Photos: Francis Howell beats Lutheran North in non-conference football clash

Francis Howell junior Jude James goes up for a touchdown reception. Nate Latsch photo

Francis Howell junior two-way standout Jude James has the ability to change a game as a wide receiver or a defensive back and his versatility was on display on Thursday night at Lutheran North.

James caught two touchdown passes and returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown to lead the visiting Vikings to a 42-21 victory over the Crusaders.

James scored touchdowns in the second, third and fourth quarters for Howell (3-0), the No. 8 team in the SBLive Missouri Power 25 rankings . Junior quarterback Adam Shipley threw three touchdown passes.

Lutheran North (1-2), which got shut out at Blair Oaks in Week 2, scored first on Thursday when senior wide receiver Vance Gross took a short pass from sophomore Dakarri Hollis and turned it into a 55-yard touchdown.

Gross finished with a school-record 15 receptions for 174 yards and a touchdown and added 74 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Here's a look at the game from photographer Nate Latsch:

Francis Howell at Lutheran North football

Photos from Nate Latsch