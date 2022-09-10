ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Photos: Francis Howell beats Lutheran North in non-conference football clash

By Nate Latsch
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oVBdV_0hqDL3wa00

Francis Howell junior Jude James goes up for a touchdown reception.

Nate Latsch photo

Francis Howell junior two-way standout Jude James has the ability to change a game as a wide receiver or a defensive back and his versatility was on display on Thursday night at Lutheran North.

James caught two touchdown passes and returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown to lead the visiting Vikings to a 42-21 victory over the Crusaders.

James scored touchdowns in the second, third and fourth quarters for Howell (3-0), the No. 8 team in the SBLive Missouri Power 25 rankings . Junior quarterback Adam Shipley threw three touchdown passes.

Lutheran North (1-2), which got shut out at Blair Oaks in Week 2, scored first on Thursday when senior wide receiver Vance Gross took a short pass from sophomore Dakarri Hollis and turned it into a 55-yard touchdown.

Gross finished with a school-record 15 receptions for 174 yards and a touchdown and added 74 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Here's a look at the game from photographer Nate Latsch:

Francis Howell at Lutheran North football

Photos from Nate Latsch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcfKJ_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uFuL_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j55qm_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31j78E_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRh9y_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dwGnJ_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mYiag_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGjxq_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NOyjm_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUSF2_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UwQG_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28x6bM_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22e98l_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRNzE_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TCdxP_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdSrn_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yz6Jr_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUbmo_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFvVd_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45q0G5_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJpgF_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlO3A_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tk8qN_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1Y35_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rguul_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7jgj_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywe67_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39yBPU_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Dt7Q_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSGR4_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30z8RP_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qegrt_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DsQmm_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TdazM_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4GSg_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSxni_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vfn29_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DjJBb_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qc6qz_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46BMN5_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v0aB0_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWwc9_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WD2QR_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5qFY_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIe0p_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KA9jr_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lnmig_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29d4wj_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGfNS_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5iwv_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUnjU_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39l3mw_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Myh7_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0imT3W_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s5mj6_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3GYJ_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOYOW_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJthX_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZgqBI_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ih5ae_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ieGEe_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kj6kG_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rbQkM_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AGdeG_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G860l_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEe0J_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1Y1x_0hqDL3wa00

Nate Latsch photo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Oh3A_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RsThC_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GcFGn_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xOqs_0hqDL3wa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VcYy9_0hqDL3wa00

#Vikings#American Football
