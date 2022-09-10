Read full article on original website
Related
Vaitai Has Surgery, Lions Sign Justin Jackson to Active Roster
Detroit Lions now have 53-members on the active roster.
Flacco to start again for Jets in Week 2 at Browns
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets are sticking with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Wednesday to stay with Flacco this week despite a less than inspired performance by the 37-year-old quarterback and the rest of the offense in a 24-9 loss to Baltimore in the regular-season opener. Flacco, starting for the injured Zach Wilson, was 37 of 59 for 307 yards and one touchdown — in the game’s final minute — with one interception while facing constant pressure from the Ravens. Flacco was sacked three times and hit 11 times behind a shuffled offensive line, and his lack of mobility didn’t help. Many fans chanted for Mike White to replace Flacco last Sunday at MetLife Stadium — and took to social media and sports talk radio this week for the backup to play at Cleveland.
Steph Curry admits regret over not boycotting 2014 playoff game vs. Clippers
It is hard to imagine that Steph Curry has regrets about many things, especially coming off of one of the most decorated seasons of his career. But the Golden State Warriors point guard and reigning NBA Finals MVP recently revealed to Rolling Stone a situation he wishes he had approached differently: A 2014 playoff game against the LA Clippers that followed team owner Donald Sterling being exposed for racist behavior.
Comments / 0