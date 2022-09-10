Read full article on original website
KOMU
Stephen's College art exhibit focuses on Missourians' mental health
The words emanate powerfully from video playing on a giant white screen on the wall at Stephens College's Kimball Ballroom, where a just-opened art exhibit focuses on Missourians and their mental health experiences. The message on the video: "Just because you have moments of weakness doesn't mean you aren't strong."
KOMU
National organization honors Columbia Boy Scouts who saved woman from floodwaters
COLUMBIA - Two Columbia Boy Scouts were honored by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society after they saved a woman from floodwaters last June. Joseph Diener and Dominic Viet are two of the recipients of the Young Hero award from the society. The two were selected following a national search for individuals and an organization whose service or act of heroism greatly distinguished themselves, a news release said.
KOMU
MU Health Care hosts grand opening of South Clark Medical Building in Mexico
MEXICO - MU Health Care hosted a grand opening of the South Clark Medical Building in Mexico alongside community leaders Tuesday morning. The building houses MU Health Care's Family Medicine Clinic and Mizzou Urgent Care. MU Health Care's Family Medicine Clinic began seeing patients in July and Mizzou Urgent Care...
kwos.com
Murphy: Columbia’s proposed 100-bed homeless shelter would be on Business Loop 70
The publisher of Comobuz.com says a Columbia non-profit group hopes to break ground next year on a 100-bed homeless shelter near the city’s power plant on the Business Loop. Publisher Mike Murphy says the project’s construction cost has increased from $11-million to $18-million. “They have a certain amount...
An Old Sedalia Favorite Is Still Alive And Well…..In Texas
You guys, I admittedly am not on the social medias as much as many of you. I mean, sure, I'm on them for work. And sure, I'll post on my personal page about music sometimes, but on the whole once I'm done with what I've got to do for work, I'm done. I'm on YouTube or Not Always Right before I'm on Facebook or Twitter again. So imagine my surprise and just joy when I happened to catch the right message at the right time!
visitfulton.com
Enjoy a Spirited Good Time in Callaway County
Fall is always a great time to visit Fulton and Callaway County, but it’s especially fun around Halloween. Young or old, big or small, we have spirited fun for all. Shryock’s Callaway Farms, located between Columbia and Kingdom City, offers a 16-acre corn maze, pumpkins, campfires, a jumping pillow and more. The Shryock family has been farming northern Callaway County for five generations and are excited to host public and private guests every weekend from September 16 - November 6. Fridays & Saturdays, 12 - 9 p.m. Sundays, 12 - 6 p.m.
kbia.org
‘Dad's dying. You have stage one colon cancer. Also, you may have given it to your child not knowing.’
Angie Rundle lives in St. Louis, Missouri, and her son, Chris, is a student at the University of Missouri. Their family shares a rare inherited genetic condition, called familial adenomatous polyposis, which causes cancer. They spoke about Angie’s own experiences with colorectal cancer and about how this condition impacted them...
KOMU
'There's a lot of memes': How a new generation remembers 9/11
COLUMBIA - Chuck Leake hadn't even seen the video of the World Trade Center getting hit when he stepped foot on Ground Zero on Sept. 12, 2001. Just 24 hours earlier, Leake was dropping off his wife's car at the mechanic when he learned America was under attack. 21 years...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri hosts Patriot Day ceremonies to honor lives lost on 9/11
MISSOURI - Columbia and Mexico hosted events on Sunday to remember the lives lost in the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. Cadets at the Missouri Military Academy in Mexico participated in a ceremony in which they lowered a flag to half-mast. Battalion Commander Marco Afane explained the significance of...
KOMU
44th annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show set for this weekend
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced Monday the 44th annual Heritage Festival and Craft Show will be held this weekend, Sept. 17 and 18. The festival will be hosted at Nifong Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organized by Columbia Parks and Recreation, the festival features traditional and...
KOMU
Columbia police answer questions about 'no-action' police stops
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police offered an explanation to why 875 traffic stops in 2021 resulted in 'no action.'. Columbia Police Lieutenant Clint Sinclair and Sergeant Derek Moore appeared before a committee that advises Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones on Tuesday. The officers were invited to answer questions about why so many traffic stops result in no action being reported.
KOMU
Eldon family gathers one year after disappearance of son
LAKE OZARK — One year after he was last seen, the family of David "DJ" Bowers prays for his return. Bowers, 19, was last seen Sept. 12 of 2021. The details of his story since then have been riddled with challenges, according to his mother, Chyenne Noriega. "He went...
ktvo.com
Missouri residents concerned about the future of rural hospitals
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — As the November elections get even closer, one key issue that has many Missourians concerned is the support for rural hospitals. Since 2010. 139 rural hospitals have had to close their doors in the United States, 10 of which have been in Missouri. This is can...
KOMU
DNR, Parson recognize Energize Missouri Agriculture program farmer in New Bloomfield
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Gov. Mike Parson recognized New Bloomfield farmer Thomas Stuart Tuesday for participating in Energize Missouri Agriculture, a $3 million energy efficiency cost-share program. The program, administered by the DNR's Division of Energy, helps farmers move toward energy efficient and profitable...
KOMU
Old U.S. Bank on Broadway demolished to make room for new multi-use building
COLUMBIA - The old U.S. Bank building located on East Broadway in Columbia was demolished over the weekend to make way for a new multi-use building. The plan is for the building to have retail space on the bottom floor with five levels of residential space above. "It was really...
kmmo.com
PUBLIC MEETINGS SCHEDULED AT SEVERAL MISSOURI STATE PARKS AND HISTORIC SITES
Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments and to ask questions about the park and its operations. The meeting locations and times are as follows:. · Bothwell Lodge State Historic Site Open House, 1-2 p.m.,...
KOMU
New Aldi location to come to Conley Road
A new Aldi location, set to open by the end of this year, will be constructed on Conley Road. The location will be Columbia’s third Aldi. It will be located north of the Walmart on Conley Road on a plat called Conley Marketplace. The final plat was approved by...
Two additional clinics added in Columbia to administer new COVID booster
Columbia Boone County Public Health and Human Services added two additional clinics to administer the new COVID-19 bivalent vaccine due to high demand. The post Two additional clinics added in Columbia to administer new COVID booster appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man sentenced over ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth in Missouri
A federal judge sentenced a California man Monday in federal court for transporting an "extraordinary quantity" of methamphetamine in a car while he traveled in Missouri.
kmmo.com
RANDY G. “RANDY” WILSON
Randall G. “Randy” Wilson, 75, of Marshall, MO, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick. Memorial graveside services with military rites will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home, and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
