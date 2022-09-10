Cathy B. Crowe, age 71, of Mt. Airy, Georgia passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. Mrs. Crowe was born on June 20, 1951 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Walter and Peggy Lynch Bohannon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Crowe; She was retired from Fieldale Farms with over 35 years of loyal and dedicated service. Mrs. Crowe was a member of Welcome Home Baptist Church. Mrs. Crowe was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Cathy was known to her grandchildren as "Granny".

MOUNT AIRY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO