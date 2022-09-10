Photos: Francis Howell beats Lutheran North in non-conference football clash
Francis Howell junior two-way standout Jude James has the ability to change a game as a wide receiver or a defensive back and his versatility was on display on Thursday night at Lutheran North.
James caught two touchdown passes and returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown to lead the visiting Vikings to a 42-21 victory over the Crusaders.
James scored touchdowns in the second, third and fourth quarters for Howell (3-0), the No. 8 team in the SBLive Missouri Power 25 rankings . Junior quarterback Adam Shipley threw three touchdown passes.
Lutheran North (1-2), which got shut out at Blair Oaks in Week 2, scored first on Thursday when senior wide receiver Vance Gross took a short pass from sophomore Dakarri Hollis and turned it into a 55-yard touchdown.
Gross finished with a school-record 15 receptions for 174 yards and a touchdown and added 74 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Here's a look at the game from photographer Nate Latsch:
Francis Howell at Lutheran North football
Photos from Nate Latsch
