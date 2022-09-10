ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs elevate two practice squad players for Week 1 vs. Cardinals

 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs will have a total of 54 players to choose from for their active game-day roster in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Chiefs announced that they have activated two players from the practice squad via standard elevation. They’re bringing up LB Elijah Lee and WR Daurice Fountain for the Week 1 game. Both players are key special teamers for Dave Toub, so it’s notable that they’ve made the decision to elevate them to the roster.

Prior to the elevations, Kansas City had just 52 players on its active roster. They’ll now have 54 for Sunday.

Here is how the NFL’s practice squad elevations work this season:

“Teams can promote up to two players per week from the practice squad to the active roster via standard elevation (bringing the 53-man roster to 55 players). These players can be elevated three times during the course of the season, reverting to the practice squad the following week. They are not subject to waivers when they revert back to the practice squad. NFL teams must decide to elevate players by 3:00 p.m. CT the day before a game is played.”

The Chiefs will need to make at least eight players inactive on Sunday in order to reach the 46-player game-day active limit. They’re not required to make Fountain or Lee active on Sunday, despite the move to elevate them to the roster from the practice squad.

