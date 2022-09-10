Fork Fire update: Homes destroyed, but ‘no threat’ to more structures, Cal Fire says

At least two dozen homes were reported as destroyed by the Fork Fire in eastern Madera County.

Jaime Williams, spokesperson for Cal Fire’s Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit, said Saturday morning that an estimated 25 “single residences” were destroyed by the wildfire, along with one “mixed commercial-residential building.”

Thirteen outbuildings also were destroyed by the fire that’s burned 819 acres over four days and is 50% contained.

Williams didn’t share the locations of the burned structures, but said the Fork Fire didn’t enter the town of North Fork nor the community of Cascadel Woods. The wildfire is burning on the “south-southeast side of the town of North Fork.”

The Fork Fire burns near North Fork, pictured in the foreground, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fork Fire caused by a vehicle, Cal Fire announces

Cal Fire announced the cause of the Fork Fire on Saturday afternoon: A vehicle.

The agency additionally announced that a vehicle started the Power Fire in Fresno County, what started the day before the Fork Fire and burned 130 acres.

Cal Fire said anyone who accidentally starts a wildfire can be held liable for fire suppression costs, and offered tips to reduce the threat of a vehicle-caused fire, including making sure tow chains are properly secured. No additional information was immediately provided.

Firefighters share more information about wildfire

Firefighters “don’t feel that there’s any continued threat to any structures within the area,” Williams added Saturday morning. “It’s just getting in and doing that work to make sure that it’s extinguished and that those control lines are well-established.”

Expected full containment is now Tuesday, Williams said, pushed back from a previous estimate that it would be fully contained this weekend.

Cal Fire will host its first community meeting about the Fork Fire at 6 p.m. Saturday at the North Fork Elementary School, 33087 Road 228, North Fork.

Fork Fire map This live-updating map shows the location of the Fork Fire in Madera County, with satellite heat detection data for hot spots. Click on the legend button for more information. Sources: U.S. Department of the Interior, IRWIN, NIFC, NASA, NOAA and Esri

Williams said a representative from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office will be at Saturday’s meeting to take questions, and that the Sheriff’s Office normally handles notifications to residents about destroyed homes.

She didn’t have the estimated number of fire personnel or equipment currently assigned to the Fork Fire, or information about one reported injury , other than that it was a firefighter. There are no reported injuries to residents.

The Fork Fire started Wednesday afternoon in the North Fork area. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Cal Fire’s latest incident update described fire activity as “minimal and smoldering.”

Despite the lessening risk, some evacuation orders and road closures remain. Madera County has evacuation orders and warnings listed on an interactive map at community.zonehaven.com .

Cal Fire said Road 225 will be open to through traffic, and Road 222 is open with no restrictions.

Residents returning to their homes are asked to use caution as firefighters and utility crews continue to mitigate hazards. “There is still a large amount of fire equipment on both Road 225 and Road 222,” officials added.

Williams said it’s still important for residents to sign up for emergency alerts, available from Madera County at MCAlert.org , or by texting a zip code to 888777.