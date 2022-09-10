Read full article on original website
Related
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona: Player ratings as Hernandez & Sane strike
Player ratings from Bayern Munich's 2-0 Champions League victory over Barcelona in Group C.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Bayern Munich - Champions League
Predicting the Barcelona lineup to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Roberto De Zerbi emerges as contender for Brighton manager job
Roberto De Zerbi is keen to replace Graham Potter as Brighton manager.
Barcelona and Gavi confirm agreement for new four-year contract
Barcelona have confirmed they have reached an agreement with midfielder Gavi for a new four-year contract.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jules Kounde reveals how close he came to joining Man City
Pep Guardiola told Barcelona star Jules Kounde he 'loved him' as he attempted to lure the defender to Manchester City, it has emerged.
Andy Robertson doubtful for Ajax clash through injury
Andy Robertson is doubtful for Liverpool's Champions League clash on Tuesday.
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: Europa League clash postponed
Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven is off because of a lack of police resources.
Gonzalo Pineda credits Atlanta United mental strength following Purata-inspired win
Atlanta United head coach Gonzalo Pineda has credited the mental strength of his players following their crucial 4-2 win over Toronto FC on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Xavi demands improvement from Barcelona after Bayern defeat
Xavi admitted he was upset by Barcelona's defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Borussia Dortmund - Champions League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool squad for responding to Napoli defeat
Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool squad for responding to Napoli defeat.
Bayern Munich deny contact with Harry Kane
Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic has stressed he has never spoken to Harry Kane about a transfer.
Antonio Conte laments 'difficult' defeat to Sporting CP
Antonio Conte laments 'difficult' defeat to Sporting CP.
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven in doubt over police shortage
Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven is in doubt over a police shortage.
90min
Real Madrid & Liverpool play down talk of record Federico Valverde bid
Real Madrid and Liverpool sources have both played down suggestions that the Reds lodged a record bid for Uruguayan star Federico Valverde on transfer deadline day, 90min understands.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Sporting CP - Champions League
Tottenham's predicted lineup to face Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Atletico Madrid president rules out talks with Barcelona over Antoine Griezmann
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has denied rumours he has met with Barcelona over Antoine Griezmann.
Andy Robertson out until 'at least international break' with knee injury
Andy Robertson has been ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Ajax on Tuesday.
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham: Player ratings as limp Spurs lose late on in Portugal
Player ratings from Tottenham's loss to Sporting CP in the Champions League.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs RB Leipzig - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League.
90min
846
Followers
9K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0