Gamespot
PlayStation Reveals Synduality, A Post-Apocalyptic Mecha Game
Mechs, an AI waifu, and a post-apocalyptic world come together to create Synduality, the next title from Bandai Namco. Revealed at September 13's PlayStation State of Play, the upcoming game is slated to release in 2023. The reveal trailer begins with a quote from renowned science fiction author Arthur C....
Gamespot
Yakuza 8 Is Now Like A Dragon 8, Coming To PC And Console In 2024
Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku has officially revealed Like a Dragon 8, the next game in its long-running series that will drop its Yakuza title. During the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Summit livestream, executive producer Masayoshi Yokoyama announced the game and showed off the first teaser trailer, which reunites Yakuza: Like a Dragon's protagonist Ichiban Kasuga with Yakuza 1-6 hero Kiryu Kazuma.
Gamespot
Deathloop Ads On Xbox Suggest A Launch Is Finally Coming
Following a year-long exclusivity period on PlayStation 5, it seems that Arkane's time-bending shooter Deathloop is heading to Xbox. Ads for the Bethesda-published title have started appearing on the Xbox Dashboard, according to several users on Reddit who have been served them. The title results in an error screen when selected, but the existence of the ad and the preorder text suggests that an official announcement isn't far off. It makes sense, too, given that the game's release anniversary is this month.
Gamespot
Kirby's Return To Dream Land Remake Is Coming To Nintendo Switch
To celebrate Kirby's 30th anniversary, Nintendo has announced a remake of Kirby's Return to Dream Land is on its way. Titled Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, the GameCube classic is slated to hit Switch February 24, 2023. In addition to all of the game's fan favorite copy abilities returning,...
Gamespot
Biggest PlayStation State Of Play September 2022 Announcements
The September PlayStation State of Play livestream has concluded, featuring announcements related to nearly a dozen upcoming games. The biggest reveal was undoubtedly the big closer: a new gameplay trailer for God of War Ragnarök. That said, we got to see a lot of cool-looking projects coming from some of PlayStation's Japanese partners, as well as more titles scheduled to launch for PSVR 2 in 2023. You can check out our full coverage by clicking the headlines below:
Gamespot
Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge Is Coming To PSVR 2
During September's State of Play, PlayStation revealed several games coming to PS5, PS4, and PSVR 2, including Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition, which is coming to PSVR 2 in 2023. A new trailer for the game reveals that the game features plenty of familiar faces from the Star Wars universe, including everyone's favorite pirate, Hondo.
Gamespot
Nintendo Direct September 2022: The Biggest Games And Announcements
Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct presentation on September 13, and it came packed full of announcements, both big and small, from a variety of first-party and third-party studios. We didn't hear any news on the much-rumored Metroid Prime remaster or ports of games like The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, but what we did get was very impressive. New Fire Emblem and Pikmin games are both on the way, we're getting a remake of one of the most-beloved Kirby games of all time, and we're getting a full sequel to Octopath Traveler. Retro fans are eating well, also, with classic N64 games like GoldenEye and Pokemon Stadium coming to Nintendo Switch Online soon, as well as a Switch release of Radiant Silvergun today.
Gamespot
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom - Everything We Know
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Assuming Nintendo doesn't have another delay up its sleeves, we're now less than a year out from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (a game many informally referred to as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2). While we now have a name, a couple short trailers, and release date, not much is known about the game's plot or its relation to the larger Legend of Zelda timeline--though we do have a lot of speculation.
Gamespot
Assassin’s Creed: 10 Things You Never Knew
Stu here to break down the secrets and real life histories behind the first Assassin's Creed. Assassin’s Creed defined what the open world genre would look like for Ubisoft during the last 3 console generations. The series itself has gone through award winning highs, lows that have made it a divisive series throughout the gaming industry, and a reinvention that flipped the formula in a fascinating way. It’s been enthralling to go back to 2007 and see where the series has come from, along with the thought and principle that went into its world and story. With the new entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, newly announced; an emphasis on a “back to basics” mentality from Ubisoft will be interesting to see how they execute it within the framework of how different Assassin’s Creed looks and feels today from its inception.
Gamespot
LastManInEarth
Current carol can solo the DCEU verse.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Gameplay Trailer Revealed Alongside Special Edition DualSense Controller
God of War: Ragnarok is surely at the forefront of many minds with its November launch date approaching fast, and knowing that, Sony decided to build further hype during its State of Play with a new gameplay trailer. Mixing in cinematic moments, such as basically everyone questioning Kratos' judgment, including himself, we also get an extended look at the game's combat systems and incredible-looking environments.
Gamespot
Forspoken Hands-On Preview: Spider-Man's Movement And Combat With Magic
If you imagine Spider-Man, Marvel's super-agile superhero, slinging a variety of deadly magic spells rather than webs, you have a good idea of what it's like to play Forspoken. Square Enix's upcoming open-world action game puts equal emphasis on quick movement and bombarding your opponents with all manner of magic in an experience that's all about fast thinking, smart movement, and overwhelming force.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
Hogwarts Legacy Is Getting An Exclusive Mission On PlayStation
Sony showed off some exclusive content coming to Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 4 and 5 during its September State of Play. In the exclusive mission, players will be able to explore a shop in Hogsmeade, the town located near the Hogwarts campus, and play something that looks like a sequence from the 2005 horror game, Condemned: Criminal Origins.
Gamespot
Sony Shares First Look At PlayStation Stars Digital Collectibles, No Mention Of NFTs
Shown during the September State of Play, PlayStation has revealed the first look at what some of the digital rewards are going to be for its upcoming PlayStation Stars, an upcoming loyalty program that will let players earn rewards for completing activities. One type of reward will be digital collectibles,...
Gamespot
Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Remake Coming To Switch As The Next Story Of Seasons Game
If you've been longing to return to the tranquil land of Forgotten Valley, it's time to pack your bags--Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life is getting the remake treatment. Announced during September 13's Nintendo Direct, the classic GameCube game is coming to Switch under a new name: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.
Gamespot
PlayStation State Of Play September 2022: Start Times And How To Watch
PlayStation's next State of Play broadcast is happening today, September 13. Following a Nintendo Direct that took place earlier in the day, Sony's livestream presentation is scheduled to reveal news and updates for 10 games spanning PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation VR 2. "We'll have some great updates from...
Gamespot
Former Nintendo Boss Reggie Fils-Aime Says He Is Neither For Nor Against Unions In Video Games
Former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime has shared his thoughts on unionization in the video game industry, saying he is neither for nor against it. Speaking to GameSpot sister site CNET, Fils-Aime said unionization is an "output" that happens when workers' core needs are not being met. "I think...
Gamespot
