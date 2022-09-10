Read full article on original website
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn High boys’ tennis sweeps Fordson w/ PHOTO GALLERY
Boys’ tennis matches in the KLAA East resumed on Tuesday as Dearborn High hosted in-city rival Fordson. This was the second time this season both schools were on the same courts. The two were part of an eight-team field at the annual Muldowney/Snell Tournament hosted by Dearborn back on Aug. 20.
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games
We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Edsel Ford girls’ swim edges Dearborn High w/ PHOTO GALLERY
A pair of in-city rivals shared the pool for a non-league girls’ swim meet on Tuesday as Edsel Ford trekked over to Dearborn High. Edsel came into the meet looking to make it 2-0 on the young season after defeating fellow area team Divine Child 79-63 the previous week. Dearborn meanwhile was still looking for its first victory, coming in 0-2 after a one-point loss to Westland John Glenn last week.
Dearborn Press & Guide
New Boston Huron boys place 2nd at Warrior Invite w/ PHOTO GALLERY
The 2022 Woodhaven Warrior Classic Cross Country Invitational was held on Friday afternoon at Lake Erie Metropark. On a day where runners dealt with high temperatures, the New Boston Huron boys placed second and earned the best local finish of the day. Huron came away with 75 points and was...
Jim Harbaugh makes announcement on Michigan starting QB
Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night made an official announcement regarding his starting quarterback. Harbaugh shared after his Michigan Wolverines dismantled Hawaii 56-10 that JJ McCarthy would be the team’s starter moving forward. Though Harbaugh made the announcement, it was the play of the quarterbacks that made the determination. In...
Detroit News
Old Inn at St. John's on track to unveil rare new golf course, The Cardinal, in summer 2023
Plymouth — The old Inn at St. John's had a lot of golf holes, but not a lot of golf fans. "No one would say they were great," Ray Hearn said of the 27 holes that used to reside south of Five Mile Road, between Sheldon and Northville roads.
Unexpected death of high school teacher announced by Saline schools
SALINE, MI - A longtime Saline High School teacher and area volleyball coach died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 12, the district announced in a message to families. Trisca Beasley, 55, taught math at the high school for 21 years, the district noted in the message, and was involved in a number of extracurricular activities including coaching volleyball at Manchester High School and overseeing Saline High School’s Math Club.
2 Michigan schools rank in the top 100 colleges in nation
MICHIGAN, USA — Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases a ranking of colleges and universities in the country and this year two Michigan schools are honored in the top 100. As in years past, the University of Michigan and Michigan State University received high scores from the...
What The Heck Is Michigan “Zip” Sauce?
I've learned a lot about foods and drinks since I moved to Michigan. I've seen the promised land with authentic U.P. Pasties, Mackinac Fudge, downed Superman Ice Cream, slugged some Faygo and Vernor's (which are now staples in my fridge at home), and fallen in love with the local breweries.
HometownLife.com
Stop what you're doing. The North Farmington ID photos are here.
It's no exaggeration to say this is my favorite story of the year. That's right, folks. The North Farmington senior ID photos have arrived. If you're new around here, here's the deal: North Farmington High School has this excellent tradition of letting seniors dress up just about however they want for their senior ID photos. Students dress up as TV characters, celebrities and more. The tradition has garnered national media attention over the years and has spawned copycat traditions at other schools.
The Oakland Press
Teen girl reported missing from Southfield
A teen girl has been reported missing from Southfield, and police are asking the public’s assistance in finding her. According to the Southfield Police Department, Asiah Moore, 16, was last seen at her home in Southfield on Sept. 12. She’s described as African American, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 183 pounds. She has a medium complexion, brown eyes and has black and light brown box braids. When she went missing, Asiah was wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and gray Adidas gym shoes.
plymouthvoice.com
Traditional Victorian Festival returns to Northville
Sep. 11 2022 PLYMOUTH EAGLE. Northville will take a step back in time next weekend with the return of the Victorian Heritage Festival Sept. 16, 17 and 18. The festival, which takes place in downtown Northville every September, is a celebration of the rich history and small-town charm of the community, organizers from the Northville Chamber of Commerce said.
Detroit News
LeDuff: The inside scoop on Lafayette Coney Island's rats
The news went ’round the world last week, and I found myself standing in the cellar of it. Lafayette Coney Island, the landmark greasy spoon in the heart of downtown Detroit, has rats, the headlines blared. A carnival of rodents was caught on tape and then posted on Facebook. The city cracked down and closed the joint. No dogs. No fries. No dice.
dbusiness.com
Detroit Jazz Festival Opening Night VIP Party 2022
The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation hosted its annual opening night VIP party in the Lincoln Gardens VIP area of Hart Plaza on Friday, Sept. 2. The event featured cocktails, a strolling dinner, and world-class jazz performances from artists including 2022 Artist in Residence and seven-time Grammy winner Chucho Valdés, The Soul Rebels, and more. The Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports year-round concerts, educational programming, and the annual festival over Labor Day weekend with the goal of celebrating the city’s history of jazz music and preserving it into the future. The event was sponsored by Kia. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
The Oakland Press
Thousands lose power in Rochester area
DTE Energy is working to restore electrical services after more than 4,100 customers lost power Monday morning. The bulk of the outage is in a single location, north of M-59 and south of Avon Road, in Rochester Hills. The outage is between Rochester and Dequindre roads. DTE Energy reports the...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Zoo Senior Day: Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne County residents 62+ get in for free Wednesday
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo's Senior Day returns Wednesday, Sept. 14. People 62 and older who live in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties get free entry into the zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking is also included. Each senior can bring one adult guest for free, too.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Clean to the Bone
DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Romulus barbecue restaurant Clean to the Bone -- and it’s as good as it looks. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Clean to the Bone is located off of...
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Detroit (Everything is Delicious!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Being one of the top 10 global cities when it comes to tourism, there’s a ton that Detroit has to offer. From business opportunities to new developments to tourism experiences, Detroit hosts all kinds of people, from locals to tourists. There’s one thing that these people have in common: a need for some good food.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods in Detroit in 2022
Detroit is the biggest city in the U.S state of Michigan and the seat of the government of Wayne County. It is also the biggest city located on the U.S – Canada border. According to the 2020 United States census, Detroit has a population of 623,111 and ranks as the 27th most populated city in the U.S. Detroit’s metropolitan area. Metro Detroit is the second largest metropolis in the Midwest after Chicago.
The Oakland Press
KEM gives, and feels, the love during homecoming at The Aretha
It’s always exciting when KEM comes home to perform, particularly the post-Labor Day concerts that have become a tradition at Detroit’s Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. But the Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer found a way to make this year’s visit more special on Friday, Sept. 9. KEM is recording...
