern Callaway County for five generations and are excited to host public and private guests every weekend from September 16 - November 6. Fridays & Saturdays, 12 - 9 p.m. Sundays, 12 - 6 p.m.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

'There's a lot of memes': How a new generation remembers 9/11

COLUMBIA - Chuck Leake hadn't even seen the video of the World Trade Center getting hit when he stepped foot on Ground Zero on Sept. 12, 2001. Just 24 hours earlier, Leake was dropping off his wife's car at the mechanic when he learned America was under attack. 21 years...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Mid-Missouri hosts Patriot Day ceremonies to honor lives lost on 9/11

MISSOURI - Columbia and Mexico hosted events on Sunday to remember the lives lost in the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. Cadets at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico participated in a ceremony in which they lowered a flag to half-mast. Battalion Commander Marco Afane explained the significance of...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

44th annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show set for this weekend

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced Monday the 44th annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show will be held this weekend, Sept. 17 and 18. The festival will be hosted at Nifong Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organized by Columbia Parks and Recreation, the festival features traditional and...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia police answer questions about 'no-action' police stops

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police offered an explanation to why 875 traffic stops in 2021 resulted in 'no action.'. Columbia Police Lieutenant Clint Sinclair and Sergeant Derek Moore appeared before a committee that advises Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones on Tuesday. The officers were invited to answer questions about why so many traffic stops result in no action being reported.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Eldon family gathers one year after disappearance of son

LAKE OZARK — One year after he was last seen, the family of David "DJ" Bowers prays for his return. Bowers, 19, was last seen Sept. 12 of 2021. The details of his story since then have been riddled with challenges, according to his mother, Chyenne Noriega. "He went...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

New Aldi location to come to Conley Road

A new Aldi location, set to open by the end of this year, will be constructed on Conley Road. The location will be Columbia’s third Aldi. It will be located north of the Walmart on Conley Road on a plat called Conley Marketplace. The final plat was approved by...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

RANDY G. “RANDY” WILSON

Randall G. “Randy” Wilson, 75, of Marshall, MO, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick. Memorial graveside services with military rites will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
MARSHALL, MO

