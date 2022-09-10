ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Blake Shelton Gives Jimmy Fallon Line Dancing Tutorial on the ‘Tonight Show’

By Tia Bailey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4RhV_0hqDMnIq00

Country music star Blake Shelton appeared on The Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon. He hilariously showed the host how to line dance.

Shelton appeared on the show to talk about and perform his new single, “No Body.” Fallon all but begged Shelton to get up and dance, and after a lot of protesting, Shelton finally gave in.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2TwRB1RPJI&feature=emb_logo

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Blake Shelton Explains Why He Brought the Mullet Back for "No Body" (Extended) | The Tonight Show (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2TwRB1RPJI&feature=emb_logo)

The pair danced to the new single. The music video that Shelton had filmed was 90’s-inspired, and was set in a country bar with line dancing.

“When we recorded the song, I thought that it sounded like a ’90s country music song,” Shelton said to Fallon. “I was like, man… reminds [me] of the songs we used to hear back then on the radio.”

Also in the video, Shelton has a drastic hair change — a mullet.

“It felt completely natural to me. Especially making the video in this particular bar. The air conditioning wasn’t on. It was hot in there,” he said. “Hair was sticking to my neck and the side of my face. And I remember thinking, ‘Oh yeah, this is why I ended up cutting my mullet off.’ Not because it wasn’t cool anymore or trendy, just because it was physically irritating.”

In the Cold Open of the episode, Shelton walks in on Fallon jamming out to “No Body,” with a long wig and cowboy hat to complete the getup.

Blake Shelton Performs New Single on ‘The Tonight Show’

Shelton also performed his new song on the show, and was met with a roar of applause. The song follows someone who doesn’t want to be with anyone except the one person he is with.

“Don’t wanna scoot the boots with nobody, Get straight tequila drunk on nobody, Wrap these arms around, nobody, No body, but yours,” he sings in the chorus.

The Tonight Show‘s official Twitter account tweeted a video of Shelton’s performance on the show. They wrote: “[email protected] performs ‘No Body’ Watch the full performance.”

Fans loved the performance. One person responded to the tweet, writing: “Blake crushed it in all 4 of his appearances this episode! #FallonTonight.”

Xcel Energy Center took the opportunity to share details about his upcoming concert there later this month. They quote-tweeted the performance, writing: “‘No body’ is more excited than us to see @blakeshelton on February 18 at #MyXEC! Tickets on sale September 23.”

“No Body” was released earlier in August. Shelton tweeted the song and video, sharing: “This song takes me back to the ‘90s when I was in high school and first moved to Nashville because it feels like what the music sounded like at that time. Excited to share #NoBody with y’all. Stream and watch the official video now!!!! Hope y’all love it!”

Comments / 1

