hotnewhiphop.com
Skip Bayless Thinks Steph Curry Is Weak Due To Recent KD Comments
Skip Bayless is one of the biggest haters in the media. When it comes to the NBA, he has quite a few targets, with some of his biggest being LeBron James and Steph Curry. Curry has been a recent target of Bayless, especially since he just won his fourth NBA title. Many are calling Curry a top 10 player of all-time, however, Bayless believes that simply isn't true.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Buys $100K Championship Rings After Winning His Rec Basketball League
Drake is a massive basketball fan. The man can be seen courtside at nearly any Toronto Raptors game, and he's been training his son in the ways of the sport for years. He's also an avid player, and is deeply passionate about hooping in his SBL Recreational Basketball League. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lakers Reportedly Spoke To This Team About Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers are seemingly going to have to live with one another this season. The Lakers have attempted multiple trades that include Westbrook, as well as two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. This hasn't been enough for a few of the teams they have talked to, especially since the Lakers are looking to acquire solid shooters who would be of value to any team in the league.
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Westbrook Has This To Say About Being Bought Out
Russell Westbrook's time with the Los Angeles Lakers has not been incredibly productive. He has had some horrible games and his lowlights are almost as plentiful as his highlights. With that being said, the Lakers have tried to move Westbrook on numerous occasions, to no avail. Now, the team will have to start the season with Westbrook on their roster, and there are rumors about what could happen to Russ should he get off to a bad start.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Gets In Offseason Workout While On A Yacht In Italy
Going into his 20th season, LeBron is still one of the best players in the entire NBA. He is considered to be the second greatest player ever, and this is a designation that will probably last for a very long time. If you are a LeBron fan, you have seen him blossom throughout every era of his career, and heading into this season, his supporters are excited for him to beat Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-standing points record.
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Westbrook Reportedly In The Midst Of Selling L.A. Home
Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers have had an interesting relationship. The team was excited to have him last season, and it felt like the Lakers would have a bonafide Big 3 that could beat anyone. In the end, the team had very little chemistry and with injuries plaguing the roster, the Lakers were not able to get anything done.
hotnewhiphop.com
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Suspended Over N-Word Use, Sexism
Over the past few months, Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver has been under investigation by the NBA as they have been looking into allegations of sexism, and racism. There have been multiple accounts of Sarver using the N-word while also making sexist comments about women in the workplace.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 "Wizards" Rumored Release Date Revealed
Tinker Hatfield's Air Jordan 3 is one of the most beloved sneakers of all-time. It is a Jumpman model that came out all the way back in 1988 and since that time, it has received a plethora of amazing offerings. As we approach 2023, Jordan Brand is looking to deliver even more great colorways of this shoe, and now, it seems like fans will be getting a Player Exclusive that Michael Jordan wore while playing for the Wizards.
hotnewhiphop.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo Ejected After Hitting German Player In The Face
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing for Greece during the Eurobasket tournament this offseason, and he has been playing extraordinarily well. Greece doesn't have the best basketball program in Europe, but Giannis certainly makes them better. They were not guaranteed to make it out of the group stage but with Giannis' help, Greece was able to come through with some big wins, and today, they played Germany in the quarterfinals.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ja Morant Claims Players Around The NBA Don't Like Him
Ja Morant is one of the best young players in the entire NBA. If you have been following the Memphis Grizzlies, then you know that this kid will likely go down as the best player to ever grace the franchise. In the coming years, he has a chance to take this team to the NBA Finals, and for the first time in years, the Grizzlies are seen as a real national draw.
hotnewhiphop.com
Hitmaka Talks "Privileged" Upbringing & Not Wanting To Be A Rapper Again
He has long ditched the Yung Berg moniker and is now known as the award-winning producer Hitmaka, and it doesn't look like he'll be returning to the mic anytime soon. Although some will never forget those early days of Hitmaka's career, it was announced last year that he would be spending his time crafting tracks for the industry's hitmakers as well as acting as Vice President of A&R at Empire. He spoke about his evolution while on the Posted on the Corner Podcast, including his upbringing that differed greatly from other rappers on the scene during his inception in Hip Hop.
hotnewhiphop.com
JT Goes Off On DJ For Confusing Her With Saweetie
On Friday, September 9, GloRilla dropped the remix to her top-charting single, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)." The four-minute record featured two of the hottest female rappers in the game, Latto and JT of the City Girls. The song garnered a lot of love across social media platforms, but JT couldn't enjoy its success for long.
