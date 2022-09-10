Read full article on original website
Harrisburg Fire Department 9/11 memorial
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO.com) — A memorial is on display at the Harrisburg Community Fire Department this afternoon to remember September 11, 2001. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the fire department has a large flag flying near Cliff Avenue and Willow Street and has their fire trucks outside.
A favored word of fall is officially a word
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Webster’s Dictionary added 370 new words in their most recent update. Among those, subvariant and supply chain, made popular during the pandemic. This one’s for the girls… Galentine’s Day, the February 13th celebration of friendships. Yeet, janky, and sus have been added, helping you keep up with what your kids are saying. And, a word that has become famous with autumn, pumpkin spice had been deemed an official word.
Two tribes buy land adjacent to Wounded Knee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s a move to protect sacred land. Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have joined forces to purchase 40 acres around the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark, the site of one of the deadliest massacres in U.S. history. The Oglala Sioux and...
Fatal motorcycle crash in Lincoln County
HUDSON, S.D. (KELO.com)—A motorcycle crash west of Hudson Saturday afternoon left one dead and another seriously injured. The driver of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve on 294th Street and the motorcycle went into the ditch. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle. The 57-year-old male driver...
