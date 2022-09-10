Read full article on original website
GBI names Mt. Airy man killed in officer-involved shooting
Monday night’s officer-involved shooting in Mt. Airy claimed the life of Anthony Maurice Tollison, 39, of Mt. Airy. That’s according to GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons. The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting Monday on Cross Road in Mt. Airy, where Habersham County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at 8:43 p.m. The caller said someone in the home had a gun then hung up.
Gas prices continue to drop across the state
Georgia drivers are now paying on average $3.24 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. That’s a 9 cent drop from last week, according to the AAA Weekly fuel report released Monday morning. The new average is 31 cents less than a month ago and 27 cents more than this time last year.
In 2nd Jones trial, FBI agent at Sandy Hook breaks down
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — An FBI agent struggled to control his emotions Tuesday as he described on the witness stand seeing bodies inside Sandy Hook elementary school — a scene that the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones later claimed was staged by actors. FBI agent William Aldenberg was the...
Ashley Kalus wins GOP primary for Rhode Island governor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ashley Kalus, a businessperson seeking office for the first time, won the Republican primary for Rhode Island governor on Tuesday, defeating a rival who has served time in state prison. Kalus, who owns a COVID-19 testing company that's in a dispute with the state over...
Cathy B. Crowe
Cathy B. Crowe, age 71, of Mt. Airy, Georgia passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. Mrs. Crowe was born on June 20, 1951 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Walter and Peggy Lynch Bohannon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tracy Crowe; She was retired from Fieldale Farms with over 35 years of loyal and dedicated service. Mrs. Crowe was a member of Welcome Home Baptist Church. Mrs. Crowe was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Cathy was known to her grandchildren as "Granny".
LISTEN: Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan talks future of Republican party
Georgia Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Monday to talk about his thoughts on the future of the state Republican party. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
